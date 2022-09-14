Agriculture Investing News

GOAT Industries Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the " LOI ") dated September 14, 2022 with 1000288601 Ontario Inc. (" Ontario Co ").

The LOI contemplates a proposed transaction (the " Proposed Transaction "), whereby GOAT would acquire all issued and outstanding securities of Ontario Co by way of a share exchange agreement (the " Share Exchange "). Ontario Co is in the process of acquiring the Canadian license for a Direct Lithium Extraction technology (the " DLE Technology ") developed by private industry, as well as University researchers based out of Australia.

It is the Company's understanding that the DLE Technology is more cost-effective extraction technology than fractional crystallization, membrane filtering, MOF's, adsorption, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange.

The DLE Technology has the potential to reduce capital and operating costs, while accelerating battery metal project startups via:

  • No evaporation requirements;
  • Increased lithium recovery; and,
  • Increased production flexibility.

THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION

The proposed transaction is expected to be completed pursuant to available prospectus exemptions in accordance with applicable securities legislation. GOAT and Ontario Co have agreed to negotiate in good faith the terms of a definitive written agreement with respect to the proposed transaction within 60 days from the LOI. The proposed transaction is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including, as applicable, approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), completion of due diligence reasonable or customary in a transaction of a similar nature and entering into a definitive agreement, among other conditions. The proposed transaction would be an arm's-length transaction for GOAT and would not constitute a fundamental change or result in a change of control of the company, within the meaning of the policies of the CSE.

ABOUT GOAT INDUSTRIES

GOAT Industries is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of sectors. The paramount goal of the Company will be to generate maximum returns from its investments.

The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated February 15, 2022), certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

GOAT Industries Ltd.
Investor Relations
Email: alex@goatindustries.co
Phone: 604-687-2038


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat BrandsCSE:GOATEmerging Tech Investing
GOAT:CC
Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands


Keep reading...Show less
GOAT Announces Corporate Rebrand

GOAT Announces Corporate Rebrand

GOAT Industries Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to report that in conjunction with its name change to GOAT Industries Ltd., the Company has launched its rebranded corporate website and investor presentation which can be viewed at: https:www.goatindustries.co .

GOAT's Management encourages all shareholders to visit the website and explore its redesign initiatives.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Provides H2 Guidance for FunGuys Beverages

Billy Goat Provides H2 Guidance for FunGuys Beverages

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to report that FunGuys Beverages (" FunGuys "), a 100-per-cent wholly owned subsidiary of GOAT has successfully achieved Phase II certification of TerraCycle's LOOP (" LOOP ") testing protocols. This operational milestone further demonstrates FunGuys's market position as a socially responsible distributor of organic mushroom-infused cold brew coffee beverages underpinned by proprietary formulation stack.

FunGuys's commercial associations with LOOP enables it to leverage reusable packaging for its line of Kold-branded beverages. As previously announced, LOOP's stringent design guidelines will enable Kold products to move from single-use packaging to a multiuse ecosystem while also providing FunGuys with access to a scalable sales channel through LOOP 's integrated network of retail partners. Recently, LOOP was invited to present its views on sustainable business practices at the World Economic Forum and has support from major North American and European grocers, retailers and packaged good brands.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Brands Announces Name Change

Billy Goat Brands Announces Name Change

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE "), effective September 12, 2022, the Company intends to change its name to "GOAT Industries Ltd." from "Billy Goat Brands Ltd." (the " Name Change ") The Company will continue to trade under the stock symbol "GOAT" on the CSE, under the stock symbol "BGTTF" on the OTCQB Venture Market and under the symbol "26B" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the common shares will change to CA3802J1030 and 38021J103, respectively.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Acquires Kojo Pet Performance

Billy Goat Acquires Kojo Pet Performance

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 30, 2022, it has completed the acquisition of Kojo Pet Performance Inc. (" Kojo ") in consideration of 25,000,000 common shares of the Company (each a " Consideration Share ") issued at a deemed price of $0.039 per share to the existing shareholders of Kojo (collectively, the " Vendors "). Kojo is an innovative pet-food brand focused on producing and marketing plant and cell-based pet food offerings.

Furthermore, the Vendors are eligible to earn up to an additional 30,000,000 Consideration Shares upon the realization of the following performance milestones by Kojo within 36 months from the date of closing:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Brands Announces Letter of Intent

Billy Goat Brands Announces Letter of Intent

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the food technology sector, is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the " LOI ") dated June 30, 2022 with Kojo Pet Performance Inc. (" Kojo ").

The LOI contemplates a Proposed Transaction, whereby the Company would acquire all issued and outstanding securities of Kojo by way of a share exchange agreement. Kojo is an innovative pet-food brand focused on producing and marketing plant and cell-based pet food offerings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Announces New Location in Hawaii

Bloom Health Partners Announces New Location in Hawaii

New Bloom lab will support operations in the Honolulu area and surrounding region

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces the opening of a new location in in the Honolulu area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Announces Public Offering of Units in Canada

KWESST Announces Public Offering of Units in Canada

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) ("KWESST" or "the Company") announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering in Canada of units for gross proceeds of approximately USD$3 million (the "Offering"). Each unit (a "Unit") is comprised of one common share in the capital of KWESST (a "Share") and a common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of five years from closing. PI Financial Corp. is acting as book-runner and sole underwriter in connection with the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Plantein Adds Greenbridge Distributor Network

Naturally Splendid Plantein Adds Greenbridge Distributor Network

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the Company has successfully negotiated a purchasing program for its PlanteinTM plant-based entrees with Greenbridge Foodservice, a group of Independent Distributors across Canada

Greenbridge Foodservice will market the complete PlanteinTM line including Burgers; Nuggets; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Schnitzel; Garlic Kiev; and Phishy Fillet throughout their extensive network and has already received their first purchase order.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 15th

Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 15th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference to be held on September 15 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations from companies addressing worldwide opportunities in the life sciences.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 15th

BioHarvest Sciences to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 15th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE:8MV), a biotechnology company focused on growing plant cells without the plant via its patented CELLicitation platform, today announced that Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 15, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Billy Goat Brands Ltd.

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Billy Goat Brands Ltd.

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. has announced a name change to GOAT Industries Ltd.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on September 12, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×