Glip, a creator tool suite for gamers to create and monetise, has raised $3 million in its pre-series A round led by Prime Venture Partners. The round also saw the participation of existing backers Better Capital and iSeed. Prominent angels include Paavan Nanda Nilay Arora Suhail Sameer Ravish Naresh Vivek Hallekere Kumar Aakash and Misbah Ashraf among others. Gaming content economy is one of the fastest growing ...

The round also saw the participation of existing backers Better Capital and iSeed. Prominent angels include Paavan Nanda (WinZO), Nilay Arora ( Tencent ), Suhail Sameer (BharatPe), Ravish Naresh (Khatabook), Vivek Hallekere (Bounce), Kumar Aakash (Matrix) and Misbah Ashraf (Jar), among others.

Gaming content economy is one of the fastest growing digital media categories with 100B watch hours on YouTube Gaming and 40M active YouTube Gaming channels in 2020 (Source: https://blog.youtube/news-and-events/youtube-gaming-2020/ )

Founded in 2020 by Parth Choudhary and Ishan Shrivastava , Glip has built 3 tools for content creation - recording, streaming, montage editing, and is now experimenting with monetisation tools - live NFT auction, stream modifiers.

Glip's monetisation stack is being built using cutting-edge web3 tech. "Our focus is on making gamers earn on top of existing distribution platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Facebook," said Parth Choudhary , Co-founder and CEO of Glip.

The capital from the current round has already helped Glip's monthly active users grow 400X to 2 million users in 3 months. "We are setting the groundwork to onboard 10 million gamers by the end of the year," said Ishan Shrivastava , Co-founder of Glip.

With Twitch taking a 50% platform cut and YouTube Live taking 30%, alternate monetisation opportunities generate immense interest from creators. "It's [Glip] the best way to support me!", said Luvstruck, an LA-based streamer. The company currently has a strong foot in the door in India , Philippines , Indonesia , Brazil , Eastern Europe and has begun entry in the USA market.

Gaming companies in India and the world have seen record funding and acquisitions in the past year with Microsoft leading the board with its Activision Blizzard acquisition for $68.7 billion in cash.

Media kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10bjikmm7cqNWnYKcsI7C1Fgs0h2xShWY

Playstore: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=glip.gg

Website: https://glip.gg

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glip-raises-3m-pre-series-a-onboards-1m-gamers-in-3-months-301522524.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

XYZZY Partnering with Harmony to launch Next-Gen Web3 Projects

  • Formal partnership signed between XYZZY and blockchain platform Harmony
  • In talks to relaunch Mario Kart -styled game on Harmony
  • Partnership expected to incorporate more of XYZZY's highly anticipated Gaming, NFTs and Metaverse projects on Harmony platform

Miami -based metaverse, gaming and NFTs studio XYZZY is teaming up with blockchain platform Harmony (ONE) following recent meetings in San Francisco during the Game Developer Conference (GDC 2022).

XYZZY, the creators behind the world's first triple-A quality, NFT, massively multiplayer online role-playing game Realms of Ethernity (RoE), are in talks to launch a very exciting multiplayer game on Harmony. This game is the world's first NFT play-to-earn game in a specific genre backed by industry giant Mark Cuban , the billionaire, entrepreneur, media proprietor and Shark Tank celebrity. The launch is expected to be on Harmony (ONE), who will host the game on their platform, and will work with XYZZY to create a new governance token, in-game rewards token, a new play-to-earn model and a new and improved look to the hugely popular game.

AXES ACQUIRES CLOUD MEDIA MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the acquisition of the assets of a state-of-the-art cloud-based media management platform. This platform will replace the current media screens AXES has deployed globally and connect them to a cloud-based management system for media, automated ad placement and information management.

The platform, to be branded AXES.TV, boasts the ability to build, schedule, manage and track all interaction with patrons as well as to broadcast general publicity, client information and offers to their patrons. The platform connects to all major technology-driven ad placement agencies to offer AXES the ability to broadcast publicity and generate new and accretive revenue for AXES clients. AXES.TV will be fully integrated with the AXES Fintech strategy and will include a frictionless experience between its mobile app (Butler), cashless media screens and kiosk screens with a personalized media experience for each patron.

"This is a quantum leap for AXES interactive strategy to ensure our clients can directly engage with their patrons" stated Earle G. Hall , President & CEO of AXES.ai. "This acquisition will empower AXES clients to offer interactive publicity to tailor a patron's experience to receive, in real-time, communication, marketing and publicity relevant to each person. Moreover, this new product base will fuel the AXES anti-money laundering and responsible gaming surveillance system and further advance the artificial intelligence base for detection and awareness."

ABOUT AXES.ai

AXES is the Global Gaming Industry's land-based cashless pioneer and FinTech disruptor. AXES empowers governments, casinos and route/street with highly secure, real-time data collection to fuel alerts, events, analytics, cashless and infinite other apps in the AXES APP Store. AXES harnesses the power of blockchain cloud technology to ensure the highest security, speed and availability of any platform in the Global Gaming Industry. With offices in seven countries and clients in more than 40 countries, AXES is the only 100% independent system provider in the land-based gaming industry, providing quantitative actionable intelligence and applications. AXES is the future of casino information management TODAY.

For more information, contact info@AXES.ai .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axes-acquires-cloud-media-management-platform-301522433.html

SOURCE AXES.ai

NetEase Games Developer Summit 2022 Event Begins on April 18

The NetEase Games Developer Summit 2022 event will be held from April 18-21 . The event will bring together industry experts to share their knowledge and insights on a number of exciting video game development topics.

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999), is proud to announce that the NetEase Games Developer Summit 2022 will take place from April 18-21 . Highlighted talks held during the event will be available for free on NetEase Games' YouTube channel, giving fans around the world the chance to learn about the ever changing nature of the industry.

International Game Technology PLC Announces Agreement to Acquire iSoftBet

IGT PlayDigital content library will more than double to approximately 225 proprietary games

Will Provide IGT PlayDigital with advanced third-party game aggregation platform

RESPAWN NAMED OFFICIAL GAMING CHAIR PARTNER OF FAZE CLAN

NEW FAZE CLAN X RESPAWN CHAIRS AVAILABLE LATER THIS YEAR

FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced RESPAWN as the organization's official gaming chair partner. The new collaboration will outfit FaZe Clan's diverse roster of premiere content creators and esports pros with RESPAWN's premium gaming chairs. Additionally, a new set of FaZe Clan x RESPAWN branded chairs, which will come in various colorways and three different price points, will be available for purchase later this year.

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY unveils character settings ahead of launch

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY will be soon launched on the App Store and Google Play, and the pre-register campaign is now ongoing. Sin is an anime manga IP from Hobby Japan released in 2012 and licensed to USERJOY to develop as a mobile RPG later on.

The main characters in this piece are created by the famous Japanese artist Niθ^ as the Seven Mortal Sins, the Seven Heavenly Virtues, and the Sin of Heresy.

