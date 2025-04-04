Galan Declines AU$240M Bid for Argentina Projects

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
April 03, 2025
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) has rejected a US$150 million (AU$240 million) cash bid from China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co and France’s Renault Group to acquire its Hombre Muerto West and Candelas lithium brine projects in Argentina, The West Australian reports.
Described as unsolicited, conditional, and non-binding, the offer from battery materials giant Zhejiang Huayou and EV manufacturer Renault was deemed “opportunistic” and “undervalued,” the report noted.
Galan and its advisors refused the offer, asserting confidence in the long-term value of its flagship Hombre Muerto West project, which is nearing production of 5,400 tonnes per annum (tpa) of lithium carbonate equivalent. They believe the project holds greater potential to deliver superior returns for shareholders.
Click here to connect with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) for an Investor Presentation
GLN:AU
Sign up to get your FREE
Galan Lithium Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
16 December 2024
Galan Lithium
Investor Insight
Galan Lithium’s investment appeal is driven by its Hombre Muerto West project, a top 20 global lithium resource featuring high-grade, low-cost lithium brine concentrate, on track for near-term production in Argentina’s renowned mining region.
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than 60 percent of the world’s lithium resources. Argentina has the world’s second greatest endowment of lithium reserves (17 Mt), concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Demand for lithium is forecasted to grow from approximately 1 Mt LCE in 2024 to around 3Mt in 2030, a compound annual growth rate of around 20 percent. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in Argentina – Hombre Muerto West and Candelas. The company also holds a highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 8.6 million tons (Mt) contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium, with 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866 mg/L Li in the measured category. The 100-percent-owned property is strategically located near Rio Tinto’s recently acquired Arcadium Lithium project, highlighting its position within a highly sought-after lithium region
Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government supporting the grant of permits to enable the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
In August 2024, Galan entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for an offtake prepayment agreement for the HMW project. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project. Chemphys will also provide Galan with an offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil and Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega in Catamarca.
In September 2024, Galan successfully completed a capital raising of AU$20 million, including a fully-subscribed Entitlement Offer of $13.3m, reflecting strong shareholder support and confidence in the Company’s strategic direction and the development of its HMW project
In addition to Hombre Muerto West, Galan Lithium’s portfolio includes several strategically positioned projects that complement its flagship asset:
- Candelas Project (Argentina): Located within the Hombre Muerto Basin, this underexplored project boasts a maiden resource estimate of 685kt LCE and is incorporated into Galan’s Phase 4 expansion plans targeting 60ktpa LCE production by 2030.
- Greenbushes South Project (Australia): Situated just 3 kilometres south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, this project offers strong exploration potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Galan is progressing land access agreements and holds an exploration license through to 2029.
- James Bay & Ontario Projects (Canada): In 2023, Galan acquired property blocks in Quebec and Ontario located in globally recognized lithium provinces, providing further exploration upside in key jurisdictions.
Backed by a highly experienced management team, Galan is well-positioned to advance these complementary projects while maintaining its primary focus on developing HMW into a world-class lithium production hub.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has two high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina. The two projects combined bring the company’s current total mineral resource estimate to 8.6 million tons lithium carbonate equivalent @ 859 mg/L lithium.
- HMW leverages advantageous positioning near Arcadium Lithium’s project, which is subject to an acquisition by Rio Tinto, highlighting the strategic importance of this high-grade lithium region
- Galan’s lithium Resources are ranked among the top 20 in the world
- HMW sits in the lowest quartile of the global lithium cost curve, leveraging brine extraction advantages for cost efficiency
- High-grade, low-impurity brine concentrate validated by robust offtake interest and market alignment
- Galan’s phased approach and strong stakeholder collaboration mitigate risks and ensure steady progress toward first production in 2025
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected in 2024, and production in H2 2025.
- The HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tons per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government enabling the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
- Galan is the first mining company to apply for the Argentine ‘RIGI’, an incentive regime for large scale investments
- Galan is transitioning into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning near Arcadium Lithium, recently acquired by Rio Tinto.
Galan has increased HMW’s mineral resource to 8.6 Mt contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium (previously 7.3 Mt LCE @852 mg/L lithium), one of the highest grade resource estimates declared in Argentina. HMW’s measured resource is now at 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866mg/L lithium. Inclusion of the Catalina tenure adds ~1.3 Mt LCE to the HMW resource.
