GamingInvesting News

The global entertainment & media (E&M) industry surged ahead last year, strongly outpacing overall global economic growth.  Following a pandemic-related 2.3% decline in 2020, E&M revenue rose a strong 10.4% in 2021, from US$2.12trn to US$2.34trn .  With the industry becoming more digital, more mobile and more youth-oriented, virtual reality (VR) and gaming are powerful growth drivers, while digital advertising permeates all of the industry. These are findings from PwC's Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2022-2026 the 23 rd annual analysis and forecast of E&M spending by consumers and advertisers across 52 countries and territories.

PWC Logo

Findings in this year's Outlook include:

  • Global video games and esports revenue totaled US$215.6bn in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to US$323.5bn in 2026. Asia Pacific generated the lion's share of revenues in 2021 with US$109.4bn , almost double North America , the second highest region. Gaming is now the third-largest data-consuming  E&M content category, behind video and communications.
  • VR continues to be the fastest-growing E&M segment, albeit from a relatively small base.    Global VR spend rose by 36% y-o-y in 2021 to US$2.6bn , following on the hot 39% growth in 2020. Growth between 2021 and 2026 is expected at 24% CAGR, bringing the segment to US$7.6bn . Gaming content is the primary contributor to VR revenue, taking  in US$1.9bn in 2021. This should increase to US$6.5bn in 2026, 85% of total VR revenue.
  • Advertising's spread throughout the digital world has made it a dominant industry category.  After a decline of nearly 7% in 2020, advertising grew an impressive 22.6% in 2021 to US$747.2bn .  Driven almost entirely by digital, advertising is set to grow at a 6.6% CAGR through 2026.  Internet advertising revenue is seen growing even faster, expanding at 9.1% CAGR.  In 2026, advertising is projected to be a $1tn market and the largest E&M revenue stream, having surpassed consumer spending and internet access.
  • After growing by 35.4% in 2020, Over-the-top (OTT) video surged another 22.8% in 2021, pushing revenues to US$79.1bn . The pace of OTT revenue growth will moderate somewhat; it is expected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR through 2026, pushing revenues to US$114.1bn .
  • Traditional TV, beset by competition from OTT streaming services, still generates considerable revenues, but its inexorable decline will continue, with global revenues projected to shrink at a -0.8% CAGR from US$231bn in 2021 to US$222.1bn in 2026.
  • Global cinema revenue is bouncing back, reversing its pandemic-driven losses, and is expected to reach a new high of US$46.4bn in 2023.  Box office revenue is projected to reach US$49.4bn in 2026 from US$20.8bn in 2021, an 18.9% CAGR. China surpassed the US to become the world's biggest cinema market in 2020, and is expected to retain this leadership through 2026.
  • Live music revenue is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2024. Digital music- streaming subscriptions are driving growth in the recorded music sector where revenues are forecast to rise from US$36.1bn in 2021 to US$45.8bn in 2026
  • The growth of content is fueling massive data consumption – 2.6mn petabytes (PB) of data were consumed in 2021, and it is expected to rise at a 26% CAGR to reach 8.1mn PB by 2026. Gaming will be the fastest-growing data consumer over the forecast period, with a 29.6% CAGR expected. Mobile handsets will be the fastest-growing device category between 2021 and 2026, increasing at a 28.8% CAGR and expected to push mobile data consumption up from 1.1mn PB to 3.8mn PB.

Werner Ballhaus , Global Entertainment & Media Industry Leader, PwC Germany, said: "Industry press tends to focus on the companies that have dominated the E&M industry. But it is the choices that billions of consumers make about where they will invest their time, attention and money that are fueling the industry's transformation and driving the trends.  We are seeing the emergence of a global E&M consumer base for the coming years that is younger, more digital and more into streaming and gaming than the current consumer population. This is shaping the future of the industry."

North America dominates per capita E&M, but faster growth resides elsewhere

At a regional level, North America commands by far the highest E&M spend per capita, at US$2,229 , nearly double Western Europe's US$1,158 . By contrast, Asia Pacific , which was the largest E&M region by revenue in 2021 at US$844.7bn , has per capita spend of US$224 . The Middle East and Africa have the lowest per capita E&M spend of any region globally, at US$82 .

The top ten growth markets by CAGR, meanwhile, are focused in Latin America , Middle East , Africa and Asia , with OTT video and gaming providing the majority of revenue growth, and esports and cinema seeing fast growth as well. Turkey (estimated 14.2% CAGR), Argentina (10.4%), India (9.1%) and Nigeria (8.8%) are top-ranked for E&M consumer spend growth prospects over the five year forecast period.

