Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released on Thursday, October 27 after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead's management will host a webcast to discuss the company's third quarter 2022 financial results and will provide a business update.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.gilead.com and will be archived there for one year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

For World Sight Day, new app available for Canadians living with glaucoma, the Silent Thief of Sight

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Fighting Blindness Canada have launched the Glaucoma in Perspective (GiP) app to help Canadians understand the impact of glaucoma and manage disease progression. The launch of GiP coincides with World Sight Day, as the vision loss community comes together to raise awareness and understanding of eye diseases like glaucoma.

Glaucoma in Perspective. (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

GiP was developed based on research and insights into patients' perception of sight loss with glaucoma. The app provides users with guidance on treatment regimen and includes a series of interactive demonstrations to encourage at-risk individuals to seek early intervention from a healthcare professional by allowing them to experience the impact of glaucoma on everyday situations. It also provides information on available treatment options to support glaucoma management.

The GiP app is now available at the Apple Store and Google Play for free download.

"Fighting Blindness Canada is proud to support the launch of Glaucoma in Perspective in Canada . It's an exciting opportunity to launch a new and innovative digital tool that can be easily accessible and help Canadians stay empowered in managing this disease," says Doug Earle , President and CEO of Fighting Blindness Canada. "We are hopeful that the Glaucoma in Perspective app will help both patients and caregivers in understanding the complexities of glaucoma and provide valuable information to support the patient journey."

Glaucoma affects more than 728,000 Canadians and takes the form of several related disease types, the most common being open angle glaucoma. 1 Glaucoma is characterized by a build-up of aqueous humour fluid and increased intraocular pressure (IOP) that damages the optic nerve. 2 There is no cure for glaucoma, but early detection and treatment can help prevent damage to the optic nerve, and as a result, save vision. 3

"Glaucoma is often known as the silent thief of sight and can often go undetected if there are no early symptoms. The goal of Glaucoma in Perspective is to provide a user-friendly experience for patients and caregivers to enhance their knowledge and understanding of glaucoma to better support their needs," says Professor David Crabb , GiP app developer and Professor of Statistics and Vision Research, City, University of London . "My hope is that Canadians will now have access to a digital tool that will help them take more control of their glaucoma and aid them in understanding the condition."

In a national survey of 150 respondents with glaucoma, 69% of respondents didn't know what type of glaucoma they have. 65% of respondents relied on their doctor's office for new resources and information to support their glaucoma knowledge while 39% search online. 4

"At AbbVie, we continue to explore new and improved ways of enhancing glaucoma care for patients. While there is no cure for glaucoma, we remain dedicated to ensuring that patients have access to available resources like Glaucoma in Perspective to support their health and wellbeing," says Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "We will continue to work collaboratively with key partners, such as Fighting Blindness Canada, to address the unmet needs in glaucoma care and help bring innovative solutions that bring meaningful impact for Canadians."

About Fighting Blindness Canada

Fighting Blindness Canada (FBC) is Canada's leading charitable funder of vision research. FBC offers hope to Canadians by identifying the best, most promising research that is driving treatments and cures for blinding eye diseases. Over our 45-year history, FBC has invested over $40 million to support vision research and education across Canada: that's over 200 research grants that have led to over 600 new discoveries understanding why vision loss occurs, how it can be slowed or stopped, and how sight can be restored. For more information, please visit www.FightingBlindness.ca .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow @abbviecanada on Twitter and Instagram , or find us on LinkedIn.




AMGEN'S ANNUAL TRENDS REPORT FINDS COMPETITION CREATED BY BIOSIMILARS CONTRIBUTED $21 BILLION IN U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM SAVINGS

Ninth Edition of Amgen's Biosimilar Trends Report Examines the U.S. and Global Marketplace with Biosimilars

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today released the 9 th edition of its Biosimilar Trends Report, which examines the current and future state of the U.S. marketplace with biosimilars. This year, in addition to examining important trends in the U.S., the Report also highlights key considerations and learnings from the global marketplace with biosimilars. To access the full Report, visit https:www.amgenbiosimilars.comcommitmenttrends-report .

The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US with Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US with Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

  • The Gummy Project's Watermelon Sharks are expected to be featured for sale in all 147 guest rooms at the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle.
  • The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle now joins the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco as Four Seasons properties that will be selling Peachy Bees and/or Watermelon Sharks in guest room mini-bars.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 147 guest room mini-bars.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have a second Four Seasons property place a purchase order for our gummies for each of its guest room mini-bars," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We are gaining some tremendous traction in the hotel sector and very much look forward to continually growing our relationship with the ultra-luxury 5-star Four Seasons brand."

U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Supplemental Biologics License Application for Gilead's Trodelvy® for Pre-Treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

-- Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) Based on Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival Results from the Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 Study --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Trodelvy ® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor (HR) positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH–) breast cancer who have received endocrine-based therapy and at least two additional systemic therapies in the metastatic setting. The FDA grants priority review for therapies that, if approved, would be significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is currently set for February 2023.

BELLUS Health to Present Clinical Data from Phase 2b SOOTHE Trial of BLU-5937 at the CHEST Annual Meeting

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other cough hypersensitivity indications, today announced that an abstract reviewing clinical data from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial will be presented at the upcoming CHEST Annual Meeting, being held in Nashville, Tennessee from October 16-19, 2022.

Poster Presentation Details:

Allergan Aesthetics to Present Data from Its Leading Aesthetic Portfolio at the 2022 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Meeting

Data results shared across facial injectables, body contouring and skincare portfolio highlights Allergan Aesthetics' continued commitment to advancing aesthetic medicine Analyses of 15 years of post-marketing surveillance data demonstrate the global reported rate of delayed-onset nodules associated with dermal fillers on the Vycross technology platform is low (

IRVINE, Calif. , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company, (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that eight scientific abstracts from its leading portfolio of aesthetic products and treatments will be presented at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) meeting taking place October 6-10 in Denver .

