GCM Mining Corp. announced today that its Segovia Operations produced 17,184 ounces of gold in February 2022, up from 15,360 ounces of gold in February last year. This brings the total gold production for the first two months of 2022 to 33,658 ounces, up from 30,415 ounces in the first two months last year. Segovia’s trailing 12-months’ total gold production at the end of February 2022 was 209,632 ounces, up ...

GCM:CA