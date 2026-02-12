GlobalFoundries to Host Investor Webinar on Silicon Photonics and Advanced Packaging

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a webinar for investors and analysts on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

At this event, GF's executives will provide a business, technical, and strategy update on how GF is at the forefront of the Silicon Photonics and Advanced Packaging revolution. The upcoming webinar will showcase how GlobalFoundries' differentiated platforms and high‑performance interconnect technologies are addressing the need for increasing levels of speed, efficiency, and scalability for next‑generation data and connectivity applications.

Webcast Information

Presentations will be followed by a Q&A session. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by registering here.

A webcast will be available on GlobalFoundries' Investor Relations website at https://investors.gf.com.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented, global team delivers results with an unwavering focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

©GlobalFoundries Inc. GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:

ir@gf.com


