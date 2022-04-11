Glip, a creator tool suite for gamers to create and monetise, has raised $3 million in its pre-series A round led by Prime Venture Partners. The round also saw the participation of existing backers Better Capital and iSeed. Prominent angels include Paavan Nanda Nilay Arora Suhail Sameer Ravish Naresh Vivek Hallekere Kumar Aakash and Misbah Ashraf among others. Gaming content economy is one of the fastest growing ...

GAMING00