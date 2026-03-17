Galway Metals Appoints Red Cloud Financial Services to Provide Financial Advisory and Promotional Services

Galway Metals Appoints Red Cloud Financial Services to Provide Financial Advisory and Promotional Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM,OTC:GAYMF)(OTCQB:GAYMF) ("Galway Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide the Company with a range of non-exclusive financial advisory and promotional services. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services firm that provides assistance to mineral exploration and mining companies in accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile.

Under the Agreement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of C$10,000 per month for the services it will render commencing on March 13, 2026, for an initial six-month term with automatic renewal on a month-to-month basis thereafter, unless terminated by either party. Under the Agreement, Red Cloud will introduce the Company to writers for and publishers of relevant subscriber-based publications, provide management services in connection with the operation of the social media accounts of the Company, provide traditional media support and assist in creation of content for Red Cloud's exclusive RCTV platform and dissemination of content via RCTV, facilitate the production of up to two interviews per annum featuring directors and officers of the Company, and other services as required by the Company.

There are no performance obligations contained in the agreements and Red Cloud will not receive common shares, stock options or any form of equity in the Company as compensation.

Red Cloud and the Company are arms-length parties and Red Cloud and its principals do not currently own or have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company; however, Red Cloud and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

The Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and the existing resource is open in virtually all directions. Galway Metals holds a 90% participating interest in the Estrades Project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Québec. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

For additional Information on Galway Metals Inc., Please contact:

Robert Hinchcliffe, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 1-800-771-0680
Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com
Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com

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Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, information with respect to the OTCQB listing, DTC eligibility, and broadening U.S. institutional and retail investors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in economic conditions or financial markets, political and competitive developments, operation or exploration difficulties, changes in equity markets, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Galway Metals Inc.



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