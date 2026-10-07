Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of $300,000 Strategic Investment from Buzbuzian Capital Corp.

Getchell Gold Corp. ("Getchell" or the "Company") (CSE: GTCH,OTC:GGLDF) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced strategic investment (the "Offering") from Buzbuzian Capital Corp. ("BCC") totaling $300,000.
In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 1,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") to BCC. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will enable BCC to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.35 per Share until October 7, 2028.
The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration activities at the Fondaway Canyon project and general working capital.
All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period, expiring February 8, 2027, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.
About Buzbuzian Capital Corp.
Buzbuzian Capital Corp. is a Canadian family office managing an investment portfolio of public and pre-IPO companies in the resource and technology sectors, as well as a variety of special situations. Buzbuzian Capital Corp. does not solicit, nor accept, third-party investment.
For Further Information: visit www.buzbuzian.com.
About Getchell Gold Corp.
Getchell Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE (GTCH), OTCQB (GGLDF), and FWB (GGA1). The Company is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced-stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large Mineral Resource Estimate and a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is contained in this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.
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