The pilot plant at HMW has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
Pilot Plant at HMW
Construction for Phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H2 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
In October 2024, Galan announced 45 percent project completion with pond construction at 76 percent and project execution is advancing as planned.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 shows a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Galan has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for a prepayment offtake agreement. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Chemphys will also provide Galan with a US$40 million offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of the HMW project.
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is the executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy and resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil and industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX-listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Ross Dinsdale - Chief Financial Officer
Ross Dinsdale has 18 years of extensive experience across capital markets, equity research, investment banking and executive roles in the natural resources sector. He has held positions with Goldman Sachs, Azure Capital and more recently he acted as CFO for Mallee Resources. He is a CFA charter holder, has a Bachelor of Commerce and holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance.
Keep reading...Show less
Developing high-grade lithium brine projects in Argentina
02 April
Secondary Trading Notice
Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Secondary Trading Notice
9h
Top 7 Global Lithium Stocks in 2025
The lithium market faced continued pressure in Q1 2025 as oversupply and weaker-than-expected demand pushed prices to a four-year low, with the lithium carbonate CIF North Asia price dipping below US$9,550 per metric ton.
The broad market decline led many analysts to speculate that the market had bottomed and a rebound was imminent. This was further supported by production cuts in China and Australia aimed at stabilizing supply.
Despite near-term challenges, long-term prospects remain strong, highlighted by Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) AU$6.7 billion acquisition of Arcadium Lithium, the company formed by the merger of Allkem and Livent.
The major is also reportedly in talks to develop the Roche Dure lithium deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Long term electric vehicle (EV) market growth and a projected draw down in excess supply has prompted Benchmark Intelligence researchers to forecast a 12 percent compound annual growth rate for the lithium market over the next 10 years.
Even against this tumultuous backdrop, some lithium stocks listed in Canada, Australia and the United States performed strongly. Below the Investing News Network has gathered the top gaining lithium companies year-to-date using TradingView’s stock screener.
All lithium stocks listed had market caps above $20 million in their respective currencies when data was gathered. Data for Canadian stocks was collected on March 25, 2025, data for Australian stocks was gathered on March 27, 2025, and data for US stocks was gathered on March 31, 2025.
1. Power Metals (TSXV:PWM)
Year-to-date gain: 163.04 percent
Market cap: C$196.57 million
Share price: C$1.21
Exploration company Power Metals holds a portfolio of diversified assets in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company’s flagship Case Lake project in Ontario hosts spodumene-bearing lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites.
In November 2024, Power Metals identified a new pegmatite zone at Case Lake through soil sampling. The samples from the zone, located north-northwest of its West Joe prospect, revealed anomalous levels of cesium, tantalum, lithium and rubidium, which the company said "affirmed prospective drill targets" for its winter exploration program.
On February 10, Power Metals announced the beginning of work associated with the maiden mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment for Case Lake, which it expected to release in Q1 and Q2 of 2025 respectively.
Days later, on February 14, the company followed that announcement by releasing the final assays from its Phase 3 drilling at Case Lake, including “exceptional cesium oxide and tantalum intercepts” from the West Joe prospect. Power Metals stated it planned to begin its 2025 Phase 1 drilling sometime after early March.
The company's share price rose in the weeks following the pair of announcements to reach a Q1 high of C$1.46 on February 25.
2. NOA Lithium Brines (TSXV:NOAL)
Year-to-date gain: 41.18 percent
Market cap: C$46.99 million
Share price: C$0.36
NOA is a lithium exploration and development company with three projects in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle region. The company’s flagship Rio Grande project and prospective Arizaro and Salinas Grandes land packages total more than 140,000 hectares.
In late January, NOA reported its completion of 28 vertical electrical sounding geophysics tests at the Rio Grande project as part of its 2025 exploration program.
The recent testing expands on past studies and will aid NOA's water exploration program, refining one of three identified potential water sources.
In a subsequent corporate update on February 7, NOA outlined its plans for Q1 2025, which largely focused on the advancement of the Rio Grande project through geophysical evaluation and water exploration drilling. The company also plans to review engineering proposals for preliminary economic assessment work.
The company's share price began climbing in early February and reached a Q1 high of C$0.37 on March 13.
The high came days after a Simply Wall Street report highlighted insider buying at the company, a signal of strong internal confidence.
According to the report, NOA insiders invested C$862,600 over the prior six months, with C$358,000 of that coming in a single transaction by CEO and Director Gabriel Rubacha. Additionally, they had not sold any shares in the prior 12 months.
3. Frontier Lithium (TSXV:FL)
Year-to-date gain: 35.56 percent
Market cap: C$141.38 million
Share price: C$0.61
Pre-production mining company Frontier Lithium aims to be a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts in North America.
