GIGABYTE is proud to launch its brand new X670E and X670 series motherboards, which support AMD's recently announced Ryzen™ 7000 series desktop processors based on the next-gen Zen 4 architecture. GIGABYTE's latest AM5 platform offerings are topped by the gaming-focused AORUS lineup, covering both segments of the flagship X670E and the high-end X670 chipsets. In addition to natively supporting the next-gen PCIe 5.0 slot and M.2 socket, as well as the DDR5 memory, the new AORUS X670 motherboards are all about big performance and system stability, with direct digital power and advanced thermal solutions. At the same time, these boards are designed with user-friendliness in mind, featuring PCIe and M.2 EZ-Latch design to make component swapping a whole lot easier.

GIGABYTE Launches Four AMD X670 Motherboards for New Ryzen 7000 Processors

The X670E AORUS XTREME leads the way with an 18+2+2 direct digital power, which effectively improves system stability for unlocking the full potential of the new Ryzen™ 7000 series processors. To enhance the overall heat dissipation under overclocking and full-speed operation, GIGABYTE X670E and X670 motherboards are stacked with advanced thermal designs, such as the 8mm Mega-Heatpipe, the full-coveraged VRM heatsinks, and the M.2 Thermal Guard III heatsinks on the storage devices, so that the next-gen gaming performance and transmission speed can be fully unleashed on the new platform. The newly incorporated EZ-Latch Plus design on the X670E and EZ-Latch on the X670 motherboards streamline the PC building process by simplifying the graphics card removal with only an effortless push of a bottom and making M.2 SSD installation easier than ever without the use of a single screw.

GIGABYTE will launch four motherboards, including the flagship X670E AORUS XTREME, the enthusiast-grade X670E AORUS MASTER, the mainstream X670 AORUS ELITE AX, and the value-focused X670 GAMING X AX. These boards will go on sale on September 27, 2022 . For more information on GIGABYTE X670E and X670 motherboards, please visit: [ https://bit.ly/AM5_X670 ]

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigabyte-launches-four-amd-x670-motherboards-for-new-ryzen-7000-processors-301632711.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/27/c2395.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

SKULLCANDY AMPLIFIES GAMING EXPERIENCE WITH ALL-NEW, MULTI-PLATFORM COMPATIBLE HEADSETS

Collection Highlighted by Immersive Audio, Crystal-Clear Communications and All-Day Comfort

- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones 1 and True Wireless Earbuds 2 under $100 announced today its re-entry to the gaming category 3 with a trio of value-packed headsets for all skill levels. Offering compatibility across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and mobile, the all-new SLYR, SLYR Pro and PLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headsets were purpose built for gamers, delivering rich, detailed sound, crystal-clear communications and all-day comfort. The collection is rolling out now at Skullcandy.com starting at $59.99 MSRP for SLYR and ranging to $129.99 MSRP for PLYR.

Autodesk and Epic Games to Deliver Real-Time, Immersive Design Capabilities to Customers

Today, at Autodesk University Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) announced a strategic collaboration with Epic Games to accelerate immersive real-time (RT) experiences across industries, with an initial focus on Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC).

Autodesk and Epic Games announce strategic collaboration

Autodesk customers face pressing challenges to deliver project outcomes at a faster pace, at lowered costs, and with labor shortages, which require more open, connected workflows, and third-party integrations that simply work together. This joint effort with Epic Games aims to make immersive RT environments easily accessible to designers, engineers, and construction professionals, so they can deliver more innovative projects in less time.

As part of Autodesk's ongoing goal of connecting the physical and digital worlds, the first integrated offering will be Epic Games' Twinmotion for Autodesk Revit , delivering real-time rendering and storytelling. As Revit is used to design, document, and deliver building and infrastructure projects, Twinmotion complements the process by creating real-time visualizations for a fast, interactive design process. Autodesk intends to make Twinmotion for Revit available to all Revit customers as part of an upcoming release.

"We know our customers are looking for more visualization and collaboration experiences through extended reality," said Autodesk EVP of AEC Design, Amy Bunszel . "Together with Epic Games, we will expand on what's possible. In immersive environments, designers can communicate to their project teams and clients with unparalleled realism how projects will look and feel upon completion for better decision-making and outcomes."

Epic and Autodesk have been teaming up since 2008 when Autodesk joined Epic Games' Integrated Partners Program, enabling integration of Autodesk 3D design software with Epic's Unreal Engine. In 2021, Epic and Autodesk collaborated to offer a new Unreal Live Link for Maya plugin, allowing Media & Entertainment (M&E) creators to stream data from Maya to Unreal in real time.

"The integration between Autodesk Revit and Twinmotion promises to deliver a truly seamless, real-time 3D experience for design professionals," said Marc Petit , Epic Games' Vice President, Unreal Engine Ecosystem. "We share a common goal with Autodesk, giving customers more time to be innovative. By tapping into Epic's ecosystem of real-time 3D tools and libraries, users can spend more time bringing their designs to life and less time handling complex data and technical workflows."

