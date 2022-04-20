GamingInvesting News

The Global Esports Federation is set to stage the first-ever South American Esports Championships in parallel with the 2022 South American Games, in Asunción, Paraguay on October 2-3, 2022 .

The Global Esports Federation is set to stage the first-ever South American Esports Championships in parallel with the 2022 South American Games, in Asunción, Paraguay on October 2-3, 2022.

"We are making exciting headway as we continue to bring our global events portfolio to different continents of the world. The South American Esports Championships supports the Global Esports Federation's mission and cements our commitment to fostering great collaborations across our #worldconnected community to elevate esports on the sport and entertainment world stage," said Chris Chan , President of the GEF .

As a lead-up to the major esports event, the GEF will feature the GEFestival – a dynamic celebration of esports culture and community esports activation – at the South American Youth Games at Rosario, Argentina from April 28 May 8, 2022 .

"The South American Esports Championships is the first esports event of a global scale to be held in South America . Alongside the 2022 South American Games, these events amplify Paraguay's aspiration to more major international events," said Camilo Pérez López Moreira, President of the Organización Deportiva Suramericana (ODESUR) . "The partnership with the Global Esports Federation is taking shape, putting together the necessary capabilities and infrastructure to tap into the limitless potential of esports in the region."

The staging of the South American Esports Championship and the GEFestival at the South American Youth Games are tangible results of the strategic partnership between the GEF and ODESUR announced in June 2020 ; supported by the PanAm Esports Development Federation, established by the GEF in 2021.

"Esports is gaining a strong footing in South America . The inaugural South American Esports Championships will boost the growth of esports in the region through world-class activation led by the Global Esports Federation," said Mario Cilenti , President of the PanAm Esports Development Federation . "The GEFestival at the upcoming South American Youth Games, meanwhile, offers our esports community here the first glimpse into the world of the GEF and its many global events that promote inclusion for all in esports."

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

BBTV Signs Agreement to Provide Content Management Solutions to League of Legends Champions Korea

Developed by Riot Games, League of Legends is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena game that consistently ranks as one of the most popular eSports games globally

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ( Frankfurt : 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced it has signed an agreement to provide Content Management solutions to League of Legends Champions Korea, the primary competition for League of Legends eSports in South Korea .

Yomi Games Raises $2M to Build Out Casual Play-and-Earn Ecosystem

Yomi Games has raised a $2 million seed round to fund its vision of developing social, casual, and play-and-earn blockchain games. The developer recently launched its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection, Oni Squad, and an accompanying mini-game, Oni Mansion. The Oni Squad collection consists of 6,666 hand-drawn generative Onis (ghosts) that were also playable assets in Oni Mansion.

In-game screenshot of a completed Oni mansion that was minted as an NFT

Oni Squad's NFT collection launched as a free mint in late January, and reached 300 ETH (> $1m USD at the time) in trading volume on its first day. It was among the top traded collections on OpenSea at the time, particularly notable given it cost early adopters $0 to acquire the assets.

The Oni Mansion game, a casual game where players collaborate to customize and build their own NFT mansion, also featured a free NFT mint on Ethereum. Players participated in daily missions to share, visit, and leave messages at each other's mansions. As they completed missions, they earned tokens to buy new traits to upgrade their mansion. In this way, the overall rarity scheme constantly evolved as players updated their mansions and unlocked new traits.

The game also innovated by enabling several external Ethereum-based NFT collections to play the game as well. Oni Mansion was one of the first games to feature interactive interoperability across NFT projects on multiple different blockchains (Ethereum & Polygon), without requiring assets to be bridged between them.

Yomi Games aims to be the "Zynga of Crypto" by focusing on casual and social gameplay catering to players new to blockchain and crypto gaming. Future games will be mobile-first, widely accessible, and emphasize easy onboarding for players new to crypto.

Pavan Katepalli, Yomi Games CEO, said in a statement that this emphasis on player inclusivity is what differentiates Yomi from its competitors. "We believe player-owned economies, enabled by blockchain technology, are the future of gaming. We want all of our games to be as accessible as possible to the broadest audience and onboard people new to digital collectibles and gaming NFTs. Current crypto games and NFT projects are gated by high purchase barriers to entry, but we believe eventually the most successful games will meld free-to-play and play-and-earn mechanics."