The Company's flagship PAK lithium project, which is a joint venture with Mitsubishi (TSE:8058), holds the “largest land position and resource” in a premium lithium mineral district located in the Great Lakes region of Ontario, Canada. Frontier also owns the Spark deposit, located northwest of the PAK project.
Shares of Frontier Lithium reached a Q1 high of C$0.79 on March 4. After already trending upwards through February, its share price peaked alongside news that the Government of Canada and the Ontario Government supported the company's plans to build a critical minerals refinery in Northern Ontario.
Once complete the proposed lithium conversion facility will process lithium from PAK into around 20,000 metric tons (MT) of lithium salts per year. “This expected capacity would support the production of batteries for approximately 500,000 electric vehicles per year,” Frontier's statement reads.
1. Tyranna Resources (ASX:TYX)
Year-to-date gain: 40 percent
Market cap: AU$23.02 million
Share price: AU$0.007
Africa-focused explorer Tyranna Resources is currently focused on its flagship Muvero lithium project in Angola.
In a January 30 update, Tyranna reported it completed a drill program totalling 11 diamond drill holes spanning 817 meters. Initial results from drilling at the Muvero and Loop prospects confirmed visible spodumene-bearing pegmatite. Additionally, core from the Muvero prospect will be used for metallurgical testing and structural data.
The company is also pursuing and evaluating additional projects that align with its strategy of focusing on in-demand metals, and had applied for one licence at that time.
Shares of Tyranna reached a quarterly high of AU$0.007 several times over the three month period.
2. Liontown Resources (LTR:AU)
Year-to-date gain: 24.53 percent
Market cap: AU$1.58 billion
Share price: AU$0.66
Liontown Resources has two assets in Western Australia, including the producing Kathleen Valley mine, which entered production during the second half of 2024 and transitioned to commercial production in January 2025.
The company's Buldania project in the Eastern Goldfields Province of Western Australia has an initial mineral resource of 15 million MT at 1.0 percent lithium oxide.
In its fiscal H1 2025 financial update, Liontown reported that over 100,000 wet metric tons of spodumene concentrate had been shipped from Kathleen Valley between July and the end of December.
Liontown’s shares rose to a Q1 high of AU$0.735 on March 19, 2025, shortly after the release of the half year results.
3. Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI)
Year-to-date gain: 9.09 percent
Market cap: AU$125.39 million
Share price: AU$0.18
Delta Lithium is a diversified exploration and development company focused on discovering high quality, lithium bearing pegmatite deposits in Western Australia.
Currently, Delta is developing the Mount Ida gold and lithium project, which reportedly has a JORC-compliant resource of 14.6 million MT grading 1.2 percent. Additionally, the company is exploring its Yinnetharra lithium project, including the Malinda deposit, in the Upper Gascoyne Region.
Company shares registered a Q1 high of AU$0.20 on January 14.
On January 21, Delta released an exploration update for Yinnetharra that highlighted drilling and metallurgical results from the M1 pegmatite at the Malinda deposit.
“The program has realised highly positive metallurgical results, with pilot plant spodumene recoveries exceeding our Internal financial modelling and proving the whole-of-ore flotation flowsheet as suitable for the M1 mineralogy,” Managing Director James Croser said.
In a subsequent financial statement, Delta noted the submission of the mining lease application for the Malinda mining area and the commencement of Native Title negotiations. The company is also advancing its environmental permitting process at Malinda.
Top US Lithium Stocks
1. SQM (NYSE:SQM)
Year-to-date gain: 9.29 percent
Market cap: AU$11.36 billion
Share price: US$40.23
SQM is one of the world’s largest lithium producers with projects in South America and China, outputting both lithium carbonate and hydroxide.
In 2024, SQM produced approximately 210,000 MT of lithium, with about 180,000 MT sourced from its chemical plant in northern Chile and an additional 30,000 MT processed in China.
The lithium major also saw lithium sales increase 21 percent year-over-year to nearly 205,000 MT of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).
“However, the increase in volume was not enough to offset the continuous decline in prices, a trend we have been observing since early 2023,” the 2024 earnings report noted. “As a result, our average realized price dropped by more than 64 percent, from US$30,467 per ton in 2023 to US$10,936 per ton in 2024.”
Shares of SQM reached a Q1 high of US$45.61 on March 17, 2025.
In late February, SQM’s US$7 million investment in Andrada Mining’s (LSE:ATM,OTCQB:ATMTF)Lithium Ridge project received final approval from the Namibian government. The deal will see SQM obtain a 30 percent stake in the project with an option to increase to 50 percent.
