Glitnor Group, the fast-growing igaming operator and games provider, has acquired affiliate powerhouse KaFe Rocks Ltd for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition spearheads Glitnor's move into the lead generation space and will add to the long-term growth of the business. As part of the takeover, KaFe Rocks Co-founder Feda Mecan will join the Glitnor board of directors # while CEO Simon Pilkington will join the Glitnor ...

- Glitnor Group, the fast-growing igaming operator and games provider, has acquired affiliate powerhouse KaFe Rocks Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition spearheads Glitnor's move into the lead generation space and will add to the long-term growth of the business.

As part of the takeover, KaFe Rocks Co-founder Feda Mecan will join the Glitnor board of directors # while CEO Simon Pilkington will join the Glitnor Group executive management team. The day-to-day management of KaFe Rocks will continue in its current format.

KaFe Rocks is a leading iGaming affiliate, with multiple Power Affiliate top 10 rankings also based in Malta , with a successful global portfolio of assets, diversified over 10+ markets, with its user-centric flagship brands time2play.com , and USCasinos.com focused heavily within the US market, alongside their own previous acquisition and key asset Online-slot.co.uk .

The acquisition complements Glitnor Group's B2C business which currently includes online casino brands Lucky Casino and Gambola. The company is also making waves with its B2B business through its fast-growing casino content supplier, Swintt.

Founded by the creators of Maria Casino and Vera&John, Glitnor Group strives to be the most entrepreneurial business group in the iGaming industry.

The acquisition of KaFe Rocks helps progress that ambition and allows the company to drive further forward into lead generation.

Glitnor Group CEO , David Flynn , said: "Glitnor is not shy about its ambitions to become a leading igaming group and the acquisition of KaFe Rocks and our move into the lead generation space is evidence of this.

"In KaFe Rocks we have an established business being run by an incredibly talented team that owns and operates a network of successful, reputable affiliate assets that will drive growth for the wider group.

"I look forward to working closely with Simon, Feda and the entire KaFe Rocks team of 170 Rocketeers as we further expand Glitnor Group's Total Addressable Market across the iGaming and Sportsbook value-chain, offering reputable iGaming products and services around the world."

KaFe Rocks CEO , Simon Pilkington , added: "I've been hugely impressed with the leadership team at Glitnor and am massively excited for what the future holds for both KaFe Rocks and the Glitnor Group.

"Since initial talks began, it's been clear that both companies share a vision for growth, but that they also value the people driving it and believe in developing a culture where people can thrive.

"The trust that they are showing in us to continue being KaFe Rocks is gratefully received and I'm extremely driven to deliver the results that will help the new group achieve its goals."

Co-founder and Chairman of KaFe Rocks , Tim Tepass , also added: "At the heart of KaFe Rocks' success is its people; for us as the owners of KaFe Rocks it's been imperative that we look to accelerate growth through finding the right people to work with going forwards, and in David and his fantastic team at Glitnor Group we are adamant we've found just that.

In Glitnor Group, we know that the future of KaFe Rocks and its Rocketeers is in great hands, and I look forward to being able to lend our experience and desire to help drive Glitnor forward to a level of growth that we fully believe in and support.

We have a shared belief in creating products that are for the user, and I know that together, Glitnor will build on its already impressive progress."

# Subject to standard shareholder approval processes

Media Contacts: Nick Shotadze, pr@glitnor.com , nick@kafe.rocks

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Black Shark Releases the 120W Fast Charging Gaming Flagship Black Shark 4 Pro Globally

Black Shark, the industry's leading gaming technology company, released today its gaming flagship, the Black Shark 4 Pro, to the global market. As the pioneer of the gaming phone industry, the Black Shark 4 Pro incorporates many cutting-edge technologies: the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 chipset, 144Hz E4 gaming screen, 'Sandwich' liquid cooling system, and the gaming system JoyUI 12. The Black Shark 4 Pro comes in three colors: Shadow Black, Misty Grey and Cosmos Black; and it is available from Feb 23th in two variants 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB .

