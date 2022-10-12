GamingInvesting News

  • The partnership will focus on increasing domestic users and establishing communities in line with the global launch of 'Honor of Kings' in the future
  • Along with fostering global talents by forming a team to participate in a competition that is taking place in Nov-Dec and opening GGA's Honor of Kings class

Global esports company Gen.G Esports announced that it has signed a partnership with Tencent's TiMi Esports, in order to promote 'Honor of Kings' in the global market. Gen.G will build a team to participate in an international competition, and the two will cooperate in various ways in line with the global launch of 'Honor of Kings', which is expected in near future.

Gen.G Esports signs partnership with Tencent's TiMi Esports to cooperate in expanding the global market for ‘Honor of Kings'

As a part of the partnership, Gen.G will take part as a guest team at the 2022 Honor of Kings International Champions (KIC), scheduled from November to December 2022 . The competition will be held online in Shenzhen , Guangdong Province , China , and Seoul, South Korea , with a total prize of USD 10 million . The Gen.G Honor of Kings team will play in the wild card selection before the finals schedule which will be held from December 3rd to December 30th . Additionally, Gen.G will open a GGA class to foster global talents for the game.

"It is an honor to partner with Tencent , China's largest IT company, and participate in the KIC competition," said Gen.G Esports CEO Arnold Hur . "As much as Honor of Kings is a very well known mobile game, we will make a greater effort to strengthen our domestic influence and build a community in Korea."

"The cooperation of global esports company Gen.G and 'Timi Esports' 'Honor of Kings' for global expansion is very meaningful. We look forward to working with Gen.G in various ways and gaining popularity in Korea," said TiMi Esports spokesperson.

Meanwhile, released in 2015, 'Honor of Kings' is the world's most played mobile MOBA with 100 million daily players. Thanks to this popularity, it was not only selected as the demonstration event at the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games but also chosen as the official esports event at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games along with 'League of Legends,' 'Hearthstone,' and 'Dota 2.'

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geng-esports-signs-partnership-with-tencents-timi-esports-to-cooperate-in-expanding-the-global-market-for-honor-of-kings-301646872.html

SOURCE Gen.G

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Over 33 Million Views on "The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War" Mini Series

9GAG And VFX Creators Team Up to Protect The One Ring

Popular mobile strategy game "The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War", based on the trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, provides gamers with much in-game action to fight for the One Ring and the control of Middle Earth. But things get even more heated in this universe.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LootMogul, Sports Metaverse signs $10M deal with Seasoned Bull Riding Investors & Hall of Famers

LootMogul teams up with Shaw Sullivan creator of CowChip Crypto DAO, Bull Riders Only (BRO), and one of the largest ex-shareholder in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and Scott Mendes a co-founding member of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) & Bull Riding Hall of Fame to help develop the Western Sports in LootMogul's metaverse beginning with the creation of the world's first Rodeo city in LootMogul's metaverse .

LootMogul, Sports Metaverse signs $10M deal with Seasoned Bull Riding Investors & Hall of Famers

"This is a game-changing partnership with the legendary bull riding team and rodeo veteran sports investors to bring one of the most profitable sports in the LootMogul metaverse. Using future CowChip crypto tokens will allow people to buy items in the rodeo meta stadiums, while enjoying real-world benefits in the world's largest rodeo sports cities in Las Vegas , Dallas , etc." Raj Rajkotia, CEO of LootMogul

"Western community with more than 150 years of legacy has now a chance to show the world how big and powerful that community can be in a new age LootMogul metaverse with true-in-real-life (TIRL) experiences. We look forward to working with all the industry's key players to achieve their goals. Their recent financing from GEM with a $200 Million investment commitment suggests that smart money agrees with our vision too" Shaw

Scott said, "Being an ambassador for both CowChip Crypto and LootMogul this partnership puts Western Sports at the forefront with other major sports involved with LootMogul like the NBA and the NFL. We are now able to help established organizations grow, and new ventures to prosper and the fans benefit in ways they have never been able to before.

It was obvious to me from the start that CowChip Crypto offered a new way to finance and the thought of a tradeable/exchangeable token that can grow in value just by using it in our everyday lives for tickets, merchandise, and video content is truly a blessing."

About LootMogul
LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web3 platform); powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, metashops for brands and athletes with in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. LootMogul is building more than 180 sports cities across the globe with real-world utilities and benefits.

LootMogul Community - https://www.instagram.com/lootmogul/

LootMogul Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lootmogul)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lootmogul-sports-metaverse-signs-10m-deal-with-seasoned-bull-riding-investors--hall-of-famers-301646490.html

SOURCE LootMogul

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Incubara Capital Corp. Signs an Investment Agreement with S.T.A.R.S. VR to Develop a Virtual Reality Space Mission Game in Collaboration with the US Space Force Association

Incubara Capital Corp. ("Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an investment agreement with S.T.A.R.S. VR LLC (S.T.A.R.S. VR) to develop a premium Virtual Reality 'VR' experience in cooperation with space industry experts, Hollywood producers and the Space Force Association.

The experience takes place in the near-future, and accurately reflects the challenges that space industry professionals will face as mankind begins its journey to the stars. The project has the full collaboration of the Space Force Association, as well as many award-winning entertainment industry professionals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Acer Unleashes its First Gaming Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE

With an RGB gaming keyboard, 120Hz high-resolution display and access to 1000+ games across the three leading cloud gaming platforms, the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE delivers powerful cloud gaming

Editor's Summary

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Americas Cardroom to Run Charity Tournament to Raise Awareness of Breast Cancer With $10K Guaranteed

Americas Cardroom (ACR) today announced that they would be supporting ACR Team Pro Katie Lindsay in running a one-day event on October 12 ( 4:30 p.m. ET ) in a bid to raise money to help combat breast cancer.

Entries to the tournament will be $55 with $10K guaranteed. Satellites will also run alongside.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Spin Master Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or the "Company") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 . Max Rangel Global President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Segal Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (ET) .

The call-in numbers for participants are (647) 792-1240 or (800) 437-2398. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at http://www.spinmaster.com/events.php . Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page for 12 months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×