Energy Investing News

Global Atomic Corporation (TSX: GLO) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Stephen G. Roman, President & CEO will be presenting on November 9th at 12:40 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Global Atomic Corporation
Bob Tait
416 558 3858
bt@globalatomiccorp.com
www.globalatomiccorp.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Global AtomicGLO:CAGLATFUranium Investing
GLO:CA,GLATF

Denison Announces Significant Regulatory Milestone for Wheeler River with Submission of Environmental Impact Statement

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.) (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce a significant regulatory milestone for the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River") with the submission of the draft Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("MOE") and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC"). The EIS submission outlines the Company's assessment of the potential effects, including applicable mitigation measures, of the proposed in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium mine and processing plant (the "Project") planned for Wheeler River, and reflects several years of baseline environmental data collection, technical assessments, plus extensive engagement and consultation with Indigenous and non-Indigenous interested parties. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Valor Resources

Substantial New IP Anomalies Confirm Additional Large-Scale Porphyry Copper Potential At Picha Project, Peru

Both new IP anomalies coincident with extensive surface copper mineralisation in channel samples

Valor Resources Limited (Valor) or (the Company) (ASX:VAL) is pleased to advise that it has taken further important steps towards unlocking the exploration potential of its 100%-owned Picha Copper Project in Peru after receiving highly encouraging results from an Induced Polarisation (IP)/Resistivity survey and ground magnetic survey completed in September 2022.
Keep reading...Show less

GoviEx Closes $10 Million Bought Deal Financing

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) (the "Company" or "GoviEx"), is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement financing, underwritten by Sprott Capital Partners ("Sprott"), of 46,213,000 units ("Units"), which includes a partial exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price of C$0.22 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,166,860 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consists of one Class A common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at US$0.24 until October 25, 2025. The Company expects to close an additional tranche of units on the same terms as the Private Placement in the coming days.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
an arrow rocketing into the sky

U3O8 Price Update: Q3 2022 in Review

Click here to read the previous U3O8 price update.

Amid global turmoil and equities market selloffs, the U3O8 spot price was able to mitigate its losses during the third quarter, only shedding 4.47 percent over the three month period.

Holding in the US$51 per pound range in early July, values slipped to US$49.18 by the end of September. While Q3 saw a slight contraction, the energy fuel is one of the few commodities to make an overall gain since January, when it was at US$43.58.

Much of uranium’s 2022 price upside has resulted from a growing supply imbalance that's resulted in current production levels not being able to meet demand. Another factor is the growing list of countries that are planning to extend the lives of their nuclear reactors or erect new ones that will need their own supply of U3O8.

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Strong Scoping Study Results For The Lake Maitland Uranium Project

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce the excellent results of its Scoping Study for the proposed stand-alone Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation, located approximately 105 km southeast of Wiluna township in Western Australia and 730 km NE of Perth.
Keep reading...Show less
nuclear reactors against blue sky

VIDEO — Lobo Tiggre: Uranium Catalysts, Europe's Energy Crisis and Nickel Reality Check

Lobo Tiggre: Uranium Catalysts, Europe's Energy Crisis and Nickel Reality Checkyoutu.be

The uranium story continues to unfold, with new catalysts appearing faster than ever.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lobo Tiggre, editor and founder of IndependentSpeculator.com, said uranium continues to do wonders for his portfolio, although it's not his only area of interest.

Sharing his thoughts on Cameco's (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) recently announced partnership with Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN,NYSE:BEP), he said that while he hasn't yet dug into the details, he likes the concept.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×