FAQs for investing in lithium
How much lithium is on Earth?
While we don't know how much total lithium is on Earth, the US Geological Survey estimates that global reserves of lithium stand at 22 billion metric tons. Of that, 9.2 billion MT are located in Chile, and 5.7 billion MT are in Australia.
Where is lithium mined?
Lithium is mined throughout the world, but the two countries that produce the most are Australia and Chile. Australia's lithium comes from primarily hard-rock deposits, while Chile's comes from lithium brines. Chile is part of the Lithium Triangle alongside Argentina and Bolivia, although those two countries have a lower annual output.
Rounding out the top five lithium-producing countries behind Australia and Chile are China, Argentina and Brazil.
What is lithium used for?
Lithium has many uses, including the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles, smartphones and other tech, as well as pharmaceuticals, ceramics, grease, lubricants and heat-resistant glass. Still, it is largely the electric vehicle industry that is boosting demand.
How to invest in lithium?
Those looking to get into the lithium market have many options when it comes to how to invest in lithium.
Lithium stocks like those mentioned above could be a good option for investors interested in the space. If you’re looking to diversify instead of focusing on one stock, there is the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE:LIT), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on the metal. Experienced investors can also look at lithium futures.
Unlike many commodities, investors cannot physically hold lithium due to its dangerous properties.
How to buy lithium stocks?
Through the use of a broker or an investing service such as an app, investors can purchase lithium stocks and ETFs that match their investing outlook.
Before buying a lithium stock, potential investors should take time to research the companies they’re considering; they should also decide how many shares will be purchased, and what price they are willing to pay. With many options on the market, it's critical to complete due diligence before making any investment decisions.
It's also important for investors to keep their goals in mind when choosing their investing method. There are many factors to consider when choosing a broker, as well as when looking at investing apps — a few of these include the broker or app's reputation, their fee structure and investment style.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
14h
Livium to Advance Battery Recycling with AU$850,000 Government Grant
Livium ( ASX:LIT) subsidiary Envirostream Australia said on Wednesday (April 2) that it has executed an AU$850,000 grant funding agreement with the Western Australian government.
The grant will partially fund the development of Envirostream’s battery-recycling facility in Western Australia.
The money is being provided via an electronic waste (e-waste) infrastructure grants program, an initiative designed to support a statewide ban on sending e-waste to landfills that began on July 1, 2024.
Livium first announced the grant in November 2024, saying that the recycling facility will collect, sort, discharge and store batteries to establish integrated end-of-life battery processing domestically.
The facility forms part of Envirostream’s efforts to build a nationwide solution for e-waste management.
“This funding agreement with the WA Government represents another significant step forward in our mission to establish a sustainable national battery recycling ecosystem,” said Livium Managing Director and CEO Simon Linge.
“The company’s long-term recycling strategy also involves the development of battery processing capabilities in WA and other states once minimum collection volumes are met," he added.
According to Livium, the grant is part of a recently announced additional AU$5.4 million in support for e-waste recycling initiatives in Western Australia. This amount is on top of AU$10 million in government grants to date.
Envirostream was launched in 2017 and is the first onshore company to offer lithium and mixed battery recycling in Australia. Its goal is to provide solutions for lithium-ion battery recycling.
Livium has been strengthening its position in the battery-recycling industry over the years.
On March 24, the company signed an exclusive recycling agreement with leading power tool manufacturer Hilti. Livium will exclusively recycle Hilti Fleet Management batteries over an initial period of three years.
The deal officially commenced on Tuesday (April 1).
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
01 April
4 Best-performing ASX Lithium Stocks of 2025
Global demand for lithium presents a significant opportunity for Australia, which is home to many ASX lithium mining stocks as the world's top lithium producer.
Australia’s abundant lithium reserves and strong mining sector, position the country as a key player in the battery value chain into the 2030s. However, rapid electric vehicle (EV) market growth projections drove increased lithium mining rates, leading to a global surplus.
Against that backdrop, Australia’s lithium sector faced headwinds in Q1 2025 due to falling global lithium prices and continued market oversupply.
As profit margins across the sector tightened, mining companies implemented production cuts, shuttered projects and cancelled expansion plans. Additionally, some refining operations were put on hold amid the unfavourable economic conditions.
The challenges that have plagued the lithium market over the past year have prompted speculation that the market has bottomed and prices will begin to recover by year’s end.
