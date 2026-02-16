GNG: Preferred Contractor - Laverton Processing Plant

GNG: Preferred Contractor - Laverton Processing Plant

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced GNG: Preferred Contractor - Laverton Processing Plant

Download the PDF here.

brightstar-resourcesbtr-auasx-btrprecious-metals-investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia Keep Reading...
High grade assays continue from Sandstone RC drilling

High grade assays continue from Sandstone RC drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High grade assays continue from Sandstone RC drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields developmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Updated Goldfields Feasibility Study

Updated Goldfields Feasibility Study

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Updated Goldfields Feasibility StudyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Updated Goldfields DFS Presentation

Updated Goldfields DFS Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Updated Goldfields DFS PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

TSX-V: WLRFrankfurt: 6YL Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) (the "Company") announces that the Company continues to work diligently toward the completion and filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for... Keep Reading...
Gold Mineral Resources Update

Gold Mineral Resources Update

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mineral Resources UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Announces Uplisting to Toronto Stock Exchange

RUA GOLD Announces Uplisting to Toronto Stock Exchange

Rua Gold INC. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). The common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange... Keep Reading...

Brightstar Resources
Trading Halt

Sarama Announces Change of Auditor

Sarama Announces Change of Auditor

Sarama Announces Change of Auditor

