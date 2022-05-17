Life Science NewsInvesting News

Late-Breaking TROPiCS-02 Study Results in Heavily Pre-Treated HR+HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients to be Featured in ASCO Press Program –

New Sub-Analysis from Kite's ZUMA-7 CAR T-cell Therapy Study in Patients Aged 65+ and Data by Tumor Burden Characteristics in Second-Line Large B-cell Lymphoma to be Presented

Diverse Hematologic Research to be Highlighted by Phase 1b Data in MDS and AML and New Real-World Outcomes by Race and Ethnicity for CAR T-cell Therapy

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Kite, a Gilead Company, today announced that more than 20 abstracts, including two oral presentations and four poster discussions, will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. These data highlight promising targets across diverse tumor types and blood cancers, including hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

"Gilead has built a diverse oncology pipeline guided by our strategic framework, with a focus on depth and breadth to address the greatest gaps in care for people with overlooked, underserved and difficult-to-treat cancers," said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. "Anchored by our Trop-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate, CAR T-cell therapies and our investigational anti-CD47 antibody, these data reinforce the potential of our transformative science across multiple cancers."

Driving Scientific Innovation in Breast Cancers with High Unmet Need

A late-breaking presentation on the TROPiCS-02 study will examine the investigational use of Gilead's antibody-drug conjugate in heavily pre-treated patients with HR+/HER2- unresectable locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, a population with significantly limited treatment options following endocrine resistance. The final data from the landmark ASCENT study in second-line metastatic TNBC will also be presented.

Advancing an Industry-Leading CAR T-cell Therapy Portfolio

New analyses of the Phase 3 ZUMA-7 trial will highlight results in patients aged 65+, as well as data on pre-treatment tumor burden characteristics and clinical outcomes for the first and only CAR T-cell therapy approved for initial treatment of relapsed/refractory LBCL. Additional presentations include real-world outcomes by race and ethnicity for Kite's CAR T-cell therapy in LBCL and longer-term data from the ZUMA-2 and ZUMA-3 studies assessing the durability of response to Kite's CAR T-cell therapy in relapsed/refractory MCL and relapsed/refractory adult ALL, respectively.

"At Kite, our singular focus is on developing cell therapies to treat and potentially cure cancers," said Frank Neumann, MD, PhD, Kite's Global Head of Clinical Development. "Our data at ASCO span multiple types of blood cancer and stages of treatment, reinforcing how our therapies are changing the way cancer is treated."

Furthering Potential Treatment Approaches in MDS and AML

Results of our Phase 1b study evaluating an investigational anti-CD47 antibody in combination with azacitidine in high-risk MDS and in TP53-mutant AML will be presented. MDS and AML are blood cancers which have seen limited therapeutic advancements in the past decade, and Gilead data being presented at ASCO will reinforce the potential of harnessing the innate immunity of macrophages.

Summary of Presentations

Accepted abstracts at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting include (all times CDT):

Abstract Disposition

Abstract Title

Breast Cancer

Abstract #LBA1001 (Oral Session)

Saturday, June 4

1:27 PM

Primary Results from TROPiCS-02: A Randomized Phase 3 Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) versus Treatment of Physician's Choice (TPC) in Patients with Hormone Receptor-Positive/HER2-Negative (HR+/HER2-) Advanced Breast Cancer

Abstract #1071

Monday, June 6

8:00 AM

Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) versus Treatment of Physician's Choice (TPC) in Patients with Previously Treated Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC): Final Results from the Phase 3 ASCENT Study

Abstract #1076

Monday, June 6

8:00 AM

Exposure-Response Analyses of Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) Efficacy and Safety in Patients with Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC)

Abstract #1075

Monday, June 6

8:00 AM

Real-World Treatment Patterns and Outcomes among 2nd Line (2L) and 3rd Line (3L) Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) Patients in England Using the Cancer Analysis System (CAS)

Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Abstract #7017 (Poster Discussion)

Saturday, June 4

1:15 PM

Magrolimab in Combination with Azacitidine for Untreated Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (HR-MDS): 5F9005 Phase 1b Study Results

Abstract #7054

Saturday, June 4

8:00 AM

Impact of Magrolimab Treatment in Combination with Azacitidine on Red Blood Cells in Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (HR-MDS) Patients

ePublication #e19062

Clinical Outcomes Associated with Azacitidine Monotherapy for Treatment-Naïve Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome: A Systematic Literature Review and Meta-Analysis

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Abstract #7020 (Poster Discussion)

Saturday, June 4

1:15 PM

Tolerability and Efficacy of the First-in-Class Anti-CD47 Antibody Magrolimab Combined with Azacitidine in Frontline TP53m AML Patients: Phase 1b Results

ePublication #e19020

Treatment Outcomes for Newly Diagnosed, Untreated TP53-Mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