The metaverse awaits

In the not-too-distant future the metaverse could become a stunningly realistic world where individuals access immersive virtual experiences, through a VR headset or other connecting device. Because the metaverse is an evolution that may profoundly change how businesses and consumers interact with products, services and each other, its potential financial and economic value goes far beyond VR. In time, much of the revenues associated with video games, music performances, advertising and even e-commerce could migrate into the metaverse.

How big is the E&M opportunity in the metaverse?  The fast-growing market for VR is a starting point to consider. It is currently one of the smaller segments tracked, but the 36% rise in global spending over the past year is a hint of its long-term potential. The global installed base of stand-alone and tethered VR headsets is projected to grow from 21.6m in 2021 to 65.9m in 2026.

CJ Bangah, Technology, Media and Telecommunications Principal, PwC United States, said : "Coming out of the pandemic, we've seen a strong recovery across key sectors. This has set a new growth platform for Entertainment and Media heading into a turbulent future with fault lines, fractures, and new monetization opportunities dotting the landscape. As we enter FY23 and beyond, expect to see continued growth in digital-only and digital-enabled content and media experiences, gaming becoming the new battleground for consumer entertainment, and content and streaming being transformed by market and consumer dynamics."

About the Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2022-2026

The PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook, with the accompanying publication, "Fault Lines and Fractures: Innovation and Growth in a New Competitive Landscape," provides in-depth analysis of global E&M consumer and advertising spending.  The Outlook includes five-year historical and five-year forecast data and commentary for 16 industry segments across 52 territories.  Segments include advertising (TV, internet, out-of-home); books; business-to-business; cinema; data consumption; internet access; music, radio and podcasts; newspapers and consumer magazines; OTT video; TV and home video; as well as Metaverse and NFT included for the first time this year.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 156 countries with over 295,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com .

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

© 2022 PwC. All rights reserved.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121790/PWC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-entertainment--media-revenues-surge-to-2-3-trillion-virtual-reality-sees-36-growth-as-gaming-and-esports-are-on-pace-to-become-a-324-billion-business-pwc-301571419.html

SOURCE PwC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Akshon Media Named an Official Content Production Partner for 2022 season of Overwatch League and Call of Duty League

The Canadian digital media company to help with content production and post-production for the global professional esports leagues

Akshon Media is proud to announce that it has been named an official content production company for the 2022 season of Overwatch League™ and Call of Duty League™. This pivotal announcement comes after a successful 3-year deal with Activision Blizzard producing highlight videos for the Overwatch League .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Playtika's Bingo Blitz announces partnership with Meals on Wheels America to fight senior loneliness and social isolation

Bingo Blitz® the Playtika® studio behind the world's #1 free-to-play social Bingo game[1]  has today announced a partnership with Meals on Wheels America, the leading charity dedicated to fighting senior hunger and isolation. The partnership will be focused specifically on the issue of loneliness as a critical health and social issue in elderly populations, a cause chosen directly by Bingo Blitz players.

Bingo Blitz's mascot Blitzy will be promoting the charity partnership within the app! (PRNewsfoto/Playtika)

Starting today, Bingo Blitz will feature dedicated content, developed in partnership with Meals on Wheels, allowing players to make an impact through gameplay. The in-game event is part of the chef feature, where players collect ingredients by playing Bingo and use them to make a wide range of dishes in the app's virtual kitchen. The game will also engage with its fans across social media and community platforms to highlight the important issue of loneliness amongst the aging population in the US.

Bingo Blitz will dedicate a total of $300,000 to the partnership with Meals on Wheels throughout 2022. A financial contribution of $200,000 will be donated directly to Meals on Wheels, and another $100,000 will be dedicated to promoting the partnership through local activations. As part of these local activations, some Bingo Blitz players will get the chance to join the game's employees in cooking and delivering meals to Meals on Wheels clients. The global community of players will also have the opportunity to write letters and to choose gifts for seniors living in isolation.

"We know that often, isolation – especially among older Americans who are homebound – is a hidden issue," said Kristine Templin , Chief Development Officer. "But loneliness is dire to seniors' health, and we need everyone to take meaningful action to address this growing issue. That's why we're so grateful to Bingo Blitz for their commitment to fighting senior isolation and hunger alongside us."

