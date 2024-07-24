GMV Minerals Inc. Reaffirms Commitment to Mexican Hat Gold Project - Drill Permit Received for Nevada Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Dr. Nomi Prins: Real Assets Due for Major Bull Cycle, Watch Gold, Uranium, Rare Earths

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Ramp Metals Announces $4.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investor Eric Sprott

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

GMV Minerals

GMV:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
GMV Minerals Inc. Reaffirms Commitment to Mexican Hat Gold Project - Drill Permit Received for Nevada Project

GMV Minerals Inc. Reaffirms Commitment to Mexican Hat Gold Project - Drill Permit Received for Nevada Project

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce the following update

The Company continues to be highly encouraged by its primary core project known as the Mexican Hat gold deposit located in SE Arizona. The Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment" PEA" reports 36.7 million tonnes grading 0.58 gpt gold in a 688,000 ounce Inferred Mineral Resource. An open pit with a 1.87:1 strip ratio was modeled to extract 32.6 million tonnes of this deposit recovering 525,000 ounces of gold over a 10-year mine life. This is a low capital cost operation, total cost of US$67.8 million, which includes US$12 million in contingency and US$13 million in sustaining capital. Heap leach testing demonstrates an exceptional recovery of 88% of the gold from a two-stage crushing circuit.

Partial economics of the base case gold price variance is shown in an excerpt from the PEA (below). For ease of reference, please review the entire PEA by visiting the Company's website at www.gmvminerals.com.

Gold price Base Case Variance

Base

+40%

US$/troy oz Gold

1,600.00

2,240.00

IRR (Pre-Tax)

39.3%

77.4%

NPV @ 5% (Pre-Tax) US$M

150.6

395.0

All technical detail is drawn from "NI 43-101 Technical Report Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, Mexican Hat Project" by Kuestermeyer, A., Pozder, S., Webb, D., Barr, J., Dyer, T., Barrios, F., Garcia, D., 2020.

As a result of the recent and steady increase in the price of gold, well beyond numbers that were conceived in the PEA, the Company is now advancing upon its intention to continue developmental drilling at the project while remaining focused on the share structure of the company.

A drill program will twin approximately thirty-five shallow holes drilled by past operators (approximately 90% completed by Placer Dome USA). This wide diameter diamond drill program intends to refine the internal boundaries of the mineralization and provide geomechanical parameters which cannot be obtained from reverse circulation drilling.

The result from this work is expected to:

  • Upgrade the mineral resource to higher categories within the Measure, Indicated and Inferred resources classification.

  • Provide geotechnical data for engineering designs geared to maximize the pit slope and potentially increase recoverable gold ounces.

  • Provide opportunities to confirm hydrogeological properties of the rock.

  • Provide samples for environmental testing to characterize both the ore and waste materials for permitting requirements.

In addition, this phase of the drilling will be completed in parallel with a resumption of hydrogeological and atmospheric testing being conducted by SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. and Westland Engineering & Environmental Services, Inc. This work will enable the company to identify pertinent data to allow for the Company to advance the project towards production.

The Company also confirms that it has received the approval of the Notice of Intent ("NOI") for the Company's Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada.

The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has reviewed the NOI and determined it is complete, containing all the information required by the surface management regulations at 43 CFR 3809.30. The BLM has reviewed the proposed operation and determined that it is appropriate to proceed to a drill phase.

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., P.Eng. is the Q.P. for this release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical content of this release and has approved its content.

