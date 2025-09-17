Giant Mining Continues Engagement with RESPEC to Integrate 2024-2025 Drill Data and Breccia Body into Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project 3D Model

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire September 17 2025 — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has continued its engagement with RESPEC Company LLC ( "RESPEC" ) of Reno, Nevada. RESPEC will incorporate drilling data from the Company's 2024 diamond core program and the 2025 spring diamond core drilling program (together, the "Core Program" ) at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper-Silver-Gold Project ( "Majuba Hill" ) in Pershing County, Nevada.
This information will be integrated into the Majuba Hill Copper Project 3D Model.
David Greenway, President and CEO of Giant Mining, commented, "Continuing our engagement with RESPEC is a critical step in advancing Majuba Hill. By integrating the latest core data into the model, we are not only refining the geological model but also strengthening the project's potential. This work provides a clear path for future drilling, metallurgical studies, and the evaluation of new targets, all of which are essential to unlocking Majuba Hill's full potential as a significant copper-silver-gold asset in Nevada."
Purpose of Engagement
Building on its mandate, RESPEC's updated interpretation and technical review of the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project will incorporate results from the Company's most recent drill program, including core data from drill holes MHB-30 through MHB-36. This work will refine the geometry of breccia bodies, evaluate the impact of new findings on project potential, and help advance the geologic controls for copper mineralization. In addition, the review will guide the Company's strategy for further drilling, determine the timing of metallurgical studies, and support the evaluation of new target zones.
Figure 1: Majuba Hill 2025 Target Zones
Over the next 3 to 5 weeks, RESPEC will:
-
Consider what changes the new improved model and data will provide for economic potential
-
Integrate recent drilling into the 3D model
-
Improve breccia body geometry in the 3D model.
-
Incorporate silver into the exploration model
-
Evaluate additional target zones, including the Northern Breccia, Ball Park Breccia, and 789 Resistivity Target.
Strategic Impact
The updated interpretation will provide Giant Mining with a stronger technical foundation for future economic potential while highlighting the potential of new target zones across the Majuba Hill property. These results will support the Company's broader strategy of advancing Majuba Hill as a key domestic source of copper and silver at a time of heightened U.S. demand for secure, reshored supply chains.
Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:
|
Location:
|
Nevada, USA — a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
|
Project Size:
|
9,684 Acres
|
Infrastructure:
|
The Majuba Hill property is located 113 road kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometers (156 miles) northeast of Reno. It is accessible via well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by a 23-mile drive west. People, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations for infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already benefits from a strong foundation in all these areas. This existing infrastructure provides a significant advantage, offering substantial cost savings compared to more remote projects.
|
History:
|
Historical Producer
|
Drilling:
|
Approximately 89,395 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs.
|
Mineralization:
|
The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu – Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects.
|
Expandability:
|
The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.
|
Fully Financed:
|
Secured funding for next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill
Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody
The Company utilizes a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are placed in cloth sample bags and are transported from the Giant Mining secure warehouse to the ALS Labs Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS Labs then securely transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in North Vancouver, B.C.
Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS Labs method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30-gram split. Copper, silver, and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS Labs method ME-ICP61 which is a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS Labs.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ( "NI 43- 101" ) .
Market Awareness
The Company has entered into an amendment to its existing advertising agreement with Gold Standard Media, LLC ( "GSM" ), a Texas-based media firm. Under the amended agreement dated September 10, 2025, GSM will continue to provide marketing and promotional services for a total consideration of up to USD $550,000, inclusive of a USD $150,000 increase from the previously announced USD $400,000 commitment. GSM has a business address located at 723 W University Avenue, Georgetown, TX 78626 and can be contacted at +1 512-843-1723 or ceo@goldstandardir.com. GSM and its principals are arm's length from the Company. The Company shall not issue options or other securities in consideration for GSM's services.
In addition, Giant Mining has engaged Interactive Offers, LLC ( "Interactive" ), a Delaware-based advertising technology platform, through a services agreement dated July 8, 2025. Under the agreement, Interactive will provide fully managed digital marketing campaigns, including dedicated email and SMS distribution, for an initial budget of USD $50,000. Either party may pause or cancel the campaign upon 48 hours' notice. Interactive has a business address located at 327 Plaza Real, Suite 319, Boca Raton, FL 33432 and can be contacted at +1 (844) 563-3377 or support@interactiveoffers.com. Interactive and its principals are arm's length from the Company, and compensation will be paid in cash only. The Company shall not issue options or other securities in consideration for Interactive's services.
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@giantminingcorp.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
Click Here
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward ‐ looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward ‐ looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward ‐ looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward ‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
###
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.