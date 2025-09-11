Geomega Resources Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Geomega Resources Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Geomega Resources Inc. (TSXV: GMA,OTC:GOMRF) (OTCQB: GOMRF) ("Geomega" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide a corporate update with the following highlights:

  • Annual General and Special Meeting date set for October 22, 2025
  • Upcoming change in Directors
  • Upcoming conferences
  • Securities exercised
  • Clarification on Montviel Qualified Person (QP)

Annual General and Special Meeting (AGM) 2025

Geomega Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that its AGM will take place on October 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the offices of Dentons Canada LLP, 1 Place Ville-Marie, 39th Floor, Montreal (Quebec), H3B 4M7. We look forward to meeting with our shareholders, sharing the Corporation's progress and future outlook, and engaging in meaningful discussions. Shareholders are invited to attend in person or via video conference.

Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting virtually can register via the following TEAMS meeting link.

We hope to see many of you join us on this occasion.

Change in Directors at Upcoming AGM

Geomega Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the nomination of Geneviève Ayotte, CPA, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Ayotte, currently Chief Financial Officer of Arianne Phosphate Inc., will also assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee. She brings extensive expertise in finance, accounting, governance and auditing, including more than 14 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where she served as a Director in Audit in the firm's Montréal office and specialized in public and private companies in the mining sector. She also served as President of the Women in Mining Montréal chapter for over five years, through 2024.

On this occasion, the Corporation also announces that Mr. Gilles Gingras, Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, will be retiring from the Board following 12 years of dedicated service. "On behalf of the Corporation, I wish to extend our sincere gratitude to Gilles for his leadership, commitment, and invaluable contributions to Geomega's development and success," said Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO. "At the same time, we are very pleased to welcome Geneviève as we continue to advance Geomega's growth strategy towards becoming a leading technology royalties company," added Mugerman.

Upcoming Conferences

Geomega is excited to announce that its management team will be attending and presenting at the upcoming conferences:

  • ICSOBA 2025 – The 43rd Conference and Exhibition of the International Committee for the Study of Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminium will be held from October 26th to 31st, 2025, in Nanning, Guangxi Province, China, where Geomega's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Pouya Hajiani will be presenting on Waste to Value - Sustainable Valorization of Bauxite Residues.
  • IFCURM 2025 – The International Forum on Comprehensive Utilization of Bauxite Residue will be hosted from October 31st to November 3rd, 2025, in Nanning, Guangxi Province, China. At that event, Geomega and its partner Rio Tinto will be presenting on the work achieved as part of its critical and strategic minerals extraction from bauxite residues project.
  • TMS 2026 – The 155th annual meeting and exhibition for minerals, metals, and materials will be hosted from March 15 to 19, 2026, in San Diego, California, USA. At the event, Geomega's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Pouya Hajiani will be presenting on its sustainable bauxite residues valorization technology.

Exercise of Various Financial Instruments

Since the beginning of the current fiscal year (June 1, 2025), the Corporation has raised over $735,060 through the exercise of various financial instruments (warrants and options) resulting in the issuance of a combined total of 5,354,667 common shares. Geomega continues to receive strong support from its largest shareholders as it advances its construction of the rare earths recycling demonstration plant and its R&D program for bauxite residues valorization towards a licensing business model.

Clarification on Montviel Hydrometallurgical Work Press Release

Geomega provided an update on Montviel hydrometallurgical process developments on June 17, 2025. Dr. Pouya Hajiani serves as the Corporation's Chief Technology Officer; however, he is not a Qualified Person (QP) as defined under Section 2.1 of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. For further clarification, the Qualified Person responsible for reviewing and approving the scientific and technical information disclosed in the June 17, 2025 press release is Russell Boehme, P.Eng., who has reviewed and approved the information presented.

About Geomega (www.geomega.ca)

Geomega develops innovative technologies for extraction and separation of rare earth elements and other critical metals essential for a sustainable future. Geomega works with various feed streams to apply its technologies to waste valorization. This includes NdFeB magnet recycling, bauxite residue and sulphide tailings processing. Geomega's strategy revolves around gradually de-risking its innovative technology and delivering cashflow and return value to shareholders while working directly with the main players in their respective industries.

As its technologies are demonstrated on larger scales, Geomega is committed to work with major partners to help extract value from mining feeds, tailings and other industrial residues which contain rare earths and other critical metals. Irrespective of the metal or the source, Geomega adopts a consistent approach to reduce the environmental impact and to contribute to lowering greenhouse gases emissions through recycling the major reagents in the process.

