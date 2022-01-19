GCM Mining Corp. announced today that it produced a total of 18,030 ounces of gold in December 2021 at its Segovia Operations bringing the total for the fourth quarter of 2021 to 55,285 ounces compared with 50,084 ounces from Segovia in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company also produced 89,327 ounces of silver at Segovia, up from 51,302 ounces of silver in the fourth quarter last ...