Despite the current downturn the lithium market long term outlook remains bright. The closing of Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO)AU$6.7 billion acquisition of Arcadium Lithium underscores the long-term potential that major miners see in the lithium sector. Rio Tinto also made headlines in late March with reports that it was engaged in preliminary talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo about developing the massive Roche Dure lithium deposit.
Below the Investing News Network looks at the top four ASX-listed lithium companies by year-to-date gains.
The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener on March 27, 2025, and Australian lithium companies with market caps above AU$10 million at that time were considered for inclusion.
1. Tyranna Resources (ASX:TYX)
Year-to-date gain: 40 percent
Market cap: AU$23.02 million
Share price: AU$0.007
Africa-focused explorer Tyranna Resources is currently focused on its flagship Muvero lithium project in Angola.
In a January 30 update, Tyranna reported it completed a drill program totalling 11 diamond drill holes spanning 817 meters. Initial results from drilling at the Muvero and Loop prospects confirmed visible spodumene-bearing pegmatite. Additionally, core from the Muvero prospect will be used for metallurgical testing and structural data.
The company is also pursuing and evaluating additional projects that align with its strategy of focusing on in-demand metals, and had applied for one licence at that time.
Shares of Tyranna reached a quarterly high of AU$0.007 several times over the three month period.
2. Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR)
Year-to-date gain: 24.53 percent
Market cap: AU$1.58 billion
Share price: AU$0.66
Liontown Resources has two assets in Western Australia, including the producing Kathleen Valley mine, which entered production during the second half of 2024 and transitioned to commercial production in January 2025.
The company's Buldania project in the Eastern Goldfields Province of Western Australia has an initial mineral resource of 15 million tonnes at 1.0 percent lithium oxide.
In its fiscal H1 2025 financial update, Liontown reported that over 100,000 wet metric tons of spodumene concentrate had been shipped from Kathleen Valley between July and the end of December.
Liontown’s shares rose to a Q1 high of AU$0.735 on March 19, 2025, shortly after the release of the half year results.
3. Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI)
Year-to-date gain: 9.09 percent
Market cap: AU$125.39 million
Share price: AU$0.18
Delta Lithium is a diversified exploration and development company focused on discovering high quality, lithium bearing pegmatite deposits in Western Australia.
Currently, Delta is developing the Mount Ida gold and lithium project, which reportedly has a JORC-compliant resource of 14.6 million tonnes grading 1.2 percent. Additionally, the company is exploring its Yinnetharra lithium project, including the Malinda deposit, in the Upper Gascoyne Region.
Company shares registered a Q1 high of AU$0.20 on January 14.
On January 21, Delta released an exploration update for Yinnetharra that highlighted drilling and metallurgical results from the M1 pegmatite at the Malinda deposit.
“The program has realised highly positive metallurgical results, with pilot plant spodumene recoveries exceeding our Internal financial modelling and proving the whole-of-ore flotation flowsheet as suitable for the M1 mineralogy,” Managing Director James Croser said.
In a subsequent financial statement, Delta noted the submission of the mining lease application for the Malinda mining area and the commencement of Native Title negotiations. The company is also advancing its environmental permitting process at Malinda.
4. Future Battery Minerals (ASX:FBM)
Year-to-date gain: 5.56 percent
Market cap: AU$12.64 million
Share price: AU$0.019
Explorer and developer Future Battery Minerals (FBM) is advancing its flagship Coolgardie lithium project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields region.
The project includes FBM's wholly owned Kangaroo Hills lithium project and the 85 percent-owned Miriam lithium project.
Shares of FBM marked a Q1 high of AU$0.028 on January 9, 2025.
On January 22, FBM announced the expansion of the Coolgardie project footprint through the application for new tenements near the asset.
In its report for the quarter ended in December 2024, released in late January, FBM outlined near-term plans for the Coolgardie project, including completing its ground gravity survey. The company also reported that initial drilling of high-priority lithium targets at the Miriam project remains on track for H1 2025, while the mining lease application for Kangaroo Hills is advancing.
4. Future Battery Minerals (ASX:FBM)
Year-to-date gain: 5.56 percent
Market cap: AU$12.64 million
Share price: AU$0.019
Explorer and developer Future Battery Minerals (FBM) is advancing its flagship Coolgardie lithium project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields region.
The project includes FBM's wholly owned Kangaroo Hills lithium project and the 85 percent-owned Miriam lithium project.
Shares of FBM marked a Q1 high of AU$0.028 on January 9, 2025.
On January 22, FBM announced the expansion of the Coolgardie project footprint through the application for new tenements near the asset.