Black Shark 4 Pro is globally available now!

"With its iconic Black Shark design, innovative magnetic pop-up trigger and powerful Snapdragon™ 888 processor, the BlackShark 4 Pro will definitely satisfy the most hardcore mobile gamer," said Harrison Luo , the CEO of Black Shark, " In Black Shark, we are always committed to providing the best mobile gaming experience to avid gamers around the world. Remember,  Game Is Real ."

Magnetic Pop-up Triggers

The innovative mechanical magnet-lift shoulder triggers appear like magic with a gentle press for precise, customizable control in competitive games. Starting from the Black Shark 3 Pro, the physical pop-up trigger has evolved and differentiated itself from other gaming phones in the industry. The magnetic pop-up triggers simulate the physical feel of actual triggers on controllers, making for a responsive and satisfying tactile experience for gamers. For non-gaming scenarios, the triggers also work as the shortcut buttons to turn on the flashlight, free up RAM, record audio, take screenshots, record screen, and more. When not in use, with just a click, the triggers disappear seamlessly back into the edge of the Black Shark 4 Pro.

Exceptional Audio Experience

Black Shark 4 Pro is ranked first in the DXOMARK audio rankings. Featuring symmetrical dual speakers with a super-large sound chamber, the Black Shark 4 pro offers sensational audio performance. As a result, the sound field is expanded and delivers an immersive spatial stereo experience. Partnered with multiple acoustic teams to tune the sound effects, and DTS Ultra X is certificated, the Black Shark 4 Por delivers a cinematic sound system for users to locate an enemy in a competitive game or simply enjoy music. A headphone jack is still there for users to enjoy lag-free lossless music.

120W Hyper Charge

Charge to 100% takes less than 15 minutes? Yes! The Black Shark 4 Pro supports 120W Hyper Charge, with the large-capacity 4500mAh dual-cell batteries, which offers the industry-leading charging experience. In just minutes, the 120W Hypercharging provides long-lasting power even after a long session of performance-intensive gaming. The Black Shark 4 Pro has almost the highest charging efficiency in a smartphone, according to data from Black Shark Lab. It takes only 5 minutes to charge to 50%, and less than 15 mins to be fully charged. The 120W charger comes in the box with a 6A Type-C fast charging cable, which is also compatible with other Apple and Android devices that support fast charging protocol.

Ultimate Gaming Performance

The Black Shark 4 Pro is empowered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 platform. As one of the flagship mobile chipset,  Snapdragon™ 888 adopts an advanced 5nm EUV process and has a brand-new Cortex X1 large core architecture. It has stronger performance and is more power-efficient. The overall performance is 25% faster. In terms of graphics processing, the Snapdragon™ 888 packs a brand-new GPU - Adreno 660, which improves performance by 35% and reduces power consumption by 20% compared to the previous generation. It brings an unprecedented leap in graphics rendering speed. As for storage, the Black Shark 4 pro is equipped with the LPDDR5+UFS3.1, which significantly increased the read and write speed.

As for the display, the Black Shark 4 Pro features a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED gaming display. The screen is made of the most advanced E4 luminescent material in the industry. Color accuracy and color performance have reached the industry's top standards. With a touch sampling rate of up to 720Hz and the industry's lowest touch accuracy of 0.004mm, the Black Shark 4 Pro's touch response in extreme gaming scenarios is increased by 41% compared to the previous generation. With a higher sampling rate, tabs, flicks, and movements are registered faster and more frequently than ever. In addition, the Black Shark 4 Pro also supports three custom screen refresh rates among 60Hz, 90Hz, and 144Hz. Users can choose the appropriate screen refresh rate according to their personal preferences and different scenarios. 2.76mm ultra-small punch hole, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, and MEMC motion compensation make this display pleasing to the eye.

