Galloper Gold Completes Debt Settlement

Galloper Gold Completes Debt Settlement

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM,OTC:GGDCF) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") announces that, further to its news release of November 19, 2025, it has issued an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares (each a "Share") in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.065 per Share to settle debt owing pursuant to past management services provided to the Company for a total amount of $65,000 (excluding goods and services tax) (the "Debt Settlement").

Hratch Jabrayan, the CEO and a director of the Company, was the sole creditor in the Debt Settlement and received 1,000,000 Shares. As a result, the Debt Settlement is considered a related party transaction (as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied upon section 5.5(b) the "Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets" and 5.7(a) the "Fair Market Value Not More than $2,500,000" and exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, under MI 61-101.

The Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months following the closing of the Debt Settlement in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its flagship Glover Island Property, 24 km southeast of Corner Brook, and its Mint Pond prospect in the Gander area. Galloper recently completed the first diamond drilling program at Glover Island since 2012, completing six holes with results pending.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan
CEO and Director
Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:

info@gallopergold.com
Tel: 778-655-9266

Investor Relations:
MarketSmart Communications
Tel: 877-261-4466

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276045

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Galloper GoldBOOM:CCCSE:BOOMPrecious Metals Investing
BOOM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM)

Galloper Gold

Breaking new ground in resource-rich gold asset in Newfoundland

Breaking new ground in resource-rich gold asset in Newfoundland Keep Reading...
Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 diamond drilling has commenced at the Company's Glover Island Project where Galloper's 100%-owned claims cover most of the 40-km-long under-explored Island situated in... Keep Reading...
Galloper Gold Retains Bantr Media Inc. and Obtains DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

Galloper Gold Retains Bantr Media Inc. and Obtains DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") announces that its common shares have been made eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (" DTC ") to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its... Keep Reading...
Galloper Appoints Hratch Jabrayan as New CEO and Director

Galloper Appoints Hratch Jabrayan as New CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hratch Jabrayan as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jabrayan, who has extensive experience in the global mining sector including more than seven... Keep Reading...
Galloper Gold Corporate Update

Galloper Gold Corporate Update

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to provide a corporate update as the Company continues to advance its assets in NewfoundlandGALLOPER ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL EXPLORATION CLAMS ON GLOVER ISLAND, NEWFOUNDLANDThe... Keep Reading...
Galloper Gold Retains MarketSmart Communications for Investor Relations

Galloper Gold Retains MarketSmart Communications for Investor Relations

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc. ("MarketSmart") pursuant to which MarketSmart will provide investor relations (IR) services to Galloper Gold for an initial term of 12... Keep Reading...
Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Drill Program Operations Commence at El CampoDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q3 2025

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q3 2025

Golconda Gold Ltd. (" Golconda Gold " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce the release of its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. A copy of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for... Keep Reading...
Prince Silver Provides Update on 2025 Drilling Program at the Prince Project, Nevada

Prince Silver Provides Update on 2025 Drilling Program at the Prince Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(T130: Frankfurt)("Prince Silver" or the "Company) is pleased to provide the following progress update on its 2025 reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling campaign at the Prince Silver Project... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Receives BLM Approval for West Santa Fe Drill Program, Grants Options

Lahontan Receives BLM Approval for West Santa Fe Drill Program, Grants Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the Federal Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for its maiden drill program at the... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Engages Equedia Network Corporation for Communications and Advisory Services

Apollo Silver Engages Equedia Network Corporation for Communications and Advisory Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: APGO, OTCQB: APGOF, Frankfurt: 6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Equedia Network Corporation ("Equedia"), an arm's-length service provider, to provide communications and advisory services (the "Services") in... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

Lahontan Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") announces that, further to its press release of October 29, 2025, it has closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 16,665,868 units (each,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Appoints New CEO and Expands Advisory Teams; Focus on Agressive Strategy for Tetepisca Graphite Project

Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits and Initiates Ground Gravity Survey on the Corvo Uranium Project

iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West

Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

UK Lists Australia as Potential Critical Minerals Partner

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Resources Appoints New CEO and Expands Advisory Teams; Focus on Agressive Strategy for Tetepisca Graphite Project

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits and Initiates Ground Gravity Survey on the Corvo Uranium Project

Gold Investing

iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West

Battery Metals Investing

Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million

battery metals investing

Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Battery Metals Investing

Land purchased for Collie plant development