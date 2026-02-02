Galloper Gold Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $2,500,000

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM,OTC:GGDCF) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper Gold") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of January 13, 2026, due to strong investor demand, it wishes to increase the size of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") from $1,500,000 to $2,500,000 for up to 41,666,667 units at a price of $0.06 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.09 for three (3) years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company is required to obtain shareholder approval if the number of securities issuable under the Private Placement is more than 100% of the total number of securities outstanding on a fully-diluted basis, which may be satisfied by written consent resolutions of a majority of the Company's shareholders. The Company has obtained majority shareholder approval of over 51% by consent.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for the commencement of the Company's 2026 exploration program and for general working capital purposes.

Galloper Gold CEO Hratch Jabrayan commented "The unprecedented demand to participate in Galloper Gold's current raise, in particular due to the excitement surrounding the Glover Island asset and the potential upside it offers investors, and the forecast for gold prices, has allowed us to conclude that this is the right decision for Galloper Gold and our investors".

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its flagship Glover Island Property, 24 km southeast of Corner Brook.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan
CEO and Director
Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:

info@gallopergold.com
Tel: 778-655-9266

Investor Relations:
MarketSmart Communications
Tel: 877-261-4466

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

