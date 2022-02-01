Life Science News Investing News
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 2.8% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2022. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter ( @GileadSciences ) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

As quoted in the press release:

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

As quoted in the press release:

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Biktarvy Sales Increased Year-Over-Year by 19% for Full Year 2021 & 22% for Fourth Quarter 2021

EPS Results Reflect $1.25 Billion Charge for a Legal Settlement & $625 Million Arcus Opt-In Charge

AbbVie Showcases Its Leadership in Research in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases with New Analyses to be Presented at the 17th Congress of European Crohn's and Colitis Organization

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will present further analyses on HUMIRA ® (adalimumab) and the investigational uses of risankizumab (SKYRIZI ® ) and upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) at the 17th Congress of European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), to be held February 16-19. ABBVie will present 26 abstracts, including 8 oral presentations, 8 digital oral presentations and 10 posters from a broad range of studies across its inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) portfolio.

"We are excited for the opportunity to present further analyses from our IBD portfolio, including studies of our pipeline assets and HUMIRA. Our presence at ECCO underscores our relentless commitment to research that we hope will help transform patient care and change the lives of those living with inflammatory bowel disease," said Chiedzo Mpofu, MBChB, PhD, vice president, global medical affairs, immunology, AbbVie.

Komo Plant Based Foods Achieves 200 Five-Star Customer Reviews Through Yotpo App on its eCommerce Platform

CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a fast growing plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that within 10 months of the launch of its direct to consumer eCommerce platform, it has received 200 reviews with a five out of five star consumer rating

"Our plant-based comfort foods blend the right amount of real, wholesome cooking with the science and technology of developing innovative plant-based recipes to deliver hearty, satisfying food experiences," says Komo CEO William White. "We put each of our meals through multiple tests to make sure each one meets our standards for taste, food satisfaction, and scalability. Our eCommerce platform provides us a direct relationship with consumers and allows us to carefully monitor every touchpoint of the consumer journey, giving Komo a competitive advantage over retail-only brands."

Potent Ventures Appoints Mr. Michael Hopkinson as a Corporate Director

Potent Ventures (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce the appointment of finance and business leader, Mr. Michael Hopkinson as a Corporate Director.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Pacific Ridge Exploration, Trillion Energy, BioHarvest Sciences, and FuelPositive

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Pacific Ridge Exploration, Trillion Energy, BioHarvest Sciences, and FuelPositive on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

U.S. FDA Approves New Label Update for CAR T-Cell Therapy Yescarta® Showing Prophylactic Steriod Use Improves Management of Cytokine Release Syndrome

Updated Toxicity Management Strategy Can Improve Certain Adverse Events Without Compromising the Activity of Yescarta –

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an update to the prescribing information for Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) to include use of prophylactic corticosteroids across all approved indications. Yescarta is now the first and only chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy with information in the label to help physicians manage, and potentially prevent, treatment side effects.

