Galloper Gold logo

Galloper Gold: At the Forefront of Newfoundland’s ‘Gold Rush’


Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM) is advancing the exploration of a blue-sky asset in Newfoundland, Canada. The flagship Glover Island project is highly prospective and one of the most significant assets in the region, with a known historical gold resource now surrounded by Galloper’s claims. Galloper Gold’s claims cover most of Glover Island. Despite encouraging geology, the project has received minimal exploration, allowing Galloper Gold to leverage modern exploration technologies to discover new gold deposits.

With Newfoundland now undergoing a “gold rush”, Galloper Gold is at the forefront with its promising Glover Island and Mint Pond projects. In addition, new high-grade gold discoveries have continually attracted miners and investors to the region.

Galloper Gold

Galloper Gold is backed by an experienced management team with a proven track record of success throughout the natural resources industry, giving the company the right people in place to capitalize on its blue-sky landholding.

Company Highlights

  • Galloper Gold is an exploration and development mining company focused on advancing its highly prospective Newfoundland asset.
  • Newfoundland has experienced renewed interest in its gold deposits as prices have skyrocketed in recent years.
  • Galloper Gold is positioned to capitalize on the growing gold price with its significant blue-sky land holding.
  • Galloper Gold commissioned an NI-43-101 technical report to validate its own data, prepare for public listing, and assist in moving towards its maiden diamond drill program at Glover Island. The report recommends proceeding with the company’s 2024 drill campaign.
  • An experienced management team with a history of success leads the company towards fully exploring and developing its blue-sky asset.

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Galloper Gold Corp. The company's common shares began trading on the CSE earlier today under the symbol BOOM.

A Vancouver-based resource company, Galloper is focused on prospective gold and base metals projects at Glover Island and Mint Pond, both of which are located in Newfoundland, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. Led by a team with successful exploration and production backgrounds, initial drilling is planned for 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold Corp. Announces Listing and Trading of Its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Galloper Gold Corp. Announces Listing and Trading of Its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) (the "Company" or "Galloper"), a corporation involved in mineral exploration in Newfoundland, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") effective March 1, 2024 (the "Listing Date") and will commence trading on the CSE at the market open on the Listing Date under the symbol "BOOM

On January 30, 2024, Galloper was issued a receipt (the "Receipt") for its final long-form prospectus dated January 25, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces Offering of Notes to Repay Outstanding Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or the "Company") and Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Newcrest Finance" and, together with Newmont, the "Issuers") announced today that they have commenced a private offering (the "Offering") of their notes due 2026 and notes due 2034 (together, the "Notes"). The Notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by Newmont USA Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont.

The Issuers intend to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to repay all outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility, with the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. The Company previously used borrowings under its revolving credit facility, along with cash on hand, to repay approximately US$1.9 billion aggregate principal amount of bilateral credit debt acquired by Newmont as part of its acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Exceptional Intercept Extends Never Never to ~1km Deep: 11.55m @ 36.77g/t Au

Multiple double-digit widths at double-digit grades including one of the best- ever Never Never assays from the deepest intercept to date

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

Geology & Mineralisation of La Cristina Copper-Gold Prospect - Sierra Maestra Copper Belt, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises it has received the attached Report on the Geology and Mineralisation of the La Cristina copper-gold prospect within the Sierra Maestra copper belt in south east Cuba. The La Cristina concession is held in an Exploration Agreement as are two other concessions in the same region with the three properties totalling 53,710ha.

Keep reading...Show less

Passing of the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney

The Board of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is deeply saddened by the passing of the Chairman of its International Advisory Board and former member of the Barrick Board of Directors, the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney, on February 29, 2024.

Prime Minister of Canada from 1984 to 1993, Mr Mulroney holds the distinction of being the first Canadian Prime Minister in 35 years to win successive majority governments and the first Conservative Prime Minister to do so in 100 years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars with blocks spelling "pce"

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Breaks Out, Sweden Gears Up to Lift Uranium Ban

The gold price largely stayed flat for the first part of this week, but jumped on Thursday (February 29) after the release of the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data.

Core PCE, which excludes the more volatile food and energy categories, was up 0.4 percent month-on-month and 2.8 percent from the previous year. The PCE price index is the US Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for inflation, and is watched closely by experts who are looking for clues about when the central bank may start to lower interest rates.

While the 2.8 percent year-on-year increase is the slowest since March 2021, the 0.4 percent month-on-month rise is the biggest since January 2023 and is quite a bit larger than December's uptick of 0.1 percent.

Keep reading...Show less

Kibali and DRC Partner to Promote Local Content

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) – Africa's largest gold mine, Kibali, and the Autorite de Regulation de la Sous-Traitance dans le Secteur Prive (ARSP), the body which oversees the DRC's sub-contracting sector, have agreed to collaborate on a range of local content initiatives.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Enters into Agreement to Acquire District Scale Land Package in Namibian Gold Belt

Forte Minerals Acquires the Alto Ruri Epithermal Gold Prospect Near Barrick's Pierina Mine in Central Perú

Baselode Doubles Drill Program for Catharsis Uranium Project

Prismo Metals Brings AI to Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

×