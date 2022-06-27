Life Science NewsInvesting News

- By signing the Kigali Declaration, Gilead joins the global community committed to ending neglected tropical diseases by 2030 -

Gilead Sciences today announced that the company has signed onto the Kigali Declaration on neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) which succeeds the London Declaration on NTDs. It was launched on the margins of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), at a high-level session that was attended by Heads of State, other global dignitaries, industry partners and global community as part of a joint malaria and NTDs Summit. This high-level political declaration is an important milestone for the World Health Organization's 2030 road map which includes global targets to prevent, control and in some cases eliminate 20 diseases and disease groups by 2030.

"Gilead has a long history of supporting the control and elimination of neglected tropical diseases. In signing the Kigali Declaration, we are reaffirming our commitment as part of our ongoing efforts to advance global health equity," said Daniel O'Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. "The progress made against NTDs to date demonstrates the power of collaboration and unrelenting focus."

As Gilead marks 30 years of partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) to end visceral leishmaniasis (VL), the company also commits to driving private sector engagement towards the Sustainable Development Goals for health and global partnership to achieve not only the control of NTDs but the elimination of their root causes, as well. In particular, Gilead will:

  • Continue its product donation to the VL elimination program led by WHO between 2023- and 2027.
  • Support and invest in innovative global initiatives that will address health equity.
  • Spearhead and contribute to a broad stakeholder dialogue driving pharmaceutical sector engagement and investment in tackling environmental issues causing NTDs, such as climate change and lack of access to clean water.

Find more information about the 2030 Neglected Tropical Disease road map here: https://www.who.int/teams/control-of-neglected-tropical-diseases/ending-ntds-together-towards-2030

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Jacquie Ross, Investors
(408) 656-8793

Bahar Turkoglu, Media
+44 7768 555517

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

abigail echo-hawk

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

"investingnews.com"

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

As quoted in the press release:

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

As quoted in the press release:

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Approximately 15,000 AbbVie Employees to Volunteer Globally to Support Local Communities in Annual Week of Possibilities

AbbVie's Week of Possibilities returns in 2022 for its seventh year with approximately 15,000 employees participating in volunteer activities globally to strengthen local communities, expand educational programs and make a positive environmental impact Week of Possibilities is AbbVie's global, in-person volunteering program that unites employees around the world with a single purpose: to give back to local communities through volunteering

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie kicks off its seventh Week of Possibilities today with approximately 15,000 employees volunteering in more than 50 countries to serve local communities around the world. From June 27 to July 1 , AbbVie employees will work with trusted community partners to complete hands-on projects, including renovating schools, playgrounds and community centers, to benefit local communities impacting tens of thousands of people.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aptose Appoints Fletcher Payne as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Fletcher Payne to the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Mr. Payne will lead Aptose's financial operations and serve as a member of the Company's executive management team.

"As a highly accomplished CFO, Fletcher brings to Aptose extensive experience in corporate finance, strategy and operations within the biotechnology industry, including the equity capital markets, banking practices and financial transaction experience," said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are delighted to have him join our executive management team and will benefit from his leadership, strategic insights, and guidance as we advance HM43239 and luxeptinib through clinical development toward commercialization."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CHMP Recommends Approval of Upadacitinib for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

  • CHMP positive opinion is based on results from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 study showing upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) met the primary endpoint of ASAS40 response at week 14 versus placebo 1
  • Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) is part of the axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) spectrum and causes inflammation in the spine, leading to back pain and stiffness 2,3,4
  • The EC decision is expected in the third quarter of 2022

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the approval of upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® 15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr‑axSpA) in adult patients with objective signs of inflammation as indicated by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) andor magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), who have responded inadequately to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).*

"Patients with axSpA often experience delayed diagnosis and once they do receive a diagnosis, there are limited therapies available to help control disease symptoms, such as inflammation, back pain and stiffness," said Neil Gallagher , M.D., Ph.D., vice president, development, chief medical officer, AbbVie. "The CHMP's recommendation to approve upadacitinib for patients with nr-axSpA is an important milestone in providing a new treatment option to patients in need."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

U.S. FDA Approves Bristol Myers Squibb's CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi® for Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After One Prior Therapy

I n the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial, single infusion of Breyanzi significantly outperformed the nearly 30-year standard of care with median event-free survival of 10.1 months vs. 2.3 months and a well-established safety profile

Approval was also based on data from the Phase 2 PILOT study, the first and only company-sponsored study of a CAR T cell therapy in patients with primary refractory or relapsed LBCL who are not considered candidates for transplant, in which Breyanzi delivered deep and durable responses

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bristol Myers Squibb Presents New Data Showing Effect of Early Zeposia Treatment in Improving and Preserving Cognitive Function in People With Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Results showed improved or preserved cognitive function in a majority of people regardless of baseline values, with the greatest effect observed in almost 80% of people with high thalamic volume (45.5% improved and 34.1% preserved) at Month 48 of the DAYBREAK open-label extension trial

Zeposia was well tolerated, with more than 80% of people staying on therapy through 48 months

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