About the Daisy Creek project:

The Daisy Creek project is in Lander County, Nevada where GMV now controls or owns a total of 165 lode claims covering 3,408 acres. An initial 6-hole drill program been established based upon recent sampling, historical data, and the high-resolution aeromagnetic survey completed by Precision GeoSurveys in late 2023. The program is designed to test the Daisy Property for prospective Lithium Claystone (LC) mineralization. The property was explored in the past because of the prospectivity for uranium when the unexpected discovery of high-grade lithium was found. After field evaluation and analyses of past data and a helicopter geophysical survey and the recent approval of the NOI, the Company intends to proceed and commence drill-testing. The Company has engaged Nevada based Harris Exploration to conduct the program.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. GMV. Recently updated its National Instrument inferred mineral resource to 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
________________________________________
Ian Klassen, President

For further information please contact:

GMV Minerals Inc.
Ian Klassen
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: info@gmvminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GMV Minerals, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

GMV MineralsGMV:CCTSXV:GMVBattery Metals Investing
GMV:CC
GMV Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

GMV Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GMV Minerals Inc. Files Notice of Intent to Drill Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. Files Notice of Intent to Drill Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that it has filed permitting documentation with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for GMV's Daisy Creek lithiumuranium project in Lander County, Nevada

The Notice of Intent (NOI) covers a six hole drill program up to a total depth of 3000 feet and focuses on the most prospective lithium targets as defined by recent geophysical work. Upon approval and receipt of permits, GMV is targeting to drill its Daisy Creek project in June/July 2024 and will provide further updates as new information comes available.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Second Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Second Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement. The second tranche raised gross proceeds of $80,250 from the issuance of 535,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. The total private placement raised $301,350 in gross proceeds with the issuance of 2,009,000 Units

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of twelve months from the date issuance.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Closes First Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes First Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSX-V:GMV)(OTCQB:"GMVMF") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement. The first tranche raised gross proceeds of $221,100 from the issuance of 1,474,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. The total private placement will raise up to $300,000 in gross proceeds with the issuance of up to 2,000,000 Units

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 until April 7, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Secures Deferments Under Option Agreement for Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Secures Deferments Under Option Agreement for Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has reached a mutual agreement with Western Property Holdings, LLC ("WPH"), as optionor, to amend the Option Agreement dated May 15, 2023 between the Company, as optionee, and WPH (the "Option Agreement") for the Company's option to acquire a 100% interest in the Daisy Creek Project, Nevada, on the terms which were previously announced on May 16, 2023, as follows:

  1. The first cash option payment due on or before June 12, 2024 has been reduced from US$100,000 to US$10,000, and the parties have agreed to defer payment of the balance until June 12, 2026 (now US$190,000 in total);
  1. The first share installment due on or before June 12, 2024 has been reduced from 1 million common shares to 500,000 common shares of the Company, and the parties have agreed to defer issuance of the balance until June 12, 2026 (now 4 million common shares in total); and
  1. The parties have agreed to defer the minimum work requirements of US$250,000 due on or before June 12, 2024 until June 12, 2026 (now US$750,000 in total).

The Company has doubled its land position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project, and these revisions were made to allow additional time for the Company to complete on-going exploration work to evaluate the potential of the properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Defines Initial Drill Program to Test for Uranium and Lithium at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Defines Initial Drill Program to Test for Uranium and Lithium at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that further to receipt of additional geophysical depth analysis of its helicopter-borne high resolution magnetic and radiometric survey, the Company's exploration team has proposed an initial drill program of six holes at the Daisy Creek property. The program is designed to test the Daisy Property for prospective Lithium Claystone (LC) mineralization. The property was explored in the past because of the prospectivity for uranium with lithium being identified serendipitously. Drill targets have been established based upon recent sampling, historical data, and the high-resolution aeromagnetic survey completed by Precision GeoSurveys in late 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Updates Management

Victory Updates Management

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FWB:VR6) is pleased to announce that its board of directors now consist of Gerald Tritt, David Stadnyk and George Tsafalas, all of Vancouver, BC. David Stadnyk has assumed the role of president and CEO. The Company intends to close its recently announced Yellow Chief Uranium acquisition in the next 10 days

The Company wishes to thank Mark Ireton for his service to the company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM CHANGES PROJECT NAME TO ANGEL ISLAND MINE

