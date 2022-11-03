Life Science NewsInvesting News

-- New Long-Term Data Reinforce Durability of CAR T-Cell Therapy in Lymphoma and Leukemia --

-- New Real-World Evidence Shows Impact of CAR T-Cell Therapy on Patient Outcomes --

-- Updated Data From Magrolimab Studies Continue to Support Potential in MDS and AML --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Kite, a Gilead Company, will support 30 data presentations, including seven oral presentations in large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), and two oral presentations on investigator-sponsored studies in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) during the 64 th Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting (December 10-13).

"Every year, we see more patients benefitting in profound ways from CAR T-cell therapy," said Frank Neumann, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Development, Kite. "The breadth of real-world evidence and multi-year follow-up in pivotal studies we present this year can reinforce physicians' confidence in the durability and reliability of Kite's CAR T-cell therapies."

Key presentations for Kite's CAR T-cell therapies include three-year results from ZUMA-5 in indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL) and exploratory data from the three-year results from ZUMA-2 in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and two-year results from ZUMA-3 in B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Additional Kite research will focus on new sub-analyses of ZUMA-7 in LBCL, and real-world experience studying the impact of time from leukapheresis to infusion on patient outcomes.

"We continue to grow the body of evidence for new therapeutic options that improve how we treat blood cancers, which include some of the most challenging tumors," said Bill Grossman, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Oncology. "With our recently announced collaboration with MacroGenics to develop their second-generation CD123 bispecific antibody, we are excited about our presence at ASH and the potential of our pipeline to improve patient outcomes across a variety of hematologic cancers."

An oral presentation showcasing results from a Phase 1/2 study of our investigational, anti-CD47 immunotherapy, in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax in patients with newly diagnosed older/unfit AML and relapsed/refractory AML also will be presented. Dates and times for accepted abstracts and presentations of note are as follows:

Oral Presentations

Abstract Details

Titles

Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Abstract #259

Saturday, Dec 10

(2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT)

Association of Metabolic Tumor Volume (MTV) and Clinical Outcomes in Second-Line (2L) Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) Following Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (axi-cel) Versus Standard-of-Care (SOC) Therapy in ZUMA-7

Abstract #261

Saturday, Dec 10

(2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT)

Durable Response to Axi-Cel CD19 Therapy is Associated with Activation and Clonotypic Expansion of the Native T Cell Repertoire

Abstract #262

Saturday, Dec 10

(2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT)

Patients with Deleterious Germline Variants in STXBP2 Develop Toxicity After CAR-T Cell Therapy With Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

Abstract #440

Sunday, Dec 11

(9:45 am ET / 6:45 am PT)

A Pilot Study of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (axi-cel) for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Primary and Secondary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (CNSL)

Abstract #659

Sunday, Dec 11

(5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT)

Outcomes of Subsequent Anti-Lymphoma Therapies in Patients (Pts) with Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) Treated with Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (axi-cel) or Standard of Care (SOC) in the Second-Line (2L) ZUMA-7 Study

Abstract #765

Monday, Dec 12

(11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT)

Outcomes of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel in Comparison with Chemoimmunotherapy (CIT) in an Elderly Population for Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) After Two or More Lines of Prior Therapy

Abstract #892

Monday, Dec 12

(12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT)

Hospital Costs and HCRU CAR T-Cell Therapy and Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (HCT) in Patients with LBCL in the US

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Abstract #61

Saturday, Dec 10

(10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT)

**Investigator Sponsored Research **

Phase I/II Study of Azacitidine (AZA) with Venetoclax (VEN) and Magrolimab (Magro) in Patients (pts) with Newly Diagnosed (ND) Older/Unfit or High-risk Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) AML

Abstract #603

Sunday, Dec 11

(5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT)

**Investigator Sponsored Research **

Clinical Characteristics and Overall Survival Among Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients with TP53 Gene Mutation (TP53m) or Chromosome 17p Deletion (17p del)

Poster Presentations

Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Abstract #2274

Saturday, Dec 10

(5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT)

Real-World Patient-Reported Outcomes among Recipients of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel for R/R LBCL

Abstract #2022

Saturday, Dec 10

(5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT)

The Real-World Use of Bridging Therapy (BT) in Relapsed or Refractory LBCL Patients Treated with CAR T-cell Therapy: A Systematic Literature Review

Abstract #1618

Saturday, Dec 10

(6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)

Magrolimab in Combination with Rituximab + Chemotherapy in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Abstract #3345

Sunday, Dec 11

(6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

Real-world Impact of Time from Leukapheresis to Infusion (Vein-to-Vein Time) in Patients with R/R LBCL Treated with Axi-Cel

