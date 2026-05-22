Galantas Gold Files Management Information Circular in Connection with the Proposed Acquisition of Andacollo Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Galantas Gold Corporation ("Galantas" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GAL)(AIM:GAL) confirms it will file and post to shareholders today a management information circular (the "Circular") in respect of the special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders to be held to consider the previously announced transaction to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sol de Oro Mining Ltd. ("Sol") from Robert Sedgemore, which indirectly holds a 100% interest in the Andacollo Project (the "Transaction"). At the Meeting, shareholders will also be asked to consider the approval of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). Further information regarding the Transaction and the Plan are contained in the Circular.

An electronic copy of the Circular is available on Galantas' website at https://galantas.com/investors/agm-materials/ and on SEDAR+ under Galantas' profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Meeting is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Monday, June 15, 2026, at the offices of DSA Corporate Services Inc., 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1P1.

Your vote is important regardless of the number of shares you own. Galantas encourages shareholders to read the Circular in detail.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE VOTE TODAY

After careful consideration, the board of directors of Galantas UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS that shareholders vote FOR the proposed resolutions.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold and copper company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold and copper assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the Indiana Project in Chile and has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire the Andacollo Project through the acquisition of Sol, subject to applicable approvals and closing conditions. Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation
Mario Stifano, Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@galantas.com
Website: www.galantas.com
Telephone: +1 416-848-7744

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, Elliot Peters
Telephone: +44 (0)20 7383 5100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (AIM Broker)
David Hignell, Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)
Grant Barker (Sales & Broking)
Telephone: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mario Stifano
Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Meeting and the Transaction; the receipt of minority shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and final acceptance of the TSXV; and the Company's expectations, plans, objectives, and future activities with respect to the Andacollo Project.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, estimates, assumptions, and expectations of management and the qualified persons as of the date of this news release. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions regarding completion of the Transaction and the Andacollo Project, receipt of required shareholder, regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approvals, future gold prices, exchange rates, regulatory approvals, permitting, access to capital, technical study results, metallurgical performance, operating and capital costs, infrastructure condition, contractor availability, property access, commercial arrangements with neighbouring property holders and the Company's ability to execute its plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The Company is admitted to trading on AIM and, accordingly, further disclosure may be found on the Company's profile on the London Stock Exchange website.

The information contained in this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the retained EU law version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, which forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. This information is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of UK MAR. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SOURCE: Galantas Gold Corporation



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