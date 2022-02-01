Gilead Sciences, Inc. today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared an increase of 2.8% in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2022. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022. Future dividends will be ...

GILD