Looking ahead, the companies aim to develop experiences for customers beyond AEC, including M&E and manufacturing, bringing forth the value of real-time content creation. As members of the Metaverse Standards Forum , Autodesk and Epic Games are also driving open standards that enhance portability and integration, equip customers with immersive and collaborative technology, and deliver real value for customers.

About Autodesk
Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding planned or future development efforts for our products and services that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties discussed in documents we file with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are not intended to be a promise or guarantee of future availability of products, services, or features but merely reflects our current plans which may change. Purchasing decisions should not be made based upon reliance on these statements. Autodesk has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the communication date. Some products, services and features may not be available in all territories and languages. See Autodesk's Terms of Use for more details.

Autodesk , the Autodesk logo, Maya and Revit are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2022 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autodesk-and-epic-games-to-deliver-real-time-immersive-design-capabilities-to-customers-301632606.html

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.

Nomination Committee ahead of Kindred's 2023 Annual General Meeting

The members of the Nomination Committee ahead of Kindred's Annual General Meeting 2023 have been appointed.

- Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 13 May 2022 decided that the Nomination Committee, until the general meeting of the shareholders decides otherwise, shall consist of not less than four but no more than five members. The members of the Nomination Committee shall represent all shareholders and be appointed by the largest shareholders at the end of August 2022 having expressed their willingness to participate in the Nomination Committee. Following contacts with Kindred's shareholders the subsequent members have been appointed:

Immersive, Accessible Experiences Drive Growth in U.S. Gaming Market

New report from CTA explores gaming's post-pandemic popularity

The U.S. gaming population expanded by 3% from 2019 to 2022, as 9 million new gamers aged 13 to 64 entered the market, according to a new Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® study . The active gaming population in this age range now totals 164 million, representing 73% of 224 million U.S. adults and adolescents.

LootMogul, Sports Metaverse announces first naming rights deal to Hoop Culture

LootMogul announced that an agreement has been made for Hoop Culture Inc. to acquire the naming rights for the Metaverse Arena in Orlando .

LootMogul, Sports Metaverse announces first naming rights deal to Hoop Culture

The terms of the deal also include an agreement for Hoop Culture to place five retail/experiential stores in five Arenas within the LootMogul Metaverse.

"We have been receiving a high number of inquiries for naming rights in our Sports Metaverse, and penning this agreement with Hoop Culture, one of the fastest growing apparel brands, is phenomenal.

Our goal is to onboard all major brands in our sports metaverse, convert their web 2 consumers to web 3 and vice-versa; essentially create a whole new revenue stream in the metaverse for all brands," stated Raj Rajkotia, LootMogul CEO.

"To obtain the naming rights for the Orlando Arena is a tremendous day in the continued growth of Hoop Culture," said Mike Brown , President of Hoop Culture.

"Having Hoop Culture stores in five LootMogul Metaverse Arenas will continue to expand our brand and place us in front of hundreds of millions of potential customers. Game players will be able to represent the Hoop Culture brand within the Metaverse and purchase physical products that will be sent directly to the customer. Truly a game changer," added Brown.

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web3 platform) that is powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, metashops for brands and athletes with in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. LootMogul is building more than 180 sports cities across the globe with real-world utilities and benefits.

LootMogul recently secured a $200 million investment commitment from Gem Global Yield LLC SCS (GGY), part of GEM, that will expedite the adoption of blockchain gaming for sports organizations and athletes and truly deliver an immersive sports fans experience.

More investment news: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2022/09/17/lootmogul-sport-metaverse-company-secured-200-million-in-funding/

For more details visit: https://lootmogul.com

LootMogul Community - https://www.instagram.com/lootmogul/

About Hoop Culture

Hoop Culture is the premier, one-stop store for copping unique basketball accessories; the forerunner of the independent street and lifestyle apparel, setting trends with each and every new arrival. Hoop Culture currently sells products in 38 countries around the world, and maintains a vast social media network of over 150 million impressions a month.

For more information: https://hoopculture.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907500/LootMogul_Hoop_Culture.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900970/LootMogul_New_Logo.jpg

LootMogul Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lootmogul)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lootmogul-sports-metaverse-announces-first-naming-rights-deal-to-hoop-culture-301633118.html

SOURCE LootMogul

Concordium partners with Versus metaverse to expand beyond Ethereum Mainnet to combat steep gas prices

NFT battle game Versus which features an Animal-Crossing-inspired open-world multiplayer metaverse, is adding Concordium to its ecosystem allowing players to explore unique arenas in collaboration with major brands.

At present, NFT minting and changing ownership transactions for the Versus metaverse are executed on Ethereum Mainnet, while a Layer-2 takes care of "mini-transactions" such as playing a game or training a pet. Compared to Ethereum's current steep gas prices, Concordium offers cheap, fixed and predictable fees for players and is a safer bet for Versus.

