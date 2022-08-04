Life Science NewsInvesting News

Acquisition Provides Gilead with MiroBio's Pipeline of Immune Checkpoint Agonists and Proprietary Discovery Platform –

– MiroBio's Scientific Approach to Restoring Immune Balance for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases Complements Gilead's Inflammation Research and Development Strategy –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and MiroBio, a privately-held U.K.-based biotechnology company focused on restoring immune balance with agonists targeting immune inhibitory receptors, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Gilead will acquire MiroBio for approximately $405 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

The acquisition will provide Gilead with MiroBio's proprietary discovery platform and entire portfolio of immune inhibitory receptor agonists. MiroBio's lead investigational antibody, MB272, is a selective agonist of immune inhibitory receptor B- and T-Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) and has entered Phase 1 clinical trials, with the first patient dosed earlier this week. MB272 targets T, B and dendritic cells to inhibit or blunt activation and suppress an inflammatory immune response.

MiroBio's I-ReSToRE platform ( RE ceptor S election and T argeting t o R einstate immune E quilibrium) has the potential to be used to develop best-in-class agonist antibodies targeting immune inhibitory receptors, a novel approach to the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The I-ReSToRE platform supports identification and development of therapeutics that utilize inhibitory signaling networks with the goal of restoring immune homeostasis for patients. Gilead anticipates advancing additional agonists derived from MiroBio's I-ReSToRE platform, including a PD-1 agonist, MB151, and other undisclosed early-stage programs, over the next several years.

"The team at MiroBio has spearheaded foundational research for agonist antibodies following a rigorous scientific approach," said Flavius Martin, Executive Vice President, Research, Gilead Sciences. "We believe that MiroBio's unique platform technology has the potential to produce best-in-class agonist antibodies targeting immune inhibitory receptors."

"We are excited to be joining Gilead," said Eliot Charles, Chairman of MiroBio. "MiroBio has a deep understanding of checkpoint receptor signaling and a proprietary approach to select and generate superior agonist antibodies. Combining this with Gilead's drug development and therapeutic area expertise will allow us to fully explore the potential of checkpoint agonist antibodies for patients with autoimmune disease."

Under the terms of the agreement, Gilead will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of MiroBio for a total of $405 million in cash consideration, subject to customary adjustments, which is payable at closing. Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, consistent with recent industry communications from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gilead no longer excludes acquired IPR&D expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures. We expect the transaction with MiroBio to reduce Gilead's GAAP and non-GAAP 2022 EPS by approximately $0.30-$0.35. Closing of the transaction is subject to expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary conditions.

Cowen is acting as financial advisor to Gilead. Centerview Partners is acting as financial advisor to MiroBio. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Mayer Brown LLP, and Mishcon de Reya LLP are serving as legal counsel to Gilead, and Goodwin Procter LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati are serving as legal counsel to MiroBio.

About MiroBio

MiroBio is a clinical-stage private biotechnology company whose mission is to develop a new class of therapeutic agents, checkpoint agonist antibodies, to restore immune balance in autoimmune patients. MiroBio has developed I-ReSToRE, a proprietary discovery platform, combining its Checkpoint Atlas™, a cutting-edge receptor mapping database and visualization tool, with proprietary antibody engineering. It was spun out of Oxford University in 2019 and is based on more than 15 years of foundational research from the labs of Professor Simon Davis and Professor Richard Cornall with the potential to create safer and more efficacious medicines for patients with autoimmune disease. MiroBio is backed by a strong group of international investors including Oxford Science Enterprises, Samsara BioCapital, SR One, Medicxi, Advent Life Sciences, OrbiMed and Monograph.

For more information on MiroBio, please visit the company website: https://www.mirobio.com/

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, cancer and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Gilead Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the ability of the parties to complete the transaction in a timely manner or at all; the possibility that various closing conditions for the transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including the possibility that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the transaction; uncertainties relating to the timing or outcome of any filings and approvals relating to the transaction; difficulties or unanticipated expenses in connection with integrating the companies, including the effects of the transaction on relationships with employees, other business partners or governmental entities; the risk that Gilead may not realize the expected benefits of this transaction; the ability of Gilead to advance MiroBio's product pipeline and successfully commercialize MiroBio's products; the ability of the parties to initiate and complete clinical trials involving such products in the currently anticipated timelines or at all; the possibility of unfavorable results from one or more of such trials involving such products; uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related filing and approval timelines, including the risk that FDA may not approve any such products in the anticipated indications or on the timelines or at all, and any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on its use; any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Gilead's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Gilead Contacts:

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

Hayley Home, Media
Hayley.Home@gilead.com

MiroBio Contact:

Tom Donovan, Media
tom@tenbridgecommunications.com