Abstract #3346

Sunday, Dec 11

(6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

Network Meta-Analysis (NMA) of CART-Cell Therapy for the Treatment of R/R DLBCL After 2 Prior Treatments Using Published Comparative Studies

Abstract #4667

Monday, Dec 12

(6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

Prophylactic Corticosteroid Use with Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (axi-cel) in Patients (Pts) with Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma (R/R LBCL): 2-Year Follow-Up of ZUMA-1 Cohort 6

Abstract #4635

Monday, Dec 12

(6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

ZUMA-19: A Phase 1/2 Study of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel Plus Lenzilumab in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Abstract #4199

Monday, Dec 12

(6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

Assessment of Durable Responses After Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (KTE-X19) in the ZUMA-2 Study in Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma (R/R MCL)

Abstract #4627

Monday, Dec 12

(6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

A Comparison of Overall Survival with Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (Brexu-cel) CAR T-Cell Therapy (ZUMA-2) and Standard of Care (SCHOLAR-2) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma (R/R MCL) Previously Treated with a Covalent Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (BTKi)

Leukemia

Abstract #1368

Saturday, Dec 10

(5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT)

Updated Outcomes from the Historical Control Study SCHOLAR-3 Contextualizing ZUMA-3 Results of Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (KTE-X19) in Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (R/R B-ALL)

Abstract #3319

Sunday, Dec 11

(6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

A Phase 1 Study of KTE-X19, an Anti-CD19 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy, in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Abstract #3083

Sunday, Dec 11

(7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)

Nature of Clinical Response and Depth of Molecular Response in Patients with TP53 Mutant Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treated with Magrolimab with Azacitidine

Mantle Cell, Follicular, & Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphomas

Abstract #2038

Saturday, Dec 10

(5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT)

A 3-Year Follow-up Comparison of Clinical Outcomes from ZUMA-5 (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel) and the International SCHOLAR-5 External Control Cohort in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma (R/R FL)

Abstract #1581

Saturday, Dec 10

(5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT)

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Setting of Care: A Retrospective Cohort Analysis of MCL and FL Patients in the US

Abstract #4861

Monday, Dec 12

(6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

Cost-effectiveness of Axi-Cel for Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma in the United States

Abstract #4660

Monday, Dec 12

(6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

3-Year Follow-Up Analysis of ZUMA-5: A Phase 2 Study of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (axi-cel) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (iNHL)

Other Notable Data

Abstract #165

Saturday, Dec 10

(12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT)

Targeting CNS lymphoma with Intravenous Axi-Cel: Evidence for Transcriptional Evolution Towards a Prominent Interferon Signature in CAR-T Cells Trafficking to the Tumor Sit

Abstract #1981

Saturday, Dec 10

(5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT)

Identification of IL-4 as a Key Regulator of CAR T-cell Exhaustion Using Functional Genomics and Correlates of the Zuma-1 Clinical Trial

Abstract #2039

Saturday, Dec 10

(5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT)

Baseline CRP and Ferritin Identify Patients at High Risk of Poor Outcomes after Axicabtagene Ciloleucel Despite Corticosteroid Prophylaxis

Abstract #4610

Monday, Dec 12

(6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

Immunosuppressive monocyte modulation of CAR T cell functions and impact on response to CART19

Abstract #4284

Monday, Dec 12

(6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

Patients of Minority Race or Ethnicity in the US Receiving CAR T-cell Therapy in Clinical Trials and in the Real-World: A SEER-based Simulation

For more information, including a complete list of abstract titles at the meeting, please visit: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2022/webprogram/start.html

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

About Kite

Kite, a Gilead Company, is a global biopharmaceutical company based in Santa Monica, California, with manufacturing operations in North America and Europe. Kite's singular focus is cell therapy to treat and potentially cure cancer. As the global cell therapy leader, Kite has more approved CAR T indications to help more patients than any other company. For more information on Kite, please visit www.kitepharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the ability of Gilead and Kite to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing or additional clinical studies, including those involving Tecartus, Trodelvy, Yescarta and magrolimab; the possibility that Gilead and Kite may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of these programs and, as a result, these programs may never be successfully commercialized for the indications currently under evaluation; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead and Kite, and Gilead and Kite assume no obligation and disclaim any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

Gilead, the Gilead logo, Kite and the Kite logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter ( @GileadSciences ) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

For more information on Kite, please visit the company's website at www.kitepharma.com . Follow Kite on social media on Facebook , Twitter ( @KitePharma ), LinkedIn and YouTube .

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

Anna Padula, Kite Media
apadula@kitepharma.com

Cathy Cantone, Gilead Media
catherine.cantone@gilead.com

×