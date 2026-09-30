GlobalFoundries Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET following the release of the company's third quarter 2026 financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by registering here.

The company's financial results and a webcast of the conference call will be available on GlobalFoundries' Investor Relations website at https://investors.gf.com.

About GF
GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power-efficient and high-performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high-growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF's talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

For further information, please contact:

ir@gf.com


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