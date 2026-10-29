Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Richard Buzbuzian as CEO

Getchell Gold Corp. ("Getchell" or the "Company") (CSE: GTCH,OTC:GGLDF) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) is pleased to announce that Mr. Richard Buzbuzian will be appointed as the Company's CEO effective November 16, 2026 ("Effective Date").
"Mike Sieb and I, on behalf of the board of directors and the Company, warmly welcome Richard to the position of CEO of Getchell Gold. Richard's keen business acumen and unwavering tenacity make him the ideal leader to advance our flagship Fondaway Canyon project in Nevada, which boasts a US$1 billion pre-tax NPV preliminary economic assessment," commented Bob Bass, Chairman of Getchell. "We are also pleased that Richard's compensation is directly tied to performance share units which perfectly aligns his interests with those of our shareholders."
"Getchell's flagship Fondaway Canyon property features a robust PEA, and when built, its potential production profile of 150,000 ounces of gold per year would place it among Nevada's top gold mines," commented Richard Buzbuzian, incoming CEO of Getchell. "Fondaway's scale is very exciting to me and I am delighted to be part of this strong development project and the many great professionals who I will be working alongside as we unlock shareholder value."
Key Highlights of the Fondaway Canyon Project*:
- Substantial Valuation: A robust preliminary economic assessment (the "PEA") outlining a US$1 billion pre-tax net present value ("NPV").
- Top-Tier Production Profile: Projected average production when built of 150,000 ounces of gold per year over an estimated 10-year mine life.
- Significant Resource Estimate: The Mineral Resource comprises 999,000 ounces of gold in the indicated category (22.1 million tonnes at 1.40 g/t) and 1.812 million ounces of gold in the inferred category (45.6 million tonnes at 1.24 g/t) and remains open with significant potential for expansion.
Buzbuzian Capital Corp., a family office owned by Getchell's incoming CEO, Richard Buzbuzian, currently owns 1 million shares of Getchell and 500,000 share purchase warrants.
Bio Richard Buzbuzian:
Richard Buzbuzian is a distinguished Canadian capital markets executive, corporate strategist, and entrepreneur with over 25 years of investment, merchant banking, and corporate finance experience across North America and Europe.
Throughout his career, Mr. Buzbuzian has successfully guided numerous early-stage ventures from inception to the public markets across the natural resource, technology, and healthcare sectors. Notably, as a co-founder and former President of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT), he championed equity financing campaigns that raised over $120 million, propelling the company's market capitalization beyond $550 million.
In addition to his executive mandates, Mr. Buzbuzian manages Buzbuzian Capital Corp., a private family office dedicated to allocating strategic capital toward pre-IPO ventures, micro-cap growth opportunities, and special situations. He is also actively involved in governance and corporate advisory capacities across various public entities and non-profit organizations, including Stock Trend Capital and the travel charity Give-A-Mile.
Mr. Buzbuzian holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Toronto.
Under a CEO consulting agreement with K9 Capital Corp. ("K9"), a company controlled by Mr. Buzbuzian. K9 will receive an annual fee of $300,000 and is eligible for a discretionary $150,000 bonus on the first anniversary of the Effective Date. In addition, Mr. Buzbuzian will be granted 4 million conditional Performance Share Units ("PSUs") with a vesting date on or after November 16, 2027, based upon the following criteria:
- 25% after Getchell's common shares trade for 10 consecutive trading days above $0.50;
- a further 25% after Getchell's common shares trade for 10 consecutive trading days above $0.75;
- a further 25% after Getchell's common shares trade for 10 consecutive trading days above $1.00; and
- a further 25% after Getchell's common shares trade for 10 consecutive trading days above $1.25.
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The PEA is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that PEA results will be realized.
*Refer to Company news release dated September 3, 2026, for details on the PEA and Mineral Resource Estimate. The PEA is available for download on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.
The qualified person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release is Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and is non-independent.
About Buzbuzian Capital Corp.
Buzbuzian Capital Corp. is a Canadian family office managing an investment portfolio of public and pre-IPO companies in the resource and technology sectors, as well as a variety of special situations. Buzbuzian Capital Corp. does not solicit, nor accept, third-party investment.
For Further Information: visit www.buzbuzian.com.
About Getchell Gold Corp.
Getchell Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE (GTCH), OTCQB (GGLDF), and FWB (GGA1). The Company is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced-stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large Mineral Resource Estimate and a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment.
website: www.getchellgold.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, Richard Buzbuzian's performance as CEO, the granting of bonuses and PSUs, and the results of the PEA, including the NPV and projected production of the Fondaway Canyon project and its potential development. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is contained in this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/29/c8273.html