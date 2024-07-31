Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Global Atomic Announces Closing of C$20 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Global Atomic Corporation (" Global Atomic " or the " Company ") (TSX: GLO); (OTCQX: GLATF); (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of C$20,000,000.25 . The Company sold 14,814,815 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$1.35 per Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. (" Red Cloud ") acted as a finder in connection with the Offering.

Global Atomic - TSX30 - OTC (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$1.80 at any time on or before July 31, 2026 . The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby if (i) the 10-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares is above C$2.50 and, (ii) within a period of 5 trading days following the date the Company provides a notice via widely disseminated press release, the expiry date of the Warrants shall be accelerated to the date that is 30 days from the date of the aforementioned press release.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the advancement of the Company's Dasa Project and for general working capital purposes. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ").

As consideration for its services in connection with the Offering, the Company paid Red Cloud a cash finders fee and issued warrants (the " Finder's Warrants "). Each Finder's Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$1.35 at any time on or before July 31, 2026 . The Finder's Warrants are subject to the same accelerated expiry clause as the Warrants.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022 , and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/31/c7707.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global AtomicGLO:CAGLATFUranium Investing
GLO:CA,GLATF
The Conversation (0)
GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) is pleased to report on the continuing development of its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO, stated, " The primary question investors ask is regarding the timing of a term sheet for our banking syndicate's Dasa Project loan facility. While this has been a much longer process than expected, the financing terms are in the final stage of completion, which, upon agreement, will then go to the banks' Boards for approval prior to announcement to our shareholders."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today that the Company has formalized its June 2022 Letter of Intent by signing a Definitive Agreement with a major North American utility for their procurement of uranium from the Dasa Project. The agreement represents the supply of up to 2.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025, representing about 7% of Dasa's annual production over the period with a revenue potential valued in excess of US$110 million in real terms.

In January 2023 , the Company formalized a similar agreement with another major North American utility for the procurement of Dasa's uranium, representing the supply of 2.4 million pounds U 3 O 8 over a six-year period commencing in 2025, representing a revenue potential of US$140 million in real terms.  In total these two agreements represent revenue potential of over US$250 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Update and Outlook for 2023

Global Atomic Update and Outlook for 2023

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTC-QX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to report on operations at its Turkish zinc recycling joint venture and its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Turkish Zinc Recycling Joint Venture

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco reports Q2 results: 2024 outlook on track; strong operational performance; financial results reflect transition to tier-one economics; durable demand outlook driving long-term price increases; disciplined strategy capturing long-term value

Cameco( TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Second quarter operational performance was strong, driving financial results that remain in line with our full-year 2024 outlook," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO. "As expected, those results reflect normal quarterly variability, and while we believe Westinghouse is on track and continues to perform as expected, our overall results continue to be impacted by the required purchase accounting and other non-operational acquisition-related costs related to that investment.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report June 2024

Description

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) is pleased to provide the following review of activities for the three month period ended 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Positive Start to Dilling at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Best Hole Intersects 14.5ft @ 0.064% (640ppm) Eu308 & 1.16 Gt for the Drill Hole

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that the first 3 days of drilling were completed last week at its 100% owned Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma), located in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin (Figures 1 & 2). Ten (10) drillholes have been completed to date for 1,908 m (6,260 ft), with drilling is progressing well and is expected to continue until approximately the end of quarter 3.

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

GTI Activities Report, June Quarter 2024

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the June quarter 2024.
Keep reading...Show less
MOAB Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2024 (Quarter or Reporting Period).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities Report for 30 June 2024

Rett Syndrome Patients Show Further Clinical Improvement After 20 Weeks of NTI164 Treatment

Diamond Drilling Program Commences at Caladão

Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold and Silver Prices Gain as Fed Holds Rates

rare earth investing

Quarterly Activities Report for 30 June 2024

lithium investing

Diamond Drilling Program Commences at Caladão

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Mobilizes for Palos Verdes Drilling

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Hits 20 g/t Gold over 29m at the Charger Prospect, Odienné Project

Gold Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

×