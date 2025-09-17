GMG Launches First to Market Multi Language Global Graphene Enhanced Product Range for Distributors

GMG Launches First to Market Multi Language Global Graphene Enhanced Product Range for Distributors

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG,OTC:GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is proud to announce the launch of GMG's new global product catalogue, as seen in Figure 1. The product range includes both G® LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR®, including a new THERMAL-XR® Kit with an electric spray gun for easy use.

These products are now available to be ordered by distributors in cartons and pallets globally. The delivery times for each product will vary, with expected "best-selling" products becoming available in pallets in October 2025. The 50 ml G® LUBRICANT comes in a unique point of display box for easy reselling by distributors and retailers.

The product catalogue is available in 16 languages - English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Indonesian, Hindi, Vietnamese, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai and Arabic.

All product labels and instruction manuals have the same 16 languages included on them for easy multi country global distribution.

Figure 1: GMG PRODUCT RANGE

The product range includes the following:

Product Name & Pack Size Product Description
G® LUBRICANT - 50 mL Graphene enhanced engine oil additive suitable for mineral oils, semi-synthetic oils and fully synthetic oils (Group I-IV)
G® LUBRICANT - 500 mL
G® LUBRICANT - 5 L
THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE - 500 mL Graphene-enhanced heat exchange coating suitable for metal surfaces, heat exchangers, radiators, and HVAC systems.
THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE - 1 L
THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE - 5 L
THERMAL-XR® PREP CONCENTRATE - 1 L Non-hazardous, non-toxic, non-harmful, biodegradable, high foaming degreasing coil detergent
THERMAL-XR® PREP READY TO USE - 1 L Non-hazardous, non-toxic, non-harmful, biodegradable, high foaming degreasing coil detergent mixed with water.
THERMAL-XR® KIT WITH ELECTRIC SPRAY GUN Kit including 500 mL THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE, 1000 mL THERMAL-XR® PREP READY TO USE, Electric Spray Gun, Manual Pump Foaming Detergent Gun and Accessories.

 

The product range has been simplified by the removal of 1 fluid, THERMAL-XR® ACTIVATE, which was previously part of a 3 step process for applying the graphene coating. This fluid and step has been removed and the graphene coating is now only a 2 step process: PREP (detergent) then ENHANCE (graphene coating).

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "The Company has truly taken the next major step to mature to a commercial operation by building a complete new product catalogue which is easy to buy, distribute and resell throughout the world in 16 major languages. We believe this is the first palletised product catalogue for graphene enhanced products ever in the world and the GMG team is very proud to bring this to market in such a fashion."

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

  1. Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes
  2. Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products
  3. Develop Next-Generation Battery
  4. Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

For further information please contact:

  • Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223
  • Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, leo@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the products being available for order or delivery to distributors around the world.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that GMG will be able to take orders and deliveries to meet distributor demand around the worldwide. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, that products may not be available for sales or delivery to meet customers' expectations.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

