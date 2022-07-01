GamingInvesting News

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed an agreement with a brand new partner in Spain to provide its award winning platform, powering their move online.

The new partner already has an established retail business in the region, and the partnership will allow the new licensed brand to expand its operations online by the end of this year. It is expected that their digital transformation will take advantage of the substantial experience and knowledge that GiG can offer.

Given the new partner's existing 'brand equity', with more than 27 large games rooms among their expansive retail operations, it is anticipated the brand will be able to secure a competitive market share and quickly drive revenue, tapping into the vast potential of iGaming in Spain .

The signed agreement is for an initial period of three years, with the option for an additional year.

This new partner will be GiG's thirteenth client in Spain , and they are well positioned for supporting organisations of all sizes with similar aspirations, in line with their targeted strategy. The regulated Spanish online casino market continues to grow and generated €407 million of GGR in 2021, an increase of 13% from 2020, with a similar growth forecasted for 2022 according to H2 Gambling Capital.

Hervé Schlosser, Managing Director of Sportnco Gaming, said " We're delighted to be teaming up with this new partner to help them utilise their existing retail brand and move into online gaming. In today's marketplace, being able to offer the expertise, support and tools to help our partners stand out from the competition when launching in new markets is something we view as an essential part of our service offering. This new deal is fully in line with our strategy to focus on fast growing regulated markets, and also bring our expertise to a large number of clients in every market we are. With now 13 clients in Spain , our platform is more than ever the market reference and leader in this country. "

Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers'.  GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Gaming Innovation Group signs Moosh in Portugal

- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed an agreement with a brand new partner Caravel Entertainment Limited (Caravel), best known for operating the 'Moosh' brand in Portugal to provide its award winning sportsbook and platform.

The deal, which represents a continued strengthening of GiG's targeted strategy in fast growing regulated markets, will see Caravel shift from its existing technology to GiG's for the moosh.pt site, and as such will provide immediate revenue opportunities from what is an existing database migration, scheduled to take place during Q4 2022.

BORANETWORK's Country Club Membership NFT sold out in 19 seconds on the heels of BIRDIE SHOT character NFT

  • Country Club Membership 793 NFTs for whitelist sale and 307 NFTs for public sale all sold out
  • BORANETWORK to provide tBORA by lot as a reward to commemorate the sell-out

- BORANETWORK (representative Gyehan Song) said on the 1st day that the Country Club Membership NFT of BIRDIE SHOT: Enjoy & Earn, a casual golf game that is being developed by METABORA, a subsidiary of Kakao Games was sold out in 19 seconds after inception of the public sale.

BORANETWORK's Country Club Membership NFT sold out in 19 seconds on the heels of BIRDIE SHOT character NFT.

BORANETWORK released 1,100 Country Club Membership NFTs in the whitelist sale on the 29th through BORA PORTAL and the remaining 307 NFTs for all users on the 30th, selling them out in 19 seconds.

The Country Club Membership NFT is an extreme-mode golf course that provides CON as award in BIRDIE SHOT and users holding the NFT will be given a variety of benefits within the game continually.

BORANETWORK plans to provide the Country Club Membership NFT purchasers with tBORA by lot as a reward to celebrate the sell-out of NFT.

BIRDIE SHOT is a blockchain game version of Friends Shot: Golf for All that is serviced in Korea and globally. It is a casual golf game where users create their own golf teams and match with various players in golf courses across the world. Users can earn game money CON by winning a match against others and exchange it with tokens on BORA PORTAL for profits and have fun of Enjoy & Earn by growing and converting their characters into NFTs and trading them.

* BORA PORTAL (URL): https://boraportal.com/

*BIRDIE SHOT Website URL: https://birdieshot.io/

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA

Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boranetworks-country-club-membership-nft-sold-out-in-19-seconds-on-the-heels-of-birdie-shot-character-nft-301579001.html

DeepWell DTx Unveils Winners for Inaugural Mental Health Game Jam

First Place Winner "Inner Room" Claims $25,000 Prize from Among 100+ Entries Spotlighting Game-Forward Treatments for Stress, Depression and Anxiety

DeepWell Digital Therapeutics (DTx) has revealed the winners of the company's inaugural Mental Health Game Jam, hosted in partnership with Global Game Jam. Bringing together a community of global developers to create valuable therapeutic experiences through games, DeepWell's Mental Health Game Jam was created to inspire games that can entertain while simultaneously addressing stress, anxiety, and depression and foster support and understanding for those dealing with mental health challenges.

Judged by a trusted panel of game industry luminaries and medical veterans – including Shahid Ahmad , Rami Ismail , Dr. Leeza Maron , American McGee, Alanah Pearce and Dr. Anne Marie Porter – across multiple criteria including gameplay, treatment mechanics, and furthering of understanding for mental health issues, DeepWell is proud to announce the first class of winners from more than 100 games submitted:

GRAND PRIZE | $25,000 USD

GAME: Inner Room

DEVELOPER: byebyesama

DESCRIPTION: "Inner Room is a game where you play three days of lockdown as a person dealing with depression, where his place of true elaboration is in his dreams. When awake, our main character must complete the most mundane tasks – waking up, eating, showering, and opening a window. In any typical game, these tasks would require just one click. Now you will need your whole keyboard to sort them out."