CENTURY LITHIUM CHANGES PROJECT NAME TO ANGEL ISLAND MINE

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) announces it has changed the name of its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA to the Angel Island Mine (the Project). In April 2024 the Company announced a positive Feasibility Study for the Project, making it one of the few advanced lithium projects being developed in the United States . As the Company now continues to work towards permitting the Project, regulators encouraged a name change for clarity in the permitting process. The Angel Island name distinguishes it from other mining and energy projects in the area by using the name of a topographical feature from the Project.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2024 prospecting program and start of a 5,000-metre summer drill program at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. To date, 71 drill holes and more than12,000 meters have been drilled on the Mirage project which have delineated nine near-surface spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes, all of which remain open at depth and along strike. Approximately two dozen additional dykes, with widths ranging from 8 metres to approximately 20 metres, have also been intercepted in the two previous campaigns with minimal to no follow-up work. The proposed program will focus on MR-6, MR-3 and MR-4 as well as new targets that were delineated using drilling, geophysics, till mineralogy and prospecting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery Project Update

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery Project Update

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to announce a project update of the Becancour Lithium Refinery Project. The project is advancing well and remains on track. Key milestones include finalizing the plant layout, issuing technical specifications for capex estimation, and progressing with supplier quotation activities. Environmental site visits and studies are ongoing, with no significant issues identified. Hatch's transition from Brisbane to Montreal offices is smoothly underway, ensuring continuity in project management. Early contractor engagement and strategic risk assignment are mitigating potential delays. Overall, the project is adhering to its timeline, with significant progress in engineering and procurement, ensuring readiness for a capital cost estimate and commitment to ensure environmental compliance with the regulatory framework.

Highlights

- Project is advancing well and remains on track

- Engineering milestones include plant layout, equipment packages, datasheets, scopes of work, and specifications

- Procurement priority one packages for quotes about 60% complete

- Early contractor engagement and strategic risk assignment

- Environmental work is progressing with no show-stoppers identified to date

- Strong engagement from Federal, Provincial and Local Government

- Becancour Lithium Refinery well aligned with Provincial strategy

- Mature local government support and project understanding

Procurement

Procurement activities include sending technical specifications to suppliers for detailed quotations to build the capex estimation. For priority one mechanical equipment, nine packages have been issued, with seven offers received and evaluations currently underway. Five priority one electrical equipment supply packages will be issued for inquiry within the next week. The goal is to evaluate all priority one packages by the end of September.

Due to potential lead times for electrical transformers, the tenderer list will be expanded to reduce these lead times.

Engineering

The major engineering activities include finalizing the plant layout and preparing documentation for equipment packages, such as datasheets, scopes of work, and specifications. Key tasks also involve creating the main power distribution single line diagram and providing clarifications during the tender period. Additionally, proposals received are being thoroughly reviewed to ensure they meet project requirements. Effective handling of process effluent and site runoff is another critical focus area. The development of the package register, material take-offs (MTOs), and comprehensive equipment lists are ongoing, ensuring all necessary components and details are accurately documented and organized for the project's successful execution.

Plant Layout

The first release of the plant layout has been published, with several features still under development. These include new plant areas such as the boiler plant and process effluent treatment. Structural framing of buildings and HVAC systems are in progress, along with civil works encompassing drainage, road pavements, vehicle paths, sedimentation ponds, and car parking. The location and number of plant switch rooms is being optimised.

Efforts are being made to enhance spodumene and residue storage, focusing on materials handling and capacity. Additionally, the routing of major pipe and cable racks is being planned. The layout on-site is being designed with consideration of likely environmental constraints to ensure compliance and sustainability. These developments aim to enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the project.

Environmental Work

The team is actively involved in field inventories to develop knowledge of the biodiversity present on site. Four field campaigns have been carried-out to survey the presence of short-eared owls, breeding birds, fish and fish habitat, and wetlands. Based on preliminary results, no species at risk nor species of concern as listed under the Canadian Species at Risk Act (SARA) have been identified so far. The project team is also engaged in activities to optimize the site layout and reduce encroachment on wetlands identified on the property. Surveys are expected to be completed during the Canadian Summer. Field inventory results will be used to support environmental permitting activities and discussions with the Regulators to ensure site layout and the design of the industrial facility are developed in full compliance with the environmental regulatory framework.