Geomega also owns the Montviel rare earth carbonatite deposit, the largest 43-101 bastnaesite resource estimate in North America and holds over 16.8M shares, representing approximately 13% of the issued and outstanding shares, of Kintavar Exploration Inc. (KTR.V), a mineral exploration company that is exploring for copper projects in Quebec, Canada.

For further information, please contact:

Kiril Mugerman
President and CEO
Geomega
514-223-1449 ext. 3
kmugerman@geomega.ca

Nancy Thompson
Vorticom Public Relations
212-532-2208
nancyt@vorticom.com
Twitter: @Geomega_REE

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" "target" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including as regards the commercialization of any of the technology referred to above, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's annual management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265959

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Geomega ResourcesGMA:CATSXV:GMARare Earth Investing
GMA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Road through forest with heavy smoke from distant wildfire in the mountains.

Wildfire Destroys Mining Camp in NWT, Former MP Slams Territorial Response

A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed the Nechalacho mining camp southeast of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, erasing cabins and infrastructure at a rare earths project owned by Vital Metals (ASX:VML).

The blaze swept through the camp at Thor Lake on August 30 after strong winds carried it 16 kilometres overnight.

Vital Metals CEO Lisa Riley said the company believed the site was safe until conditions shifted suddenly. “And from one second to the next, it went from being relatively safe to being completely gone,” she told CBC.

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML Reports Massive Mineralization Extension & Continues Resource Expansion These (3) 2024 Drilling Holes Intercepted Exceptional Rare Earth Elements Grading TREO Range 0.40% to 0.42% & HREO ∼26% Across our Flagship Core Asset Tanbreez in Greenland

Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML Reports Massive Mineralization Extension & Continues Resource Expansion These (3) 2024 Drilling Holes Intercepted Exceptional Rare Earth Elements Grading TREO Range 0.40% to 0.42% & HREO ∼26% Across our Flagship Core Asset Tanbreez in Greenland

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced for the first time three new assay results from the 2024 diamond drill hole program at the Fjord Deposit at the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland.

Highlights – 2024 New Diamond Drill Hole Results

Keep reading...Show less
Periodic table symbols for 17 rare earth elements.

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2025

Rare earth elements (REEs) are crucial for technologies like smartphone cameras and defense systems.

A select few from the group of 17 are also vital to clean energy transition industries such as electric vehicles (EVs) — neodymium and praseodymium are found in the permanent magnet synchronous motors used in EV drive trains.

The rare earths sector has been thrust back into the geopolitical spotlight as supply chains face mounting pressure from escalating US-China trade tensions and tightening global regulations.

In May 2024, the former US administration imposed a 25 percent tariff on Chinese rare earth magnets starting in 2026, marking the first time these components have been targeted under Section 301. The move hits sintered neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets, vital for EVs and wind turbines, highlighting their strategic role in clean energy and defense.

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML – Surpasses 70% Completion Milestone of the Tanbreez Bankable Feasibility Study & Remains on Schedule for Completion on or Before Q4 2025

Keep reading...Show less
Piles of rare earths on a light surface with a blurred background.

Critica Set to Produce First Rare Earths as Jupiter Project Progresses

Critica (ASX:CRI,OTC Pink:VTMLF) has delivered the first composite concentrate from its flagship Jupiter project to the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) for independent leach testwork.

ANSTO will process the concentrate to produce mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC), while specialist consultancy Minutech will conduct hydrometallurgical programs to gauge processing routes.

Located in Yalgoo, Western Australia, Jupiter currently holds a global inferred resource of 1.8 billion tonnes at 1,700 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxides (TREO), including 520 million tonnes at 2,200 ppm TREO.

Keep reading...Show less
Two businesspeople shake hands amid a blue, abstract background.

Ucore Strikes Rare Earth Offtake Deal With Critical Metals

Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU,OTCQX:UURAF) has moved to shore up future supplies of heavy rare earths through a preliminary offtake deal with Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML).

The Halifax-based company announced Tuesday (August 26) it had signed a non-binding letter of intent with Critical Metals, which plans to develop the Tanbreez rare earth project in Southern Greenland.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

Happy Creek Announces the Start of Drilling at the Fox Tungsten Project

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

resource investing

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Precious Metals Investing

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

×