Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the food technology sector, is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the " LOI ") dated June 30, 2022 with Kojo Pet Performance Inc. (" Kojo ").

The LOI contemplates a Proposed Transaction, whereby the Company would acquire all issued and outstanding securities of Kojo by way of a share exchange agreement. Kojo is an innovative pet-food brand focused on producing and marketing plant and cell-based pet food offerings.

The Proposed Transaction

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, the Company will issue common share in its capital to the holders of common shares in the capital of Kojo (the " Consideration Shares ") at a deemed price per consideration share at a deemed price per Consideration Share equal to the minimum price allowed pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, representing aggregate consideration to be determined and mutually agreed upon by the parties with reference to a pending valuation of Kojo, expected to be in the range of $500,000 to $1,000,000.

Additional shares may be issuable to the shareholders of Kojo, subject to the fulfillment of certain performance milestones being completed within 36 months from the closing date of the Proposed Transaction (the " Milestone Payments ").

The Proposed Transaction will be completed pursuant to available prospectus exemptions in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Company and Kojo have agreed to negotiate in good faith the terms of a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction within 60 days from the LOI.

The Proposed Transaction is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including, as applicable, approval of the CSE, completion of due diligence reasonable or customary in a transaction of a similar nature, and entering into a definitive agreement, among other conditions. The proposed transaction would be an arm's-length transaction for the company and would not constitute a fundamental change or result in a change of control of the company, within the meaning of the policies of the CSE.

The Company also announces that Tony Harris has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Director effective immediately. Billy Goat Brands would like to thank Mr. Harris for his many contributions to the company and wishes him well with his future endeavours. Lawrence Hay, director of the Company will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the food technology sector.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/. The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lawrence Hay, Director
Billy Goat Brands Ltd.
Email: info@billygoatbrands.com
Phone: +1 (604) 687-2038


Billy Goat Brands Announces Closing of Private Placement of Special Warrants

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating ESG-focused companies in the plant-based food technology sector on their way to bespoke liquidity events, is pleased to announce it has closed the non-brokered private placement of 16,150,000 special warrants (" Special Warrants ") at a price of $0.05 per Special Warrant for gross proceeds of $807,500. Each Special Warrant is convertible into units (the " Units ") with each Unit consisting of one common share (the " Shares ") of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant (the " Warrants "), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance of the Warrants.

All securities are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws of Canada, after which time the Special Warrants are convertible into the Units.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat Brands Provides Corporate Update

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the plant-based food technology sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Benger as a director of the Company.

Mr. Benger is an accomplished leader and entrepreneur with experience in the biotech and plant-based sectors. Alex Benger also has several years of experience in marketing having led several creative digital marketing strategies over a variety of industries. He holds a Bachelor's in Economics and a Minor in Business from the University of Victoria.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat Brands Appoints Shriram Bangalore as Chief Financial Officer

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating ESG-focused companies in the plant-based food technology sector on their way to bespoke liquidity events, is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Shriram (Ram) Bangalore as Chief Financial Officer. Ram brings more 10 years of varied experience in financial and taxation management, corporate strategy, controls, accounting and financial reporting to the Company. Ram holds a Bachelor of Commerce and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants, Canada since 2018.

Furthermore, CFO and founding director of the Company, Kerry Biggs, has stepped down and also resigned from the Board effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Biggs for his valuable contributions to date and wishes him the best of luck with his future endeavours.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat Brands Adds Director

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating high-potential companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce it has added Mr. Lawrence Hay to its Board of Directors. Mr. Hay is an officer and director of a variety of private and public companies and has extensive experience structuring and financing companies within the clean energy and ESG industries.

Further, former Chief Operating Officer and founding director of the Company, Kris Dahl, has stepped down and also resigned from the Board of Directors effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Dahl for his valuable contributions to date and wishes him the best of luck with his future endeavours.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat Brands Increases Ownership Stake in Sophie's Kitchen

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating high-potential companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that it has converted its existing credit facility with Sophie's Kitchen Inc. (" Sophie's Kitchen " or the " Portfolio Company ") into common shares for an increased equity position in the Portfolio Company. Pursuant to a mutually agreed upon set of terms, GOAT has increased its ownership stake in Sophie's Kitchen to 35% from its current ownership level. GOAT maintains the ability to protect against dilution of its ownership stake through certain anti-dilution rights.

