GEFestival set for the South American Youth Games in Rosario, Argentina The Global Esports Federation is set to stage the first-ever South American Esports Championships in parallel with the 2022 South American Games, in Asunción, Paraguay on October 2-3, 2022 . "We are making exciting headway as we continue to bring our global events portfolio to different continents of the world. The South American Esports ...

GAMING00