B-cell Lymphomas

Abstract #7571 (Oral Session)

Friday, June 3

3:12 PM

Real-World Outcomes of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) for the Treatment of Large B-cell Lymphoma (LBCL) by Race and Ethnicity

Abstract #7548

Saturday, June 4

8:00 AM

Clinical and Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) in a Phase 3, Randomized, Open-Label Study Evaluating Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) versus Standard-of-Care (SOC) Therapy in Elderly Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Large B-cell Lymphoma (LBCL) (ZUMA-7)

Abstract #7565

Saturday, June 4

8:00 AM

Association of Pretreatment (Pretx) Tumor Characteristics and Clinical Outcomes Following Second-Line (2L) Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) versus Standard of Care (SOC) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Large B-cell Lymphoma (LBCL)

Abstract #7567

Saturday, June 4

8:00 AM

Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) in Combination with Rituximab (Rtx) for the Treatment of Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma (R-LBCL): Outcomes of the Phase 2 ZUMA-14 Study

Abstract #7555

Saturday, June 4

8:00 AM

Quality-Adjusted Time without Symptoms or Toxicities (Q-Twist) Analysis of ZUMA-7, a Randomized Controlled Trial of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel versus Standard of Care for Second-Line Large B-cell Lymphoma

Abstract #TPS7579

Saturday, June 4

8:00 AM

KITE-363: A Phase 1 Study of an Autologous Anti-CD19/CD20 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) B-cell Lymphoma (BCL)

ePublication #e19558

Patient Preferences for Second-Line Treatment Options in Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma: A Discrete Choice Experiment

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Abstract #7518 (Poster Discussion)

Saturday, June 4

3:00 PM

Three-Year Follow-Up of Outcomes with KTE-X19 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma in ZUMA-2

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Abstract #7010 (Poster Discussion)

Saturday, June 4

1:15 PM

Two-Year Follow-Up of KTE-X19, an Anti-CD19 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy, in Adult Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (R/R B-ALL) in ZUMA-3

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Abstract #TPS9149

Monday, June 6

8:00 AM

EVOKE-01: A Phase 3 Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) versus Docetaxel in Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Progressing On or After Platinum-Based Chemotherapy and Checkpoint Inhibitors

Abstract #TPS9146

Monday, June 6

8:00 AM

EVOKE-02: A Phase 2 Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan Plus Pembrolizumab with or without Platinum Chemotherapy in First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Advanced Solid Tumors

Abstract #2566

Sunday, June 5

8:00 AM

Phase 1b Study of GS-3583, A Novel FLT3 Agonist Fc Fusion Protein, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

About Kite

Kite, a Gilead Company, is a global biopharmaceutical company based in Santa Monica, California, with manufacturing operations in North America and Europe. Kite's singular focus is cell therapy to treat and potentially cure cancer. As the global cell therapy leader, Kite has more approved CAR T indications to help more patients than any other company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the ability of Gilead and Kite to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing or additional clinical studies, including those involving Tecartus, Trodelvy, Yescarta and magrolimab; the possibility that Gilead and Kite may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of these programs and, as a result, these programs may never be successfully commercialized for the indications currently under evaluation; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead and Kite, and Gilead and Kite assume no obligation and disclaim any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

Gilead, the Gilead logo, Kite and the Kite logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

For more information on Kite, please visit the company's website at www.kitepharma.com . Follow Kite on social media on Twitter (@KitePharma) and LinkedIn .

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

Nathan Kaiser, Gilead Media
nathan.kaiser@gilead.com

Anna Padula, Kite Media
apadula@kitepharma.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gilead SciencesGILDBiotech Investing
GILD
abigail echo-hawk

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"investingnews.com"

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Announces The Gummy Project Selected by Sweets & Snack Expo Committee to Participate in Power Pitch During Sweets & Snacks Expo

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that The Gummy Project is one of two companies selected from the show's Startup Street to participate in Power Pitch at Sweets & Snacks Expo on May 24, 2022.

Power Pitch provides selected companies with an opportunity to showcase their products in a sales pitch-style presentation to a panel of leading US retailers, including the following:

Keep reading...Show less

Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against AbbVie, Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP(www.ktmc.com) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit against ABBVie, Inc. (ABBVie) (NYSE:ABBV) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ABBVIE LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/abbvie-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=abbvie&mktm=r

CANNOT VIEW THIS VIDEO? PLEASE CLICK HERE

TO VIEW OUR COMPLAINT, PLEASE CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JUNE 6, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: APRIL 30, 2021 through AUGUST 31, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Email at info@ktmc.com

Kessler Topaz is one of the world's foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

ABBVIE'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

AbbVie is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. The company's revenues will come under significant pressure in the coming years when its best-selling drug, Humira, will lose patent protection in 2023. Accordingly, AbbVie's future revenue and earnings depend in large part on its ability to develop new sources of revenue to offset Humira's lost sales. Rinvoq-an anti-inflammatory drug manufactured by AbbVie and used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other diseases by inhibiting Janus kinase (JAK) enzymes-was touted as one such drug. Rinvoq was initially approved in the United States to treat only moderate to severe RA. However, AbbVie was actively pursuing additional treatment indications and, in 2020, asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve Rinvoq for the treatment of several other diseases.

