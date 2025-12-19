Gilead and U.S. Government Enter Agreement to Lower Costs of Medicines for Americans

Agreement addresses all requests by President Trump to reduce drug costs in the U.S., encourage global investment and protect American biopharma leadership

Company reinforces commitment to U.S. manufacturing and American jobs

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced an agreement with the U.S. government designed to reduce drug costs for Americans, reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to U.S.-based innovation, affordability, and global health leadership.

"This agreement reflects a foundational commitment to both affordability and future innovation, a commitment that we have long seen as essential to shaping the future of healthcare," said Daniel O'Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. "The progress toward expanding access and increasing investment in U.S. innovation will meaningfully contribute to America's health and economic priorities. Gilead Sciences will continue to work with the Administration in service of these priorities for the benefit of generations to come."

As part of the three-year agreement, Gilead addresses all requests by President Trump to implement a new pricing strategy that prioritizes American patients, ensuring the U.S. no longer bears a disproportionate share of global healthcare costs. This includes:

  • Discounts on certain existing medicines within the U.S. Medicaid program, similar to what is paid in comparably developed nations, including select medications to treat HIV, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B and COVID-19.
  • Pricing future medicines at parity with other key developed nations.
  • Launching a Direct-to-Patient Program where individuals with a prescription can obtain Gilead's Hepatitis C treatment and cure, Epclusa ® , at a discounted cash price. Gilead will make Epclusa available via TrumpRx.gov where American patients can be connected directly with Gilead's Direct-to-Patient Program.
  • An agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce to be exempt from Section 232 pharmaceutical tariffs for three years, provided Gilead further invests in manufacturing in the United States.

Based on these terms, the company expects the financial impact to be manageable in 2026 and beyond. Additional terms of the agreement with the U.S. government remain confidential.

This agreement reinforces America's leadership in global health and biomedical innovation and builds upon Gilead's recently announced landmark partnership with the U.S. Department of State to provide its breakthrough HIV prevention medicine, lenacapavir, at no profit to up to two million individuals in the most severely affected countries around the world over the next three years.

Gilead also recently announced it will invest $32 billion in U.S.-based manufacturing, R&D, and infrastructure over the next five years. This investment is projected to generate $43 billion in national economic value and create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer, and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the impact of the agreement with the U.S. government and the Direct-to-Patient Program on Gilead's business, operations and financial condition and results; risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the agreement with the U.S. government and the Direct-to-Patient Program, including that patient access and other expected benefits will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time periods; the uncertainties inherent in research and development; the uncertainties inherent in business and financial planning, including, without limitation, risks related to Gilead's business and prospects, manufacturing expansion and capabilities, adverse developments in Gilead's markets or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets, regulatory environment or economies generally; risks and uncertainties related to issued or future executive orders or other new, or changes in, laws or regulations; and competitive developments; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

Epclusa ® is a trademark of Gilead Sciences, Inc. or its related companies and the full prescribing information is available at https://www.gilead.com/medicines .

Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on X/Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) and LinkedIn (@Gilead-Sciences).

Ashleigh Koss, Media
public_affairs@gilead.com

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gilead SciencesGILDNASDAQ:GILDLife Science Investing
GILD
The Conversation (0)
Appoints global biopharma leader Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director to support next phase of strategic growth

Appoints global biopharma leader Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director to support next phase of strategic growth

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director, effective 27 October 2025.Paul Carter is a highly... Keep Reading...
CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Hepcludex® for Full Marketing Authorization for the Treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus

CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Hepcludex® for Full Marketing Authorization for the Treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus

-- If Granted by the European Commission, Hepcludex will Become the Only Approved Treatment for HDV in the EU -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive... Keep Reading...
Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

The recent national conversation on hepatitis C (HCV) is an encouraging step towards viral hepatitis elimination in the U.S. With its long history of leadership in viral hepatitis, Gilead continues to support efforts that focus on HCV elimination. Gilead is proud that its medicines have treated... Keep Reading...
Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased 15% Year-Over-Year to $5.7 billion Biktarvy Sales Increased 24% Year-Over-Year to $2.7 billion Oncology Sales Increased 59% Year-Over-Year to $670 million Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today its results of operations for the first... Keep Reading...
Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences recently released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report. This is an evolution of our traditional Year in Review, and uses the ESG framework to highlight the successes and achievements of the prior yearThough the report itself is new, our... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Upsized Brokered Private Placement Financing from $30 Million to Up to $50 Million

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Upsized Brokered Private Placement Financing from $30 Million to Up to $50 Million

Silver Outlook: World Edition

silver investing

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Silver Outlook: Australia Edition

Energy Investing

Trump Media Strikes US$6 Billion Merger With TAE Technologies to Enter Fusion Energy

Uranium Investing

Denison, Skyharbour Finalize Saskatchewan Uranium Joint Venture Deal

Critical Metals Investing

Australia Joins Global Pact to Secure Critical Minerals Supply Chains