In its report for the quarter ended in December 2024, released in late January, FBM outlined near-term plans for the Coolgardie project, including completing its ground gravity survey. The company also reported that initial drilling of high-priority lithium targets at the Miriam project remains on track for H1 2025, while the mining lease application for Kangaroo Hills is advancing.
FAQs for investing in lithium
What is lithium?
Lithium is the lightest metal on the periodic table, and it is used in a wide variety of applications, including lithium-ion batteries, pharmaceuticals and industrial applications like glass and steel.
How do lithium-ion batteries work?
Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries work by using the flow of lithium ions in the battery's cell to power a device.
A lithium-ion battery has one or more cells, depending on the amount of energy storage it is capable of, and each cell has a positive electrode and negative electrode with an electrolyte separating them. When the battery is in use, lithium ions flow from the negative electrode to the positive electrode, running out of power once all have transferred. When the battery is charging, ions flow the opposite way.
Where is lithium mined?
Lithium is mined from two types of deposits, hard rock and evaporated brines. Most of the world's lithium production comes out of Australia, which hosts the Greenbushes hard-rock lithium mine. The next-largest producing country is Chile, which like Argentina and Bolivia is located in South America's Lithium Triangle.
Lithium in this famed area comes from evaporated brines, including the Salar de Atacama. Lithium can also be found in sedimentary deposits, but currently none are producing.
Where is lithium found in Australia?
Australia is the world’s top producer of lithium, and its lithium mines are all located in Western Australia except for one, which is Core Lithium’s (ASX:CXO,OTC Pink:CXOXF) Finniss mine in the Northern Territory. Western Australia accounts for around half of global lithium production, and the state is looking to become a hub for critical elements.
Who owns lithium mines in Australia?
Several companies own lithium mines in Australia, including some of the biggest ASX lithium stocks. In addition to the entities discussed above, others include: Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) with its Pilgangoora operations; Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium (HKEX:0358), which owns the Mount Marion mine alongside Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF); and Tianqi Lithium (SZSE:002466), which is a partial owner of Greenbushes via its stake in operator Talison Lithium.
Who is Australia’s largest lithium producer?
Australia’s largest lithium producer is Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), which has interests in both the Greenbushes and Wodgina hard-rock lithium mines. Greenbushes is the world’s largest lithium mine, and Albemarle holds 49 percent ownership of operator Talison Lithium’s parent company.
Albermarle also has 60 percent ownership of Mineral Resources’ Wodgina mine, and owns the Kemerton lithium production facility as part of a 60/40 joint venture with Mineral Resources.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
28 March
California Touts US$540 Billion Salton Sea Lithium Discovery
Scientists have discovered an estimated US$540 billion worth of lithium beneath California’s Salton Sea, a finding that could reshape the global energy market and reduce US reliance on foreign lithium supply.
The Salton Sea, located in Southern California’s Imperial County, has long been considered an environmental concern due to its receding shoreline and rising air pollution.
Now, researchers funded by the US Department of Energy have confirmed the area holds approximately 18 million metric tons of lithium — far more than previous estimates of 4 million metric tons.
“This is one of the largest lithium brine deposits in the world. This could make the United States completely self-sufficient in lithium and stop importing it through China,” the Daily Galaxy quotes Michael McKibben, a geochemistry professor at the University of California, Riverside, as saying in a Monday (March 24) article.
With global demand for lithium surging due to the rise of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, California officials are viewing the discovery as a potential economic windfall.
Governor Gavin Newsom has dubbed the Salton Sea region the “Saudi Arabia of lithium,” underscoring its potential to dominate the supply chain for battery production. Local officials have also branded the area as “Lithium Valley,” hoping to generate new revenue streams and job opportunities for Imperial County, one of California’s poorest regions.
Currently, talk is circulating about plans to allocate 80 percent of the revenue from lithium extraction to local development, which could significantly improve infrastructure and public services.
Despite the economic promise, extracting lithium from the Salton Sea’s geothermal brine presents challenges.
The process involves pumping lithium-rich brine from deep underground, separating the lithium and re-injecting the liquid back into the earth. While this technique is considered more environmentally friendly than traditional open-pit mining, it still raises concerns over water consumption, air quality and potential harm to Indigenous lands.
The Colorado River, a critical water source for California, is already facing shortages, and large-scale lithium extraction could further strain the region’s limited water resources.
Additionally, the Salton Sea’s receding lakebed has led to increased levels of toxic dust in the air, which has been linked to rising asthma rates among local residents. Mining operations could exacerbate these public health risks, making environmental safeguards a critical component of any development plans.
