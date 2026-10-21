GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES UNITHOLDER MEETINGS FOR PROPOSED CHANGES TO FIVE ETFs

- Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is announcing special meetings of unitholders of Global X Robotics & AI Index ETF ("RBOT"), Global X Lithium Producers Index ETF ("HLIT"), Global X Copper Producers Index ETF ("COPP"), Global X Uranium Index ETF ("HURA") and Global X Equal Weight Canadian Insurance Index ETF ("SAFE", and together with RBOT, HLIT, COPP and HURA, the "ETFs"), at which unitholders of each ETF will be asked to consider and vote upon a proposal to approve changes to the investment objective of each ETF (the "Proposed Changes").
Special meetings of unitholders (each, a "Meeting" and collectively, the "Meetings") of the ETFs will be held at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4000, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1A9 on November 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). Unitholders of record of each ETF at the close of business on October 14, 2026, the record date for the Meetings, will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the applicable Meeting.
Full details regarding the Meetings, the Proposed Changes, and other changes related to the Proposed Changes are included in a management information circular dated October 21, 2026, which will be available to unitholders of the ETFs at www.sedarplus.ca and www.GlobalX.ca. If all required approvals are obtained, the Proposed Changes will be implemented as soon as practicable after the Meetings.
The decision to propose the Proposed Changes follows an extensive review by the Manager of the activities of each ETF. The Manager has determined that it would be in the best interests of the ETFs and their Unitholders to approve the Proposed Changes.
Proposed Changes of Investment Objectives
The current and proposed investment objectives for each ETF are as follows:
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ETF
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Current Investment Objective
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Proposed Investment Objective
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RBOT
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RBOT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index, net of expenses. The Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of equity securities of companies that are involved in the development of robotics and/or artificial intelligence. RBOT seeks to hedge the U.S. dollar value of its portfolio to the Canadian dollar at all times.
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BOTZ seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of equity securities of companies that are involved in the development of robotics and/or artificial intelligence (currently, the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index).
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HLIT
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HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components. Currently, HLIT seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Producers Index, net of expenses. HLIT seeks to hedge the U.S. dollar value of its portfolio to the Canadian dollar at all times.
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LITX seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of the full lithium cycle, from mining and refining the metal, through battery production (currently, the Solactive Global Lithium Index).
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COPP
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COPP seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of companies active in copper ore mining that are listed on select North American stock exchanges. Currently, COPP seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive North American Listed Copper Producers Index, net of expenses. COPP seeks to hedge any U.S. dollar portfolio exposure back to the Canadian dollar at all times.
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COPX seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a broad range of copper mining companies (currently, the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index).
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HURA
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HURA seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Global Uranium Pure-Play Index, net of expenses. The Solactive Global Uranium Pure-Play Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of issuers which (a) are primarily involved in the uranium mining and exploration industry, or (b) invest and participate directly in the physical price of uranium.
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URA seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a broad range of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components (currently, the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Index).
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SAFE
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SAFE seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an equal-weighted index designed to provide exposure to the largest Canadian insurance companies (currently, the Mirae Asset Equal Weight Canadian Insurance Index).
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SAFE seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an equal-weighted index designed to provide exposure to the largest Canadian life insurance companies (currently, the Mirae Asset Equal Weight Canadian Life Insurance Index).
As set forth in the above proposed changes to the investment objectives of RBOT, HLIT and COPP, if the Proposed Changes are approved and implemented, RBOT, HLIT and COPP will no longer seek to hedge the U.S. dollar value of their portfolios to the Canadian dollar at all times as part of their fundamental investment objectives.
Changes to ETF Names
If the Proposed Changes are approved and implemented, the Manager intends to change the names of the following ETFs to the names set forth in the following table, or to such other names as the Manager deems appropriate at the time the Proposed Changes are implemented.