Black Shark 4 Pro upgrades the sandwich liquid cooling system, guaranteeing a stable performance all the time. Inside Black Shark 4 Pro, three major heating areas, the SOC, 5G modem, and 120W charging chip are designed with isolation layouts to prevent excessive heat source concentrations. The mobile phone mainboard is completely wrapped by a 360-degree three-dimensional heat dissipation system. In addition, Black Shark 4 pro also has a built-in NTC temperature sensor to detect the hand-holding area and adjust the temperature in real-time according to the temperature of the hand-holding area. Utilizing patented welding technology, two liquid cooling internal components contribute to a 30% increase in heat dissipation, and the CPU temperature is reduced by 18 degrees.

*Cooling efficiency has increased 30% compared to the previous generation.

JoyUI 12.5 and Black Space 4.0

The top hardware also deserves an excellent operating system. The Black Shark JOYUI 12.5 gaming system is based on MIUI 12.5 and fully inherits most of the functions of MIUI, such as Mi-Light Cone animation framework, intuitive visuals, super wallpaper, and natural notification sound of the system, etc. Through the Shark Space 4.0 on JOYUI 12.5, users can quickly get access to network settings, performance adjustment, mute-notification, and other functions in the game. The "diving mode" is designed for hardcore players who can effectively prevent the problem of being interrupted by phone calls or messages in the game. Multi-task running while playing games is also possible, you can do that on Magic Window. It allows chatting, mailing, and watching videos to be multi-threaded synchronously.

Pricing and availability

The Black Shark 4 Pro is officially available from February 23th at $579 .
8GB + 128 GB: $/€579, £489
12GB + 256 GB: $/€679, £569

Colors: Shadow Black, Misty Grey , Cosmos Black

Consumers can purchase from the official website ( https://global.blackshark.com/ ) and Amazon.

The Black Shark 4 Pro is available in the following countries and regions:

United States , Canada , Australia , Israel , United Arab Emirates , Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Philippines , Austria , Belgium , Bulgaria , Croatia , Republic of Cyprus , Czech Republic , Denmark , Estonia , Finland , France , Germany , Greece , Hungary , Ireland , Italy , Latvia , Lithuania , Luxembourg , Malta , Netherlands , Poland , Portugal , Romania , Slovakia , Slovenia , Spain , Sweden , United Kingdom and more.

About Black Shark

Cutting-edge gaming technology company, Black Shark, creates a gaming eco-system based on hardware, software, and services, now mainly carried by smartphones. Black Shark aims to provide an unmatched and unique gaming experience and builds the best gaming world with global gamers. Black Shark is located in Beijing , Shanghai , Shenzhen , and Hong Kong .

For more information, please visit: http://global.blackshark.com/

Follow us on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/BlackSharkGlobal/ ) or Twitter ( https://twitter.com/blckshrk_global )

global.pr@blackshark.com

Online Kung Fu Competition Concludes with Participants from Five Continents

- The closing and award ceremony for the "Shaolin Kung Fu Online Games" was held on Feb.15 at the Shaolin Temple in China's Henan Province . Broadcast live online, the closing ceremony brings together all Shaolin disciples and kung fu enthusiasts across the world to enjoy the atmosphere.

Abbot of the Shaolin Temple Shi Yongxin presents an award for a winner of the Shaolin Kung Fu Online Games.

As unique online competition forms were staged, 5,368 kung fu enthusiasts from 94 countries and regions came to add glory to the event.

In the meantime, a professional judge panel comprised of 11 national-level judges and warrior monks was installed by the Shaolin Temple, and the entire judging process has been broadcast to the global audience.

"Contestants in the US and European countries participate enthusiastically, Asian contestants are full of expectations, South American kung fu lovers show the world their diversified styles, Oceania contestants are in high spirit, and African contestants are impressive," Abbot Shi Yongxin spoke highly of the contestants.