A Phase I study to understand previous uses of the site is progressing and no potential environmental liability has been identified based on preliminary results. The Phase I Study is expected to be completed by the end of July. Over the coming months, the team is expected to initiate the preparation of permitting documents to ensure the Project follows formal approval lines.

Priorities

The highest priorities for the next few months include finalising the environmental permitting and approvals program, which entails completing the initial field survey, briefing with the Ministry, finalising the Phase 1 Report, and preparing the first application. Engineering work necessary for the environmental permit application is also a top priority, focusing on civil design, updated plant layout, and water management strategy. In parallel, equipment procurement will involve preliminary engineering, securing vendor proposals, and establishing schedules. Confirming the treatment of process effluent and site runoff is crucial for environmental compliance.

Additionally, commencing civil and structural engineering work is essential to maintain project momentum.

Finalising the plant layout will ensure all components are correctly positioned and integrated. Lastly, execution phase planning will be progressed, contingent on the monthly budget, to ensure that all activities are appropriately funded and scheduled for efficient project advancement.

Government and Community Engagement

A trip by key leadership members to Eastern Canada. The delegation, led by CEO Alex Hanly and including Chairman Iggy Tan, Board Directors Patrick Scallan and Dr. Jingyuan Liu, and Canadian Director, Victoria Vargas, engaged with government stakeholders, community partners, and industry peers. The meetings in Montreal, Becancour, Quebec City, and Ottawa reinforced the Company's strategy to address the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America and provided updates on our engineering progress and commercial discussions.

Ministry of Economics, Innovation, and Energy

A meeting was held in Quebec City with the Honourable Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economics, Innovation, and Energy. This follows the Company's initial presentation of the Company's unique strategy in November 2023 in Dubai. Once again, Minister Fitzgibbon expressed enthusiasm for our engineering progress, the acquisition of the Option agreement within the Becancour Industrial Park, and the Hydro-Quebec application for an estimated 22.5MW energy allocation for our Becancour Lithium Refinery.

Lithium Universe emphasized Quebec's strategic benefits, including hydroelectric power, proximity to the James Bay region, and logistic advantages with port access to the transatlantic region. The Minister reiterated his support for our vision of transforming Quebec into the Centre of Lithium Conversion for the transatlantic region.

The Company is impressed with the forward-thinking provincial government of Quebec and the progress of the Strategic Innovation Zone under the pragmatic guidance of Minister Fitzgibbon.

Becancour Lithium Refinery Site

In February 2024, the Company successfully executed an option agreement to acquire a refinery site strategically located within the Becancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP). The site in Becancour, close to Trois-Rivieres, lies between Montreal and Quebec City and is near major highways and railways. The Port of Becancour supports year-round operations with deep-water access. The site offers low-cost hydroelectric power, robust infrastructure, and comprehensive water and waste facilities, ideal for the proposed Lithium Refinery.

The Company once again met with key executives from the BWIP in Becancour. The meeting focused on the Company's progress in site evaluation activities and included a presentation on the process design, featuring pictures from a reference lithium carbonate refinery. The port was confirmed to have the capacity to manage 50,000-ton bulk shipments, exceeding the Company's initial requirements. The Company had the opportunity to inspect Lot 22, encompassing an area of 27-hectare, and view the proximity to infrastructure and immediate tiein to existing BWIP utilities. The SPIPB team provided an overview of planned expansions and facility upgrades to the onsite infrastructure, positioning Becancour as a leader in offering prime industrial real estate in Quebec.

The Company will be looking to commence various community initiatives to integrate the industrial site into the wider community.

Municipality of Becancour

The Company met with the Mayoress of Becancour to discuss the Company's objectives to contribute to the local economy by providing hundreds of employment opportunities and helping to realize its economic potential.

LU7 reaffirmed its commitment to the Becancour and wider Trois-Rivieres region, pledging to support various social, community, and environmental initiatives in the coming years. The Mayoress expressed enthusiasm for the Company's plans within the SPIPB, recognizing the development of a proven and reliable design with internationally aligned process outputs.