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ETF
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Current ETF Name
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Proposed ETF Name
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RBOT
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Global X Robotics & AI Index ETF
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Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Index ETF
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HLIT
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Global X Lithium Producers Index ETF
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Global X Lithium & Battery Tech Index ETF
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COPP
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Global X Copper Producers Index ETF
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Global X Copper Miners Index ETF
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SAFE
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Global X Equal Weight Canadian Insurance Index ETF
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Global X Equal Weight Canadian Life Insurance Index ETF
The Manager intends that the name of HURA will remain unchanged.
Changes to Ticker Symbols
If the Proposed Changes are approved and implemented, the Manager intends to change the ticker symbols of the following ETFs to the ticker symbols set forth in the following table.
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Current Ticker Symbol
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Proposed Ticker Symbol
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RBOT
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BOTZ
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HLIT
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LITX
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COPP
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COPX
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HURA
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URA
The Manager intends that the ticker of SAFE will remain unchanged.
Changes to Management Fees
If the Proposed Changes are approved and implemented in respect of HURA, the Manager intends to reduce the Management Fee of HURA as follows:
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Ticker Symbol
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Current Management Fee
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Proposed Management Fee
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HURA
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0.75 %
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0.69 %
The current Management Fee for each of RBOT, HLIT, COPP, and SAFE will remain unchanged.
Changes to Distribution Policy of RBOT, HLIT, COPP and HURA
If the Proposed Changes are approved and implemented in respect of RBOT, HLIT, COPP and HURA, the Manager intends to change the Distribution Policy of RBOT, HLIT, COPP and HURA as follows:
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Ticker Symbol
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Current Distribution Policy
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Proposed Distribution Policy
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RBOT
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Not expected to make regular cash distributions
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Semi-annually, if any
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HLIT
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Not expected to make regular cash distributions
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Semi-annually, if any
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COPP
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Not expected to make regular cash distributions
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Semi-annually, if any
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HURA
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Not expected to make regular cash distributions
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Semi-annually, if any
The current distribution policy for SAFE will remain unchanged.
Notice and Access
As permitted under Canadian securities legislation, the Manager has opted to use a notice-and-access procedure (the "Notice-and-Access Procedure") to reduce the volume of paper in the materials distributed for the Meetings and to potentially encourage a higher voting participation rate among unitholders of the ETFs. The Manager is sending proxy-related materials using the Notice-and-Access Procedure directly to unitholders, which includes registered unitholders and beneficial unitholders whose securities are held by an intermediary.
For further information regarding the ETFs, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.
About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)
Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $60 billion of assets under management and over 160 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.
Indxx is a service mark of Indxx, LLC ("Indxx") and may be licensed for use for certain purposes by the Manager. RBOT is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Indxx. Indxx makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of RBOT or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in RBOT particularly. Indxx has no obligation to take the needs of the Manager or the Unitholders of RBOT into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index. Indxx is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the timing, amount or pricing of the Units to be issued or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the Units are to be converted into cash. Indxx has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of RBOT.
HLIT, HURA, and COPP (the "Solactive Index ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive nor does Solactive offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the applicable Underlying Index and/or its trademark or prices at any time or in any other respect. The Underlying Indexes are calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive uses its best efforts to ensure that each Underlying Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Solactive Index ETFs or the Manager, Solactive has no obligation to point out errors in these Underlying Indexes to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the Solactive Index ETFs. Neither publication of the Underlying Indexes by Solactive nor the licensing of the Underlying Indexes or its trademark for the purpose of use in connection with the Solactive Index ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive to invest capital in the Solactive Index ETFs, nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive with regard to any investment in the Solactive Index ETFs.
Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited (an affiliate of the Manager) owns all rights to the trademark, name and intellectual property associated with the Underlying Indices of the SAFE (in this disclaimer, the "Mirae Asset Indices"). No representation is made by Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited that the Mirae Asset Indices are accurate or complete or that investment in a Mirae Asset Index or SAFE will be profitable or suitable for any person. The Mirae Asset Indices are administered and calculated by Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited and Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited will have no liability for any error in the calculation of the Mirae Asset Indices. Mirae Asset Global Index Private Limited does not guarantee that the Mirae Asset Indices or their underlying methodology is accurate or complete.
Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.
Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.
© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.
SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.
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