"Not only did participants have their kung fu skills and physical fitness improved, but also themselves refreshed and invigorated," commented Yanbin of the Shaolin Cultural Center in St. Petersburg, Russia , the winner of the "Outstanding Contribution Award" at the Games.

The competition has been lavished with support from the government, institutions, and enterprises of countries all around the world. UNESCO Ambassador, former Austrian President, Austrian Ambassador to China , New York Mayor , Slovakian official, the Shaolin Kung Fu Federation in Japan , and members of parliaments and religious leaders from many countries extended congratulatory messages to the organizers, and so did the celebrities such as Jackie Chan and Wu Jing .

Abbot Shi Yongxin attaches great importance to talent cultivation and the inheritance of Shaolin kung fu. He once said, "Promoting Shaolin Kung Fu requires top talent, and cultivating top talent requires top schools."

For the convenience of overseas Shaolin disciples to practice Shaolin kung fu, the Shaolin Temple has launched various academic and vocational training programs for kung fu lovers around the world in addition to Shaolin Culture Centers around the world and the kung fu schools in Dengfeng of Henan .

The Shaolin Temple is now seeking a more innovative way to inherit and spread Shaolin kung fu. The Shaolin Kung Fu Online Games 2022 marks a new start, and more diversified activities will be launched online and offline in the future.

CryptoZeroFi - a Realistic Combat Role-Playing NFT game built on the Binance Smart Chain with Metaverse Orientation

Introducing CryptoZeroFi, one of such games aiming to make a name for itself in this maturing space. CryptoZeroFi is an upcoming Realistic Combat Role-Playing NFT game built on the Binance Smart Chain. Similar to other games in this industry, it incorporates NFTs as well as a P2E model. Keeping up with the trend, they also have plans for metaverse-integration set in their pipeline.

CryptoZeroFi Features

The NFT Play-To-Earn (P2E) gaming industry has been gaining a lot of traction lately, especially with the increasing sentiment towards the metaverse. There have been countless new projects determined to be a pioneer in this booming industry. What sets these new lines of games apart from conventional games is the ability to rack up rewards while playing the game, allowing gamers to make money while doing what they enjoy most. The integration of non-fungible assets (NFTs) also allows for the transferability of in-game assets, thereby enabling players to trade and gift their assets with one another.

CryptoZeroFi features two in-game tokens, ZERI and ZEUS, which can be earned by players in-game. They can then choose to sell these tokens in exchange for other cryptocurrencies or stake them in one of the various staking options to earn some additional rewards. Alternatively, players can also earn respectable rewards by winning the "Arena of Fame" tournament which will be held yearly.

Additionally, CryptoZeroFi also has an integrated NFT marketplace and NFT Transfer functionality, allowing players to trade or gift their in-game characters and weapons with one another.

Furthermore, CryptoZeroFi will feature a clan system. Players will be able to create a clan and invite their friends and family to play alongside them. They can also earn some extra rewards for inviting others using their unique invitation code.

Last but not least, as mentioned, CryptoZeroFi is planning to integrate metaverse-capabilities into their project. This means that it might not be long before players will be able to put on a set of VR goggles and dive right into the world of CryptoZeroFi.

To learn more about CryptoZeroFi , visit their website or check out their official channels listed below:

Website: cryptozerofi.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Crypto_ZeroFi
Telegram Group: https://t.me/zerofi_group
Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/zerofi_Channel

SXSW GAMING AWARDS TO BE HOSTED BY NEWCOMERS JANA MORRISON & SAMANTHA AUCOIN , STARS OF SYFY'S NEW, CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED SERIES "ASTRID & LILLY SAVE THE WORLD" ON MARCH 12, 7 P.M. CT

