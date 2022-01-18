Gaming Investing News
Gameflip today announced their partnership with southeast asian media juggernaut POPS WORLDWIDE, bringing the Gameflip NFT platform to their combined audience of nearly 500M users.  As POPS' digital payment partner, Gameflip will help enable users to make transactions directly in the POPS app to buy these exciting NFTs.

Gameflip is an innovation focused technology company creating the commerce engine for the Metaverse enabling all ecosystem participants including gamers, creators, brands, and developers to connect, safely conduct commerce and mutually share in the benefits. Gameflip believes that transparent ownership and unrestricted tradability of digital assets is the future.

Gameflip recently launched Gameflip Omni, a full-featured storefront for NFTs that incorporate utility with seamless redemption.The curated storefronts enable top brands and game developers to sell NFTs to their millions of community members. Gameflip Omni enables a simple and safe purchase experience for the mainstream, shielding users from the complexities of blockchain transactions.

Gameflip is tackling the environmental impact of NFTs with the Gameflip Go Green Initiative. Utilizing environmentally friendly and sustainable technology that does not require mining or gas fees within its ecosystem, Gameflip is proud of their greener approach to NFTs.

NFTs are exploding in popularity globally, with over $9B in sales on the Ethereum blockchain in 2021 alone. Total NFT sales are expected to surpass at least $17B by the end of this year with a huge influx of new traders entering the market.

"There are infinite possibilities for how digital assets can be used to enable ownership and authenticity. The Gameflip Omni platform unlocks the full potential of these NFTs as a simple and easy way for the mainstream to buy and sell digital assets," said JT Nguyen, CEO of Gameflip.

POPS Founder and CEO Esther Nguyen also shared her confidence in the rapid growth of NFTs around the world as well as the potential of POPS NFTs in a recent talk. "From the very beginning, we at POPS have been on a mission to build the largest digital ecosystem of carefully curated content to educate and entertain all ages. The continuous improvement of NFTs marks an exciting time in our industry and makes for a perfect addition and fit for what we've built. Now the great digital content produced by POPS and POPS artists can bring value to users in new and groundbreaking ways in the NFT marketplace."

About Gameflip:

Based in Silicon Valley, USA , Gameflip is an innovation focused technology company creating the commerce engine for the gaming Metaverse. Gameflip is led by serial entrepreneurs and veterans in the technology and gaming industries.

Gameflip Market enables safe marketplace transactions across all gaming digital goods and assets including NFTs, digital collectibles, in-game items, games and gift cards. Proven to be secure and scalable, Gameflip is trusted by a community of 6 million gamers who have safely transacted over $120M in sales.

Gameflip Omni is a full-featured storefront for NFTs that incorporate utility with seamless redemption.The curated storefronts enable top brands and game developers to sell NFTs to their millions of community members. Utilizing a simple purchase and resell blueprint, Gameflip Omni caters to the mainstream and shields them from the complications of blockchain transactions. Gameflip is backed by Bullpen Capital, GoAhead Ventures, Lightbank, and PlayNext. For more information visit Gameflip.com.

About POPS WORLDWIDE:
POPS WORLDWIDE is Southeast Asia's leading digital entertainment powerhouse with over 14 years track record of innovation, 243 billion lifetime views and over 486 million fans to-date. It is a digital-first, consumer-obsessed and data-driven enterprise.

Founded in 2007, POPS WORLDWIDE works with top brands and creators globally, bringing meaningful digital content to its fans in Southeast Asia , connecting brands and creators with end-users at scale.

POPS curates and offers a diverse library of digital-first content including music, entertainment and edutainment for different age groups and demographics, with a primary focus on children, Gen Z and Millennials across Southeast Asia . Furthermore, POPS brings a unique entertainment experience through concerts, events, shows, festivals and more.

For more information, visit www.popsww.com