Adding to the complexity of lithium extraction is an evolving geopolitical landscape. China, the world’s largest lithium producer, has recently taken steps to tighten control over its battery technology exports.
Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech (SZSE:30063), a Chinese firm, announced in February that it would halt exports of a key lithium-processing component known as a sorbent. Sorbents are crucial in lithium extraction from brine, and export restrictions could disrupt supply chains for US and European companies looking to develop alternative lithium sources.
The US, the European Union and allied countries have accelerated initiatives such as the Minerals Security Partnership, launched in 2022, to secure alternative sources of lithium and other essential materials.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
26 March
Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2025
The lithium market continued to battle headwinds during the first quarter of 2025 as residual oversupply weighed on prices, pushing them to a four year low.
Weaker-than-expected demand to start the year also added pressure to the oversupplied market, resulting in the lithium carbonate CIF North Asia price to fall below US$9,550 per metric ton, its lowest point since 2021.
Analysts have suggested the persistent downturn is the signaling of a market bottom. This theory is further supported by a projected production reduction that will help absorb market oversupply.
“Lithium market conditions — particularly during the latter part of 2024 – led to growing producer restraint, both in China and elsewhere,” wrote Fastmarkets’ head of battery raw material analytics Paul Lusty. “Australian production cuts started in January 2024 but built momentum during the year, with several miners announcing production cuts, plans to place plants on care and maintenance and the suspension of planned expansions owing to market conditions.”
The global commodities firm is forecasting a shift in market dynamics, with analysts projecting a much tighter balance ahead. Initial estimates peg 2025’s surplus at 10,000 metric tons before the market moves into a deficit position in 2026.
How are Canadian lithium stocks performing against this backdrop?
The Investing News Network has created an overview of the top-performing Canadian lithium stocks. While companies on the TSX, TSXV and CSE were considered, only stocks on the TSXV made the list this time.
This list was created on March 25, 2025, using TradingView's stock screener, and all data was current at that time. Only companies with market caps above C$10 million for the TSX and TSXV and above C$5 million for the CSE are included.
1. Power Metals (TSXV:PWM)
Year-to-date gain: 163.04 percent
Market cap: C$196.57 million
Share price: C$1.21
Exploration company Power Metals holds a portfolio of diversified assets in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company’s flagship Case Lake project in Ontario hosts spodumene-bearing lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites.
In November 2024, Power Metals identified a new pegmatite zone at Case Lake through soil sampling. The samples from the zone, located north-northwest of its West Joe prospect, revealed elevated levels of cesium, tantalum, lithium and rubidium, which the company said "affirmed prospective drill targets" for its winter program.
On February 10, Power Metals announced the beginning of work associated with the maiden mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment for Case Lake, which it plans to release in Q1 and Q2 of 2025 respectively. Days later on February 14, the company followed that announcement by releasing the final assays from its Phase 3 drilling at Case Lake, including “exceptional cesium oxide and tantalum intercepts” from the West Joe prospect.
The company's share price rose in the weeks following the pair of announcements to reach a Q1 high of C$1.46 on February 25.
2. NOA Lithium Brines (TSXV:NOAL)
Year-to-date gain: 41.18 percent
Market cap: C$46.99 million
Share price: C$0.36
NOA is a lithium exploration and development company with three projects in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle region. The company’s flagship Rio Grande project and prospective Arizaro and Salinas Grandes land packages total more than 140,000 hectares.
In late January, NOA reported its completion of 28 vertical electrical sounding geophysics tests at the Rio Grande project as part of its 2025 exploration program.
The recent testing expands on past studies and will aid NOA's water exploration program, refining one of three identified potential water sources.
In a subsequent corporate update on February 7, NOA outlined its plans for Q1 2025, which largely focused on the advancement of the Rio Grande project through geophysical evaluation and water exploration drilling. The company also plans to review engineering proposals for preliminary economic assessment work.
The company's share price began climbing in early February and reached a Q1 high of C$0.37 on March 13.
The high came days after a Simply Wall Street report highlighted insider buying at the company, a signal of strong internal confidence. According to the report, NOA insiders invested C$862,600 over the prior six months, with C$358,000 of that coming in a single transaction by CEO and Director Gabriel Rubacha. Additionally, they had not sold any shares in the prior 12 months.
3. Frontier Lithium (TSXV:FL)
Year-to-date gain: 35.56 percent
Market cap: C$141.38 million
Share price: C$0.61
Pre-production mining company Frontier Lithium aims to be a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts in North America.