As is relevant here, Rinvoq is similar to other JAK inhibitor drugs, including Xeljanz, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. When the FDA approved Xeljanz in 2012 for the treatment of RA, it required an additional safety trial to evaluate Xeljanz's risk of triggering certain serious side effects. Beginning in February 2019, the FDA repeatedly warned the public that the safety trial indicated that Xeljanz's use could lead to serious heart-related issue, cancer, and other adverse events. Notwithstanding the similarities between Rinvoq and Xeljanz, during the Class Period, Defendants assured investors that Rinvoq was far safer than Xeljanz and not subject to the same regulatory risks.

However, investors began to learn the truth about Rinvoq's significant risks on June 25, 2021, when AbbVie revealed that the FDA was delaying its review of expanded treatment applications for Rinvoq due to the safety concerns associated with Xeljanz. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $1.76 per share, or approximately 1.5%, from a close of $114.74 per share on June 24, 2021, to close at $112.98 per share on June 25, 2021.

Then, on September 1, 2021, the FDA announced that final results from the Xeljanz safety trial established an increased risk of serious adverse events, even with low doses of Xeljanz. As a result, the FDA determined that it would require new and updated warnings for Xeljanz and Rinvoq because Rinvoq "share[s] similar mechanisms of action with Xeljanz" and "may have similar risks as seen in the Xeljanz safety trial." The FDA also indicated that it would further limit approved indications for Rinvoq as a result of these safety concerns. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $8.51 per share, or more than 7%, from a close of $120.78 per share on August 31, 2021, to close at $112.27 per share on September 1, 2021.

After the Class Period, on December 3, 2021, AbbVie announced that the FDA had updated Rinvoq's label to require additional safety warnings and limit marketing of Rinvoq to only its use after treatment with other drugs has failed. On January 11, 2022, Defendants admitted that these changes to Rinvoq's label would negatively impact sales, forcing the Company to reduce its long-term guidance for Rinvoq's sales in 2025.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, about the company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis, As a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of AbbVie's securities, AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.

WHAT CAN I DO?

AbbVieinvestors may, no later than June 6, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLPor other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages AbbVie investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 270-1453
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701263/Investor-Reminder-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Deadline-in-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed-Against-AbbVie-Inc

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IBM, ABBV, & TWTR Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm Reminds Investors to Actively Participate

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff

Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Press release picture

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, LILM and NTRA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

ABBV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27357&wire=1
LILM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lilium-n-v-f-k-a-qell-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=27357&wire=1
NTRA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/natera-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27357&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces FDA Investigational New Drug Application Authorization for Multicenter Phase II Open-Label Pilot Study of CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces FDA Investigational New Drug Application Authorization for Multicenter Phase II Open-Label Pilot Study of CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

  • Third IND authorization for CardiolRx™ in cardiovascular disease
  • Study to run in parallel with Company's multi-national Phase II acute myocarditis trial, expected to commence imminently
  • CardiolRx™ is now eligible for orphan drug status in two indications

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"), is pleased to announce the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the Company's Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to commence a Phase II open-label pilot study designed to evaluate the tolerance and safety of CardiolRx™, a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol drug formulation, in patients with recurrent pericarditis. The study will also assess the improvement in objective measures of disease, and during an extension period, assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx™. Recurrent pericarditis is an orphan disease in the United States, thereby making CardiolRx™ eligible for orphan drug status under the FDA's Orphan Drug Designation program.

Allan L. Klein, MD, FRCP (C), FACC, FAHA, FASE, FESC, Director Center of Pericardial Diseases and Professor of Medicine, Heart and Vascular Institute, Cleveland Clinic, will serve as study Chair and provide leadership throughout the course of the trial. Dr. Klein commented, "I look forward to investigating the potential of this treatment in patients with recurrent pericarditis, a cardiovascular inflammatory disease and the most common of pericardial diseases. We look forward to evaluating whether this intervention could be a therapeutic option for those who are intolerant to current medical treatment or who require long-term administration of corticosteroids to control their disease."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AUPH, AMZN and UPST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

AUPH Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-loss-submission-form?prid=27309&wire=1
AMZN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amazon-com-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27309&wire=1
UPST Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/upstart-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27309&wire=1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×