Tough times

Loneliness as a social and public health problem has gained attention in recent years. The ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, and the need for social distancing, has left many older adults increasingly isolated at a time they can no longer rely on friends and family to keep them company and to provide them with basic necessities. In many communities, Meals on Wheels has stepped in to play a critical role in bridging this gap.

The story of Ollie, 83, is illustrative. Prior to the pandemic, she relied on her local church to provide her with community and social activities. Once the pandemic began, she began to feel isolated and alone – a feeling which only grew worse as friends and family were no longer able to safely bring groceries or to drive her to appointments.  Regular check-ins from Meals on Wheels volunteers have proven to be crucial in supporting her mental and physical well-being.  Ollie, who worked as a cook for three decades, said that: "These folks are just so friendly, and the food is good too ! " She continued, " I've lived through an awful lot in my life, but I don't think I've ever experienced something that has hurt so many people all over the world."

Making a difference

For Bingo Blitz, whose team developed engaging in-game content and challenges focused entirely on Meals on Wheels, the partnership is representative of the game's overall commitment to the fight against senior loneliness and to build communities through play. Lior Itzhak , General Manager of Bingo Blitz, comments:

"Everyone at Bingo Blitz is immensely proud to be officially partnering with Meals on Wheels America…we have always seen it as part of our mission to bring people together from all around the world to nurture a community spirit across borders. Unfortunately, there are too many people who need Meals on Wheels services. But there are also many people who have a strong desire to give back and offer help, however they can. We believe that our industry can "change the game of giving," playing a key role in encouraging that spirit of generosity and helping to build awareness of this important social cause through gaming.

About Meals on Wheels America
Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with an estimated two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

Learn more at mealsonwheelsamerica.org .

About Bingo Blitz

Bingo Blitz ® is the #1 free-to-play bingo game1, with over 1 million active players per day on social networks and mobile platforms forming a large community of players from all over the world. At Bingo Blitz, we care about our players and are driven by a commitment to provide them with the highest quality product and user experience. Through exciting narratives, innovative features, and mega prizes, our mission is to reinvent the way people play Bingo. Our unique social platform and content make it fun and easy for millions of people to play and connect with each other worldwide.

About Playtika
Playtika® Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel , and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844358/Playtika_Video.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844357/Playtika.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314414/Playtika_Logo.jpg

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SUPERWORLD & CRYPTOARTIST VESA LAUNCH "LUXOR," A GROUNDBREAKING ART EXHIBIT & NFT DROP IN IMMERSIVE 3D.

The virtual world platform SuperWorld along with renowned cryptoartist VESA have launched a groundbreaking art exhibit and NFT gallery in the Metaverse. The exhibit, entitled " LUXOR ", features an AR VR Luxor Temple modeled in 3D by the SuperWorld team, with dozens of NFT artworks created by VESA showcased throughout the virtual space.

The LUXOR project serves as a testament to the technology of the present and as a tribute to our ancient artistic and creative heritage.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Coin98 Labs Acquires Yunero Studios to Accelerate Web3 Mass Adoption via GameFi

The acquisition gives Coin98 a gaming arm, fulfilling its ecosystem to push for Web3 mass adoption.

The acquisition gives Coin98 a gaming arm, fulfilling its ecosystem to push for Web3 mass adoption.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Live CGI Decentralizes the Creator Economy; Launches StreamMyScreen - A Web3 Livestreaming Studio that Brings the Metaverse to the Masses

Newly launching StreamMyScreen with MintMyStream for Creating Real-Time NFT Moments Provides Fastest Way for Creators to Monetize Broadcasts and Own Their Streams

Live CGI ( https:livecgi.com ), a global leader in enabling customized virtual metaverse experiences for streaming, eCommerce, and blockchain-enabled features, today unveiled its groundbreaking product StreamMyScreen ™, a cloud-based studio platform that unleashes the creator economy. StreamMyScreen™ is an affordable and easy-to-use livestreaming consumer product that features MintMyStream™, making the metaverse accessible to all content creators, gamers and their fans, worldwide.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ZELF, "Bank of the Metaverse", Launches in the US Bridging Dollars, NFTs, and Gaming Loot

ZELF enables Apple Watch owners to display their NFTs as watch face, bringing NFT capabilities to the wrists of 50 million Americans

Fintech simplifies access to purchasing and collecting NFTs integrating NFT cards into Apple and Google Wallets

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×