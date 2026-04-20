GMG's Graphene Engine Oil Additive G LUBRICANT: Patent Granted in USA; Allowed in China

GMG's Graphene Engine Oil Additive G LUBRICANT: Patent Granted in USA; Allowed in China

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSXV: GMG,OTC:GMGMF) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that GMG's patent for GMG's Graphene Engine Oil Additive, G® LUBRICANT, has now been granted for 20 years in the USA and allowed in China. This is in addition to the previously announced G® LUBRICANT patent accepted for the European region. There are various other countries around the world where this patent application is progressing as well, which are shown in Figure 1.

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Figure 1: World Map of G® LUBRICANT Patent Progress

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About G® LUBRICANT: G® LUBRICANT is what management believes to be a transformative graphene liquid concentrate additive designed to enhance the performance of diesel and gasoline (petrol) engines. This product has the potential to reshape the future of the global liquid fuels industry and offers an innovative solution that optimizes efficiency and power for stationary or mobile engines. G® LUBRICANT, a graphene liquid concentrate that can be added to any mineral or synthetic oil used in an internal combustion engine in a 1:100 dosage, has been verified by the University of Queensland to increase fuel efficiency by up to 8.4% in a diesel engine as announced in February 2025. [1]

The amount of graphene in the final engine oil once G® LUBRICANT is mixed in is only ~ 1:10,000. As a result, G® LUBRICANT can be used safely in any internal combustion engine. Over the past four years, GMG has conducted environmentally controlled testing of G® LUBRICANT in internal combustion engines monitored and verified by The University of Queensland. GMG's test results have been corroborated by similar savings realized by customers over a number of years of field testing.

US$ 1.4 Trillion Global Diesel Industry

Whilst G® LUBRICANT can be used to reduce fuel consumption in both diesel and gasoline/petrol engines GMG intends to focus on the diesel market initially, which is largely B2B focused, and therefore, more targeted as far as fuel cost savings and performance. GMG calculates, prior to the recent increase in diesel prices, that global diesel fuel sales totaled US$1.4 Trillion per annum[2] including taxes and duties on approximately 28 million barrels of diesel per day as detailed by the US Energy Information Administration2. Figure 3 shows the top 34 countries in the world with diesel fuel sales greater than US$10 Billion per annum.

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Figure 2: Total Diesel Fuel Sales in 2025 US$ Billion

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Estimated US$ 1.2 Billion Per Annum Global Diesel Market For G® LUBRICANT

Assuming an average fuel savings of 8.4%, GMG believes that a conservative estimate of the potential market for G® LUBRICANT is 10% of the fuel savings realized by users annually. Assuming G® LUBRICANT pricing equal to 10% of the savings realized, GMG estimates that the potential global revenue for G® LUBRICANT is US$ 1.2 Billion sales per annum based on 2025 actual sales. Figure 3 shows GMG's estimates of potential annual sales of G® LUBRICANT by country.

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Figure 3: Total G® LUBRICANT Sales Opportunity based off 2025 Total Diesel Fuel Sales

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/293352_gmg_figure3.jpg

Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented "This is great progress to secure the valuable graphene lubricant patent for engine oil use in the major markets of Europe, China and the USA."

Jack Perkowski, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, commented: "Congratulations to the team on progressing further with building their competitive position in securing patents in the most valuable markets for G® LUBRICANT".

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

  1. Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes
  2. Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products
  3. Develop Next-Generation Battery
  4. Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

For further information please contact:

  • Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223
  • Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, leo@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, GMG and any allowed, accepted or granted patents or patent applications, the transformative nature of G® LUBRICANT, the potential for G® LUBRICANT for the global liquid fuels industry and its ability to optimize efficiency and power for engines, G® LUBRICANT's ability to increase fuel efficiency and the amount thereof, the safety of G® LUBRICANT in internal combustion engines, the fuel efficiency savings experienced by customers, GMG's intention to focus on the diesel market and expectations for the market size of diesel or G® LUBRICANT and commercialisation activities for G® LUBRICANT.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including the patent and potential market size of G® LUBRICANT. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation that GMG does not receive or receive on a timely basis the fully signed consent notice from the and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

[1] https://graphenemg.com/gmg-unveils-g-lubricant-engine-performance-testing-results-a-transformative-graphene-energy-saving-solution-for-the-multi-trillion-dollar-global-liquid-fuel-industry/

[2] Using EIA diesel volumes for 2023 and www.globalpetrolprices.com diesel prices per country as of January 15th 2025

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293352

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