Provincial Government - Quebec

The Company also met with key delegates in Montreal from Investissement Quebec (IQ), the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MRNF), Energy Transition Valley Innovation Zone, and the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks. The provincial government has identified a lithium conversion gap within the supply chain, crucial for servicing the expected increase in spodumene supply from the James Bay region in the coming years. Quebec is a North American leader in attracting foreign direct investment, sustainable development, and supporting battery metals projects. The province has a strong history of supporting lithium battery supply chain development, with significant provincial and federal government incentives.

Recent government support includes the General Motors (GM) and Korea-based POSCO Chemicals' US$1 billion cathode active material (CAM) factory, the Ford/EcoPro BM US$800 million cathode factory, and Northvolt's US$7 billion EV Battery Facility at Saint-Basile-le-Grand. This creates a favourable regulatory environment for the Company's project, ensuring robust support throughout the cycle.

Canadian Federal Government - Ottawa

The Company met with various federal government stakeholders from Invest in Canada (IIC), Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN), Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), and Export Development Canada (EDC). Given the lack of refining capacity in Canada, LU7's lithium carbonate plant is an innovative project, as there are no current operating or planned facilities of this kind within the country. Building lithium conversion capacity alongside spodumene mines will enable Canada to become wholly self-sufficient in the lithium chemical supply chain.

Hatch - Montreal

The Company and its engineering partner, Hatch, held a productive meeting at the Montreal office to align their shared culture and fast-track development vision. They reinforced the philosophy of "same process, same equipment, same supplier," which minimizes technical risks, ensures quality, and reduces costs. The operational environments in Australia and Canada share many similarities, facilitating the integration of skills into Quebec.

Hatch's leadership in building lithium conversion facilities and tackling challenging projects validates the decision to partner with them. Through this collaboration, the Company acknowledges Hatch's expertise as the premier lithium refinery engineering expert.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "The project is on track, finalizing plant layout, issuing capex specs, progressing supplier quotes, with smooth office transition, and no environmental issues, ensuring readiness for capex cost estimate. The reception from federal, provincial and local government delegates has left a very positive impression on the LU7 Board of Directors. The region has made strong commitments since releasing the Critical Minerals Strategies four years ago and we have seen that in the significant investments made within the battery supply chain and pragmatic discussions held with key government executives. We look forward to advancing the Company's Becancour Lithium Refinery to contribute in making Quebec the lithium conversion centre within the Transatlantic region."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/82C8D877



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Gary Musil to the Company's Board of Directors and a Private Placement

Victory is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Gary Musil to the Company's Board of Directors and a Private Placement

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FWB:VR6) welcomes Gary Musil as a director of the Company, effective July 1, 2024. Gary Musil has more than 35 years of management and financial consulting experience and has served as an officer and director on numerous public companies since 1988. This experience has resulted in his overseeing the financial aspects and expenditures on exploration projects in Peru, Chile, Eastern Europe (Slovak Republic), and British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick (Canada). Prior to his public company work, he was employed for 15 years with Dickenson Mines Ltd. and Kam-Kotia Mines Ltd., as the Controller for their producing silverleadzinc mine in the interior of British Columbia

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albemarle Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

Albemarle Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.405 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.62 is payable Oct. 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Sept. 13, 2024 . For 30 consecutive years, Albemarle has raised its dividend.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Investor Relations Contact: Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, meredith.bandy@albemarle.com
Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-302198618.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

GMV Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

GMV Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Osisko Metals Provides Update at Gaspé Copper

World Copper Ltd. and CEO Provide Corporate Update

Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility

Related News

Tech Investing

Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Provides Update at Gaspé Copper

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Ltd. and CEO Provide Corporate Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene securise une infrastructure de transport cle pour la livraison d'hydrogene vert a partir d'une usine de production phare au Quebec

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Expansion of High-Grade Copper Zones at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Uranium Investing

Rights Entitlement Offers Underwritten to $1.6M

×