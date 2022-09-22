Gaming Investing News

Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") announces that its common shares, previously trading on the OTCQB under the symbol WDRGF, are to commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol GAMGF with effect September 22, 2022 .

The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol GMNG on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

No action is required by current shareholders in connection with this change.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a creative & broadcast media entertainment company, with an owned and operated network generating over 1.8 billion monthly video-views across its 29 channels. With over 32,000,000+ followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer offers clients branded short-form video content broadcast across its network. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

