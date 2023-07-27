Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Global Atomic Updates the Situation in The Republic of Niger

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) announced today that its development of the Dasa Project continues to advance.  Following the recent resignation of the President in Niger the Company's Dasa Project remains unaffected other than the borders and airport have been temporarily closed which will interrupt our supply lines in the short term.

Global Atomic Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

As the safety and security of our employees in the capital of Niamey and at the Project site is of utmost importance, we have been reassured to know that various branches of the military are maintaining peace and stability in the country.   We have also been informed that the ruling political party remains in place and that a new Head of State will be appointed.

With an infrastructure that has supported uranium mining for over 50 years, an experienced mining work force and the highest-grade uranium deposit in Africa , Global Atomic remains committed to the development of the Dasa Project and the ensuing benefits to our shareholders and the people of Niger .

We are closing monitoring the unfolding situation in Niger and we will keep our investors and other stakeholders informed.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation  ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomic's development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents  filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) is pleased to report on the continuing development of its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO, stated, " The primary question investors ask is regarding the timing of a term sheet for our banking syndicate's Dasa Project loan facility. While this has been a much longer process than expected, the financing terms are in the final stage of completion, which, upon agreement, will then go to the banks' Boards for approval prior to announcement to our shareholders."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today that the Company has formalized its June 2022 Letter of Intent by signing a Definitive Agreement with a major North American utility for their procurement of uranium from the Dasa Project. The agreement represents the supply of up to 2.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025, representing about 7% of Dasa's annual production over the period with a revenue potential valued in excess of US$110 million in real terms.

In January 2023 , the Company formalized a similar agreement with another major North American utility for the procurement of Dasa's uranium, representing the supply of 2.4 million pounds U 3 O 8 over a six-year period commencing in 2025, representing a revenue potential of US$140 million in real terms.  In total these two agreements represent revenue potential of over US$250 million .

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

NIGER UPDATE

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (Frankfurt: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) announced today that its development of the Dasa Project continues to advance and has been not affected by the activities of a group of militants in Niamey the capital of Niger.

Global Atomic Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO, stated, " The event in the capital early today involving a small group of militants had no impact on Global Atomic's activities nor the advancement of the Dasa Project by the Company's subsidiary SOMIDA. We have been in touch with our teams both in the capital and at the Dasa Project site, who report that all is calm and it is business as usual. We will continue to monitor the situation and will inform shareholders of any material changes."

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomic's development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

GTI Energy

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to report on its activities in the June 2023 quarter.

GTI Energy

Aerial Geophysics Data Acqusition Completed

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that the data acquisition phase has been completed for the Company’s airborne geophysical surveys at its Lo Herma, Green Mountain and Loki West, ISR uranium exploration project areas in Wyoming. The survey was conducted using a twin- engine aircraft loaded with a suite of sensors that provide detailed radiometric, magnetic and electromagnetic data, allowing for correlation between the three products to further refine the Company’s high-priority targets and potentially locate new targets for upcoming drill programs.

rick rule, mine site

Rick Rule: Uranium in Stealth Bull Market, Plus Gold, Oil/Gas and Fertilizer Updates

The gold price has pulled back from the highs it saw earlier this year, but it continues to serve its purpose.

That's according to Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media. Speaking to the Investing News Network, he said the yellow metal has performed as he expected so far in 2023, preserving his purchasing power and providing stability.

"What gold is for me is liquidity, a store of value and insurance. So I'm very comfortable with the performance of my gold holdings, and I'm adding to them on a fairly regular basis," he said, referring specifically to gold bullion.

Toro Energy

Dimma Discovery Extended with Two More Zones of Nickel Sulphide Intersected

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that geochemical assays have confirmed diamond drill hole TED54 intersected two zones of Ni-sulphide mineralisation, including a lower zone of massive Ni-sulphide at the Dimma Ni Discovery site (Figures 1 and 2) within the Company’s 100% owned Dusty Nickel Project (Figure 3). The Dusty Nickel Project (‘the Project’) is located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt, 50km east of the world class Mt Keith Nickel Deposit (Figure 4).

three nuclear power plants

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Uranium prices moved steadily higher in 2023's second quarter as positive catalysts continued to build.

Acceptance of nuclear power is growing at a global level as the world's energy needs continue to evolve, and with that revitalization on the horizon both longstanding and new investors are looking for exposure to the sector.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a recap of key Q2 events in the uranium space.

