Partnership introduces a new way for gamers to earn and play with their Gamelancer points

Loyalty Gaming pioneer, Gambit Rewards, Inc. (Gambit), announced a new partnership with the world's largest Gen Z Social Gaming Network, Gamelancer. Gamelancer's growing network of over 28 million followers and subscribers on Tiktok, Snapchat, and Instagram, constitute the largest GenZ social media network in gaming today. The partnership introduces Gambit's unique free-to-play sports betting and iGaming platform ("Loyalty Gaming") to Gamelancer's fast growing audience of social gamers.

"Gambit's Loyalty Gaming model is designed to enhance all forms of user promotions and incentives. With Gamelancer, we can now offer their massive audience a new way to redeem Gamelancer points for our free sports betting and iGaming experience. In addition to converting points to Gambit Tokens, all Gambit users will also be able to redeem Gambit Prize Tokens for Gamelancer points, extending our options for how to claim winnings. Together, our gamified loyalty experience and Gamelancer's social gaming network are perfect complements" said Richard Pistilli , Founder & CEO of Gambit Rewards.

Gambit is a regulator-approved customer network that offers a groundbreaking approach to both online gaming and loyalty programs. Gambit free-to-play gift cards, now available in 48 of the 50 states, are offered as a point redemption option through participating loyalty sites. Effectively, Gambit converts brand rewards points into risk-free play for online gaming and sports betting. In April, Gambit announced a major strategic partnership with Bally's Corp. to further enhance its branding and gaming platform.

"Gamelancer is thrilled to add Gambit as a flagship partner to Rewarded, our loyalty and rewards marketplace. Gambit is an industry leader in the development of consumer rewards programs that enable users to play free games and win real cash prizes. Gamelancer's unparalleled social media reach within the GenZ gaming community will augment this exciting venture and add a world-class loyalty and rewards operator to our ever-expanding offerings to our fans." said Mike Cotton , President & COO of Gamelancer.

Launched in 2019 as a solution for gamifying rewards programs, Gambit offers fans a new way to engage with the high-growth vertical of online gaming and sports betting. Users can play for actual cash winnings, cryptocurrencies, charitable contributions, and other prizes, without risking any real money. This system offers more choices for consumers and unlocks some of the US $100B of cumulative value that is trapped in unused loyalty points. All activity is centralized at gambitrewards.com, creating a single hub for Loyalty Gaming across the entire rewards landscape.

About Gambit Rewards

Gambit is a regulator-approved consumer network that integrates loyalty programs with online gaming & sports betting in America. Part of Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSXV: SPN); (OTCPK: SNIPF), Gambit's platform enables consumers to convert unused loyalty points from across rewards programs into digital play tokens, which can then be used to collect real cash rewards or other prizes from free-to-play games. For more information, visit www.gambitrewards.com

About Gamelancer Gaming

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 28,000,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada , the UK, and Australia , Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat. www.Gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Gala's Web3 Game GRIT Now Easily Accessible to Epic Games Store's 194M+ Players

Gala Games a pioneer in web3 entertainment, announced today that it is continuing to lead the way for blockchain games by publishing its titles on the Epic Games Store. With Epic Games Store's more than 194 million users, Gala will bring web3 games to the masses, exposing millions of gamers to this new genre of entertainment and solidifying Gala's place as the leader in the burgeoning Web3 games industry.

This announcement follows on the heels of a number of firsts and notable announcements for the Web3 company. Gala recently announced the first web3 first-person-shooter (FPS) by a AAA studio, launched the Gala Music platform , and announced the company's upcoming launch of Spider Tanks , the world's first NFT esport.

Vanta Leagues Partners With AMLE as their Official Esports Partner

- Vanta has partnered with the Association for Middle Level Education to become the new official esports platform and partner of AMLE.

With this partnership, AMLE's membership of 35,000 educators will now be able to bring esports to their students via a safe, COPPA compliant platform. Starting this fall, schools can compete for free in AMLE's esports league and access expert esports coaching and development programming.

NEOPETS METAVERSE ANNOUNCES ITS SPONSORSHIP OF NFT.NYC

Neopets, the popular online site that for over two decades has inspired hundreds of millions of wide-eyed internet surfers through its virtual pets, mini games, and community forums, makes its Metaverse debut at one of New York's biggest NFT events with its latest project, Neopets Metaverse .

From June 20 to June 23 , the Neopets Metaverse team will attend the 4th annual NFT.NYC event, where they will be performing meet and greets, holding giveaways for Neopets merchandise, and presenting a sneak peek demo of a Metaverse mini-game.

gDEX Metaverse Announces Its Global Leadership

  • Professionals from the gaming and crypto industries assemble to build the world's most unique platform for gamers everywhere .
  • Professionals from the gaming and crypto industries assemble to solve some of the biggest problems (challenges) in the gaming industry—both Web2 and Web3 .

GDEX, a revolutionary Play to Earn platform powering gamers, creators, and guilds in the Metaverse, today announced its key global leadership team. This team comprises veterans from various segments of both the crypto and gaming industries, with portfolios spanning some of the most well-known names in the world such as Nintendo, Ubisoft, JP Morgan, Disney, Pokemon, Final Fantasy, etc.

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 5th Anniversary Kicks Off & New Players Wearing the JUVENTUS Official Kit Debut

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team kicked off its special 5th Anniversary with the JUVENTUS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN: Gifts for All and more in-game campaigns on Friday, June 3 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

SWARMIO MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (" Swarmio " or the " Company "), announces changes to its board of directors.