The Company's flagship PAK lithium project, which is a joint venture with Mitsubishi (TSE:8058), holds the “largest land position and resource” in a premium lithium mineral district located in the Great Lakes region of Ontario, Canada. Frontier also owns the Spark deposit, located northwest of the PAK project.
Shares of Frontier Lithium reached a Q1 high of C$0.79 on March 4. After already trending upwards through February, its share price peaked alongside news that the Government of Canada and the Ontario Government supported the company's plans to build a critical minerals refinery in Northern Ontario.
Once complete the proposed lithium conversion facility will process lithium from PAK into around 20,000 metric tons of lithium salts per year. “This expected capacity would support the production of batteries for approximately 500,000 electric vehicles per year,” Frontier's statement reads.
4. Q2 Metals (TSXV:QTWO)
Year-to-date gain: 30.77 percent
Market cap: C$144.59 million
Share price: C$1.02
Exploration firm Q2 Metals is exploring three lithium properties — Cisco, Mia and Stellar — in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada. Its Mia project hosts the Mia trend, which spans over 10 kilometers, and its Stellar lithium property comprises 77 claims 6 kilometers north of the Mia property.
In 2024, Q2 Metals acquired the Cisco lithium property and spent much of the year exploring the area. In December, Q2 acquired a 100 percent interest in 545 additional mineral claims, tripling its land position at the Cisco lithium property. A February 12 update reported that metallurgical testing on 2024 drill core showed that the primary lithium-bearing mineral in Cisco pegmatite is spodumene.
On February 26, Q2 announced that investors exercised 12.8 million share purchase warrants at C$0.60 each, generating C$7.68 million in proceeds for the company. The warrants were issued through a private placement in February 2023.
Shares of Q2 jumped to a Q1 high price of C$1.08 on March 18. The following day, later the company released some early results from its ongoing winter drill program, which is targeting 6,000 to 8,000 meters of drilling using two diamond drill rigs. The first four holes intersected “multiple wide intercepts of spodumene pegmatite, expanding previously identified mineralization.” The longest continuous interval of spodumene mineralization is 179.6 meters.
5. Wealth Minerals (TSXV:WML)
Year-to-date gain: 20 percent
Market cap: C$18.47 million
Share price: C$0.06
Lithium exploration company Wealth Minerals owns three exploration-stage projects — Kuska, Pabellón and Yapuckuta— all located in Chile.
On February 3, Wealth Minerals released its first news of the year, announcing it penned a joint venture development deal with the Quechua Indigenous Community of Ollagüe for the development of the Kuska project.
Under the deal the Quechua community will hold a 5 percent free-carried interest and a board seat in the JV, ensuring community participation. The partnership may also explore additional projects in the region.
On February 6, Wealth Minerals acquired the Pabellón lithium project, consisting of a portfolio of 26 mineral exploration licenses with an area of 7,600 hectares located in Northern Chile near the Chile-Bolivia border. The project may serve as an additional source of material to Kuska.
The surface of Pabellón hosts South America's only geothermal power plant, Cerro Pabellón, which is majority owned by electricity company ENEL (MIL:ENEL). Wealth Minerals stated it is considering installing a direct lithium extraction unit next to the plant.
The company's share price spiked in mid-January, and touched a Q1 high of C$0.095 on January 31, February 7 and February 10.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
25 March
Results of General Meeting, Admission of Retail Offer Shares and Total Voting Rights
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL), an exploration and development lithium company in Chile, is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting ("GM") held earlier today all the resolutions were duly passed.
Retail Offer
On 10 March 2025 the Company announced the Retail Offer had conditionally raised £143,980, in addition to the £2.4 million raised from a Placing announced on 11 February 2025. 899,873 new ordinary shares ("Retail Offer Shares") will be issued to existing retail shareholders who subscribed via the BookBuild platform at a price of 16 pence per Retail Offer Share pursuant to the Retail Offer.
It is expected that Admission will become effective, and trading of the Retail Offer Shares will commence on AIM, at 8.00 a.m. on 25 March 2025.
Total Voting Rights
Following the issue of the Retail Offer Shares, the Company will have a total of 100,346,774 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury and accordingly the total number of voting rights in the Company is 100,346,774.
With effect from Admission, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.
Words and expressions defined in the Company's announcement of 10 March 2025 shall have the same meaning in this announcement.
For further information please visit https://ctlithium.com/
For further information contact:
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Click here for the full release
This article includes content from Cleantech Lithium PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Galan Lithium Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.