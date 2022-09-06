Agriculture Investing News

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE "), effective September 12, 2022, the Company intends to change its name to "GOAT Industries Ltd." from "Billy Goat Brands Ltd." (the " Name Change ") The Company will continue to trade under the stock symbol "GOAT" on the CSE, under the stock symbol "BGTTF" on the OTCQB Venture Market and under the symbol "26B" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the common shares will change to CA3802J1030 and 38021J103, respectively.

The Name Change will further re-enforce GOAT's recently announced capital deployment, diversification, and alpha generation mandates. Per its news release dated August 24, 2022, the Company intends to expand investment portfolio to include accretive holdings in new market sectors, including the following:

  • Industrials;
  • Defence technologies;
  • Critical commodities;
  • Energy; and,
  • Energy Transition Metals (ETM) and Electrification.

GOAT will aggressively pursue exposure to the above stated verticals, of which Management feels will function as anti-inflationary hedges as well as mitigate reliance on unstable international supply chains.

Furthermore, GOAT will continue to provide active, growth-stage funding into patented technologies, defendable CellAg intellectual property and plant-based brands focused on the food and water insecurity trade. More than 2.3 billion people are currently facing water stress and nearly 160 million children are exposed to severe and prolonged droughts and in the past 20 years, droughts have triggered global economic losses of about $124 billion. 1

One of the Company's flagship holdings, Sophies Kitchen is currently at the forefront of creating sustainable plant-based seafood alternatives to ensure the health of the oceans and global food chains. Further to its news release dated May 5, 2022, GOAT owns 35% ownership stake in Sophies Kitchen ( https://www.sophieskitchen.com/ ).

The Company also announces that effective August 29, 2022, Lindsay Hamelin has resigned from the board of directors to pursue other opportunities. The Board would like to thank Mrs. Hamelin for her contributions to the Company and wishes her continued success in her future endeavours.

ABOUT Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of sectors. The paramount goal of the Company will be to generate maximum returns from its investments.

The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated February 15, 2022), certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

1 "World 'at a crossroads' as droughts increase nearly a third in a generation", United Nations, May 12, 2022, https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/05/1118142