LINK: https://byebyesama.itch.io/inner-room

SECOND PLACE | $10,000 USD

GAME: Biotopîco
DEVELOPER: Everyday Lemonade

DESCRIPTION: "In Bíotópico, players can grow real trees using the Oxygen resource that is produced from their breath practice. We're partnering with OneTreePlanted.org to plant a physical tree on the player's behalf each time a digital tree is grown."

LINK: https://everydaylemonade.itch.io/biotopico

THIRD PLACE | $5,000 USD

GAME: Fumble

DEVELOPER: ComfyDev

DESCRIPTION: "Fumble is a puzzle game about how it feels to struggle to talk. It tells the story of someone suffering from social anxiety without realising it… The gameplay acts as a playable metaphor of social anxiety and offers what we believe is one possible representation of what it feels like to have the condition."

LINK: https://namidasai.itch.io/fumble

"We truly believe in the power of games to help treat mental illness," said Mike Wilson , co-founder, DeepWell DTx. "It goes to show that the games community recognizes that games are and can be good for you, and we are excited about taking the first steps to making games that can serve as both entertainment and with therapeutic value."

In addition to the winners, DeepWell and Global Game Jam have also cited several others competitors for distinction as best-in-category finalists across a number of categories:

"Most Educational" – Game: "Balance It Out" | Developer: lukeamer | Link
"Most Innovative" – Game: " Can You ?" | Developer: devbymark | Link
"Most Engaging" – Game: "Mockingzen" | Developer: havana24 | Link
"Most Accessible" – Game: "Bottles" | Developer: zrrz111 | Link
"Best Art" – Game: "Mood Farm" | Developer: Peregon | Link
"Best Audio" – Game: "Inner Room" | Developer: byebyesama | Link

The full list of games created during the month of May for the challenge can be found on the Global Game Jam's itch.io page for free public access here .

Founded by Devolver Digital co-founder Mike Wilson and medtech innovator Ryan Douglas , DeepWell DTx) is a first-of-its-kind video game publisher and developer dedicated to creating best-in-class gameplay that can simultaneously entertain and deliver, enhance and accelerate treatment for an array of globally pervasive health conditions. DeepWell is backed by a team of more than 40 industry-leading creators, game designers, scientists and medical researchers, coming together to prove the power of games in addressing mental health.

For the latest updates, please visit DeepWellDTx.com .

About DeepWell DTx
DeepWell is a video game developer and publisher dedicated to making games that are simultaneously world-class entertainment, as well as therapeutic for a myriad of health concerns. Founded by game industry veteran Mike Wilson and medtech innovator Ryan Douglas , the company is guided by an advisory board of more than 40 industry-leading creators, game designers, scientists, and medical researchers.

Media Contacts
fortyseven communications - deepwell@fortyseven.com
DeepWell PR – press@deepwelldtx.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepwell-dtx-unveils-winners-for-inaugural-mental-health-game-jam-301578977.html

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Official Website Updated with Over 135 Character Profiles

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will receive a massive update to the official English website on June 23rd .

The Bleach: Brave Souls official website has been updated with 135 character profiles. Now is a great time to check out the website, learn about your favorite characters, and dive into the world of Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4.

The update will add special character pages to introduce more information on the all-star cast of characters exclusively for English audiences.

There will be visual profiles and special move videos added for more than 135 characters including Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki. Don't miss out on this chance to meet the many characters from the world of Bleach.

Now is a great time to check out the official English website.

Bleach: Brave Souls Official Website:
https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

About Bleach: Brave Souls

The world of mega-hit manga and anime Bleach comes to life in this exciting 3D action game! Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe.

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre: 3D Action

Release Date: July 23, 2015

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here!

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-official-website-updated-with-over-135-character-profiles-301577715.html

NetEase Announces New Independent Director and Changes in Composition of Board Committees

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Ms. Grace Hui Tang as a new independent director, effective as of July 1, 2022 . As a result of this appointment, the Company's board of directors will consist of six members, five of whom are independent and two of whom are female.

Ms. Tang will also serve as the chairperson of the audit, compensation and nominating committees of the board as well as a member of the board's environmental, social and governance committee. With these appointments and certain other changes to such committees which are effective as of July 1, 2022 , the committees will be comprised of the following independent directors:

2022 Golden Melody Festival Facilitates Music X Film X Gaming Talks

11 Artists & Bands Performed at SHOWCASE to Large Audiences

The series of Golden Melody Festival events executed by Taiwan Television Enterprise officially closed on June 26th . This year, exhibitions were curated around two themes: Music X Drama and Music X Games. Golden Melody Festival events included international conferences, workshops, business matchmaking events, a GMA SHOWCASE Concert, and a biz-matching program. The events attracted people across the music, film, and gaming industry. International speakers attended many of the events through video conferencing, sharing with their peers in Taiwan their practical experiences abroad and the industry landscape. OST Yeram LIM of South Korea's CJ ENM, CEO Mark Frieser of U.S.'s Sync Summit, and Chairman Gary Calamar of GO Music shared their experiences creating film scores. Garry Schyman an award-winning American composer, dissected the background of gaming music and gave students of the master workshop a professional critique of their work. Alongside many top professionals in Taiwan's film and gaming industry, Garry Schyman also explored his experiences and challenges when creating music and integrating scores with the film. Their discussions were invaluable to participants. A total of 259 businesses attended the 2022 GMA.