"What got me excited about Yomi was that they were of the first games that leveraged the inherent composability of NFTs to bring other NFT collections in-game, creating a third place whereby these communities can interact via a collaborative and social gameplay experience. The team also brings the perfect mix of web2 and web3 operating experience to onramp the next millions of players into this new paradigm via games." Jerry Lu , Principal at Maveron

Participants in the round include Hypersphere Ventures, Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC), Sfermion, Cultur3 Capital (early Axie Infinity investors), Maveron, Momentum 6, and Taureon. Yomi Games' angel investors include Kevin Lin (co-founder, Twitch), Dan Dinh (co-founder, TSM FTX), Thomas Vu (Riot Games), Alex Chung (founder, Giphy), Dan Sommer (founder, Trilogy Education), Mike Ouye (Cloud 9), Don Ho (Quantstamp), Hubert Thieblot (Twitch), Jeff Kuan (Terraform Labs), and others.

About Yomi Games
Yomi Games is a blockchain gaming studio developing social Play-and-Earn video games targeted at casual audiences. Its products include Oni Squad, a set of NFTs representing cute ghosts enabling gameplay in Oni Mansion, as well as future games. The Company plans to publish multiple crypto mobile game titles, across a variety of casual genres, that appeal broadly to mainstream audiences and act as a gateway to gamers new to crypto and NFTs.

Yomi Games company logo

Stardust and Dr Disrespect's Midnight Society Make History with Nearly 400,000 NFTs Minted in under 17 Hours

By minting nearly 400k Series Zero Patch NFTs on Polygon at unprecedented scale and speed, Stardust ecosystem sets blistering pace of ~25k NFTs per hour

Stardust a seamless solution for game developers integrating NFTs into their immersive games, and Midnight Society the new game studio launched by Twitch streaming legend Dr Disrespect, today announced that they minted nearly 400,000 of their Claw Series 0 Patch NFTs in under 17 hours, a record-setting achievement made possible by Stardust's industry-leading technology.

Esports Technologies Announces Agreement with Free-to-Play Games Provider Incentive Games

Will Provide a Suite of Esports-Focused Customer Acquisition and Retention Games

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET, "Esports Technologies"), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today a software license and service agreement between subsidiary Esports Marketing Technologies Ltd. and Incentive Games . Incentive has established itself as a top developer of premium free-to-play games for casino, sports betting, and fantasy sports operators. Through this agreement, Incentive will build customized free-to-play games for Esports Technologies brands.

Splinterlands Achieves 2.32M Daily Rentals Successfully - A Major Milestone for the Pioneer of NFT Rental Markets

Splinterlands, the most played blockchain game in the market right now, achieved 2.32 million daily rentals on April 15, 2022 . Card rentals have been one of the most sought-after features of the play-to-earn gaming platform as it allows players to use their preferred cards without spending too much and it permits owners to earn extra income from lending their digital cards to other players.

Splinterlands pioneered the launching of rental markets for NFTs in July 2021 . This feature opens tons of opportunities for players to play and earn without buying their own cards. Many cards can be rented for 1, 100th of cent, making games more accessible to players. Aside from card rentals, other features on the platform include titles, packs, totems, skins, and land. The company recently announced plans to launch validator nodes with a goal of $1 billion burn and rewards.

5000 Games Made on No-Code Gaming Platform Breshna, Followed By Beta Launch

Blockchain gaming company GRID launches the beta version of its no-code gaming platform Breshna.io on April 15, 2022 . GRID aims to disrupt the video games industry by operating at the intersection of no-code, content creation and web3 video games. Breshna empowers users to create, share and monetize their own web3 games that not only have immense entertainment value but also facilitate purposeful communication.

As of April 13, 2022 , the Alpha (web2) version of the platform has garnered 14k+ website visits and 1725 registered game makers who have created 5189 video games without any marketing spend. Over the past 5 months, the platform has seen global expansion, with users from more than 84 countries.

