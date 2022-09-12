Agriculture Investing News

GOAT Industries Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to report that in conjunction with its name change to GOAT Industries Ltd., the Company has launched its rebranded corporate website and investor presentation which can be viewed at: https:www.goatindustries.co .

GOAT's Management encourages all shareholders to visit the website and explore its redesign initiatives.

ABOUT GOAT INDUSTRIES

GOAT Industries is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of sectors. The paramount goal of the Company will be to generate maximum returns from its investments.

The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated February 15, 2022), certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

GOAT Industries Ltd.
Investor Relations
Email: alex@goatindustries.co
Phone: 604-687-2038


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat BrandsCSE:GOATEmerging Tech Investing
GOAT:CC
Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands


Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Brands Announces Name Change

Billy Goat Brands Announces Name Change

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE "), effective September 12, 2022, the Company intends to change its name to "GOAT Industries Ltd." from "Billy Goat Brands Ltd." (the " Name Change ") The Company will continue to trade under the stock symbol "GOAT" on the CSE, under the stock symbol "BGTTF" on the OTCQB Venture Market and under the symbol "26B" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the common shares will change to CA3802J1030 and 38021J103, respectively.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Acquires Kojo Pet Performance

Billy Goat Acquires Kojo Pet Performance

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 30, 2022, it has completed the acquisition of Kojo Pet Performance Inc. (" Kojo ") in consideration of 25,000,000 common shares of the Company (each a " Consideration Share ") issued at a deemed price of $0.039 per share to the existing shareholders of Kojo (collectively, the " Vendors "). Kojo is an innovative pet-food brand focused on producing and marketing plant and cell-based pet food offerings.

Furthermore, the Vendors are eligible to earn up to an additional 30,000,000 Consideration Shares upon the realization of the following performance milestones by Kojo within 36 months from the date of closing:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Brands Announces Letter of Intent

Billy Goat Brands Announces Letter of Intent

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the food technology sector, is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the " LOI ") dated June 30, 2022 with Kojo Pet Performance Inc. (" Kojo ").

The LOI contemplates a Proposed Transaction, whereby the Company would acquire all issued and outstanding securities of Kojo by way of a share exchange agreement. Kojo is an innovative pet-food brand focused on producing and marketing plant and cell-based pet food offerings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat

Billy Goat Brands Announces Closing of Private Placement of Special Warrants

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating ESG-focused companies in the plant-based food technology sector on their way to bespoke liquidity events, is pleased to announce it has closed the non-brokered private placement of 16,150,000 special warrants (" Special Warrants ") at a price of $0.05 per Special Warrant for gross proceeds of $807,500. Each Special Warrant is convertible into units (the " Units ") with each Unit consisting of one common share (the " Shares ") of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant (the " Warrants "), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance of the Warrants.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat

Billy Goat Brands Provides Corporate Update

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the plant-based food technology sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Benger as a director of the Company.

Mr. Benger is an accomplished leader and entrepreneur with experience in the biotech and plant-based sectors. Alex Benger also has several years of experience in marketing having led several creative digital marketing strategies over a variety of industries. He holds a Bachelor's in Economics and a Minor in Business from the University of Victoria.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Billy Goat Brands Ltd.

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Billy Goat Brands Ltd.

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. has announced a name change to GOAT Industries Ltd.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on September 12, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Receives $1.5 Million Purchase Order to Provide Premium Furnishings for Luxury Resort in Orlando

Applied UV Receives $1.5 Million Purchase Order to Provide Premium Furnishings for Luxury Resort in Orlando

Implementing Our Strategy of Acquiring New Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities has been Validated with this Significant Purchase Order

Expects Incremental Sales Over the Near Term of up to Approximately $8 Million from Projects Currently Being Expedited Through the Model Room Phase

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gordon Food Service Lists Plantein Products

Gordon Food Service Lists Plantein Products

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)is pleased to announce Gordon Food Service Canada (GFS) as a National Distributor of our popular PlanteinTM plant-based products

GFS has eleven (11) Distribution Centres across Canada with an estimated four hundred (400) Sales Representatives. GFS has listed seven (7) Plantein plant-based SKUs for the Canadian market including PlanteinTM Nuggets; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Crispy Burger; Schnitzel; Garlic Kiev; and Phishy Filet.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces Presentation at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BriaCell Announces Presentation at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37 th Annual Meeting, held November 10-12, 2022, in Boston, MA.

"Our data showed clinical benefit including extended survival time and tumor reductions in heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer patients who matched our lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, at HLA type/s, and these findings guided the development of further optimized off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers," stated Miguel Lopez-Lago, Ph.D., BriaCell's Chief Scientific Officer. "We are very excited for the opportunity to showcase new data from our clinical studies at SITC's annual meeting in Boston in November."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT - AFCP's Belgium Subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

REPEAT - AFCP's Belgium Subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that Fuel Cell Power NV ("FCP NV"), the Company's wholly-owned Belgium subsidiary, has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system from BQA NV in accordance with international standards from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The application field for FCP NV's certification is the development of alkaline fuel cells.

Fuel Cell Power NV staff gathers in Belgium for the ISO 9001:2015 certification announcement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners CEO to Speak at Health Benefits Nation Conference in Orlando

Bloom Health Partners CEO to Speak at Health Benefits Nation Conference in Orlando

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces its CEO, Andrew Morton, will speak on a panel at Health Benefits Nation Conference in Orlando, Florida on September 15th, 2022.

Mr. Morton will join co-panelists Eric Hargan, former U.S. Federal Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and Jeff Hogan, President of Upside Health Advisors. The panel titled "Incorporating Occupational Health into Value Based Health Strategies" will focus on workplace health and using data models to improve outcomes in occupational health in such areas as preventive care and mental health.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×