Recent Sophie's Kitchen Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane Renewables Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Greenlane Renewables Announces New Chief Financial Officer

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has hired Monty R. Balderston to be Chief Financial Officer, effective July 18 2022.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Mr. Balderston joins Greenlane with over 25 years of experience in progressively senior financial leadership positions, including the role of Chief Financial Officer, in both public and private companies spanning mechanical equipment provisioning and installation, civil construction, industrial supply, maintenance services, and diversified energy services. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta . Mr. Balderston began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and for the last five years was the Chief Financial Officer with Mosaic Capital Corporation where he oversaw all financial reporting processes and strategic planning, including budgeting, forecasting and acquisitions.

"We are excited to have Monty join the Greenlane team, as he brings an extensive background in corporate finance and senior executive leadership," said Brad Douville , President and Chief Executive Officer. "His background in senior finance and accounting roles, including capital markets experience with equity and debt financings, as well as mergers and acquisitions, will add significant value not only to our team but to our shareholders as well."

Lynda Freeman , the Company's current Chief Financial Officer, who is resigning from the post to spend more time with her young family, will remain in her position until Mr. Balderston's appointment. Following his appointment, Ms. Freeman will continue with Greenlane on a part-time basis in an alternate role, ensuring a seamless transition. "I would also like to thank Ms. Freeman for her dedication and professionalism and we wish her all the best as she shifts her focus to family," said Mr. Douville.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge,  Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables. com .

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/30/c6426.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting and Completion of Review

dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting and Completion of Review

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the annual and special meeting of its shareholders, which was completed today (the "Meeting"). The Meeting was held virtually via TSX Trust Company's virtual meeting platform. A total of 107,783,677 common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share"), representing 28.25 % of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. dynaCERT 's shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting, being the election of all nominated directors and the re‐appointment of BDO Canada LLP as the auditors of the Company.

The votes in respect of each of these items were held via ballot, the results of which were as follows:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BriaCell Enters Research Agreement to Identify Novel Targets for Cancer Treatment

BriaCell Enters Research Agreement to Identify Novel Targets for Cancer Treatment

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today announced a research collaboration agreement with Harvard Medical School in support of a project led by Joan S. Brugge, PhD, a faculty member. The project aims to discover new targets that may lead to the development of novel anti-cancer treatments.

The research collaboration will focus on the discovery and development of novel targets to enhance tumor cell responsiveness to chemotherapy and immunotherapies in specific cancers including lung, head and neck, cervical, and bladder cancers. The research team at Harvard Medical School is led by Joan S. Brugge, PhD, who is the Louise Foote Pfeiffer Professor of Cell Biology and Co-Director of the Ludwig Cancer Center.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Live Quarterly Shareholder Update Event July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Live Quarterly Shareholder Update Event July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET

 BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference ("Webinar") on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time).

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include coverage of Q2 sales results and a detailed progress update on the 2022 Growth Priorities, with specific focus on the VINIA scale-up progress in the USA and on the Company's Cannabis market entry strategy into North America.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Announces Results of AGM and Appointment of New Director

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ) a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The number of directors was set at 7 and all director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 20, 2022 (the "Information Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxy votes received from shareholders, the results were as follows:

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Nominees:


% For


% Withheld






Sean Krakiwsky


96.566 %


3.434 %

Martin Burian


95.592 %


4.408 %

Werner Gartner


99.852 %


0.148 %

Michal Okoniewski


99.852 %


0.148 %

Guido Cloetens


95.628 %


4.372 %

Rene Lenggenhager


99.852 %


0.148 %

Kham Lin


99.609 %


0.391 %

Shareholders voted 99.85% in favor of setting the number of directors at seven, 99.6% in favor of appointing Ernst & Young LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration and 98.1% in favor for the approval of an amended stock option plan of the Company.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to welcome Kham Lin to Nanalysis's Board of Directors with immediate effect following shareholder approval at the Meeting.

Mr. Lin is currently a Managing Director at Nanalysis and was formerly the President and Chief Executive Officer of KPrime Technologies before the Company's acquisition by Nanalysis.  Over twenty plus years, Mr. Lin built KPrime, into a manufacturing representative business for global companies like Agilent Technologies, Metrohm USA , Sartorius LPS Division, and Leidos.  KPrime has a portfolio of sales and services in scientific detection and measuring equipment, financing, and asset management for chemical and security industries.  Mr. Lin resides and works in Calgary, Alberta, Canada but also splits time in Phoenix, Arizona at KPrime Headquarters.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'Prime, the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares.  Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-results-of-agm-and-appointment-of-new-director-301574013.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/23/c9517.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Applied UV Continues Cannabis Market Expansion

Applied UV Continues Cannabis Market Expansion

Tru Infusion Places Significant Order

Largest Indoor Cannabis Cultivator in Arizona

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