The South by Southwest® Gaming Awards (SXSW ® ), celebrating the wide reach of gaming across areas such as art, design, narrative, gameplay, cultural innovation, and more, has today announced that this year's virtual Ceremony will be co-hosted by two of TV's freshest faces — Jana Morrison ("Astrid"; Dragalia Lost video game, voice talent, English version) and Samantha Aucoin ("Lilly"), the heroic leads of Astrid & Lilly Save the World SyFy network's new, critically acclaimed series hailed as a "charming" and "refreshing" modern take on Buffy The Vampire Slayer. In addition, a diverse roster of presenters from entertainment and sports has been assembled (see below), as well as some special partnerships and premiere content set to shape this ninth annual gaming industry celebration into a distinct, must-stream awards season event, Produced by Georgia -based Peach Maria Productions (pronounced muh-RY-uh), executive produced by Laurie Lockliear (upcoming esports reality competition series GameMaster ), the Awards will stream for free as part of SXSW Online on March 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. CT .

Several platforms will be integrated to create the SXSW 2022 experience across web, mobile and TV. A dedicated SXSW TV app can be accessed via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Android TV. In addition, SXSW TV is now available on iOS and Android. Additional live content, including Keynotes, Featured Sessions and Music Showcases, can be found in each of the 24-hour channels, during the SXSW 2022 event dates ( March 11-20, 2022 )..

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Revenue of $14.5 Million

Sets Revised Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance Range of $70 to $75 Million

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

COMPOSERS FOR TOP FILMS, TV SERIES AND VIDEO GAMES NOMINATED FOR ASCAP 2022 COMPOSERS' CHOICE AWARDS

Celebrating the music creators behind the past year's top films, television series and video games, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announced today the nominees for the 2022 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards . Chosen by the ASCAP composer and songwriter community, winners will be announced as part of the 2022 ASCAP Screen Music Awards during the week of May 2 .

ASCAP Logo (PRNewsfoto/ASCAP)

This year's set of nominees will compete in the following categories: Film Score of the Year , Documentary Score of the Year , Television Score of the Year , Television Theme of the Year and Video Game Score of the Yea r.

The ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards enable composers to recognize the artistic accomplishments of their peers and were introduced in 2014 as a first-of-its-kind program among US performing rights organizations. The nominations committee includes composers and film, television and video game industry leaders. Voting is open to eligible ASCAP writer members until March 11 .

Following are the nominated ASCAP composers and their works:

2022 ASCAP COMPOSERS' CHOICE NOMINEES
*Categories with 6 or more nominees reflect a tie in the number of nominations

FILM SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Films released in the US in 2021, whether theatrically or via another medium)

Dune - Hans Zimmer
Encanto - Germaine Franco
The Green Knight - Daniel Hart
Luca - Dan Romer
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

DOCUMENTARY SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Documentary films initially airing in the US in 2021)

9to5: The Story of a Movement - Wendy Blackstone
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible - Nainita Desai
Allen v. Farrow - Michael Abels
Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street - Amanda Jones
Flee - Uno Helmersson
The Rescue - Daniel Pemberton
Val - Garth Stevenson
Women Warriors: The Voices of Change - Anne-Kathrin Dern and Sharon Farber

TELEVISION SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2021)

Allen v. Farrow - Michael Abels
Cobra Kai season 3 - Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson
Dickinson seasons 2 & 3 - Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist
Loki - Natalie Holt
Wheel of Time - Lorne Balfe
The White Lotus - Cristobal Tapia de Veer

TELEVISION THEME OF THE YEAR
(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2021)

Allen v. Farrow - Michael Abels
Dickinson - Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist
Loki - Natalie Holt
Only Murders in the Building - Siddhartha Khosla
The White Lotus - Cristobal Tapia de Veer

VIDEO GAME SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Games originally released in the US in 2021)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water - Wilbert Roget II
Chicory: A Colorful Tale - Lena Raine
Deathloop - Tom Salta
Far Cry 6 - Pedro Bromfman
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - Wataru Hokoyama

More information about the 2022 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards, including excerpts of the nominated music, is available at www.ascap.com/composerschoice .

About ASCAP
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 850,000 members representing more than 16 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

