Galan Declines AU$240M Bid for Argentina Projects

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) has rejected a US$150 million (AU$240 million) cash bid from China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co and France’s Renault Group to acquire its Hombre Muerto West and Candelas lithium brine projects in Argentina, The West Australian reports.

Described as unsolicited, conditional, and non-binding, the offer from battery materials giant Zhejiang Huayou and EV manufacturer Renault was deemed “opportunistic” and “undervalued,” the report noted.

Galan and its advisors refused the offer, asserting confidence in the long-term value of its flagship Hombre Muerto West project, which is nearing production of 5,400 tonnes per annum (tpa) of lithium carbonate equivalent. They believe the project holds greater potential to deliver superior returns for shareholders.

Top 7 Global Lithium Stocks in 2025

The lithium market faced continued pressure in Q1 2025 as oversupply and weaker-than-expected demand pushed prices to a four-year low, with the lithium carbonate CIF North Asia price dipping below US$9,550 per metric ton.

The broad market decline led many analysts to speculate that the market had bottomed and a rebound was imminent. This was further supported by production cuts in China and Australia aimed at stabilizing supply.

Despite near-term challenges, long-term prospects remain strong, highlighted by Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) AU$6.7 billion acquisition of Arcadium Lithium, the company formed by the merger of Allkem and Livent.

Livium to Advance Battery Recycling with AU$850,000 Government Grant

Livium ( ASX:LIT) subsidiary Envirostream Australia said on Wednesday (April 2) that it has executed an AU$850,000 grant funding agreement with the Western Australian government.

The grant will partially fund the development of Envirostream’s battery-recycling facility in Western Australia.

The money is being provided via an electronic waste (e-waste) infrastructure grants program, an initiative designed to support a statewide ban on sending e-waste to landfills that began on July 1, 2024.

4 Best-performing ASX Lithium Stocks of 2025

Global demand for lithium presents a significant opportunity for Australia, which is home to many ASX lithium mining stocks as the world's top lithium producer.

Australia’s abundant lithium reserves and strong mining sector, position the country as a key player in the battery value chain into the 2030s. However, rapid electric vehicle (EV) market growth projections drove increased lithium mining rates, leading to a global surplus.

Against that backdrop, Australia’s lithium sector faced headwinds in Q1 2025 due to falling global lithium prices and continued market oversupply.

California Touts US$540 Billion Salton Sea Lithium Discovery

Scientists have discovered an estimated US$540 billion worth of lithium beneath California’s Salton Sea, a finding that could reshape the global energy market and reduce US reliance on foreign lithium supply.

The Salton Sea, located in Southern California’s Imperial County, has long been considered an environmental concern due to its receding shoreline and rising air pollution.

Now, researchers funded by the US Department of Energy have confirmed the area holds approximately 18 million metric tons of lithium — far more than previous estimates of 4 million metric tons.

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2025

The lithium market continued to battle headwinds during the first quarter of 2025 as residual oversupply weighed on prices, pushing them to a four year low.

Weaker-than-expected demand to start the year also added pressure to the oversupplied market, resulting in the lithium carbonate CIF North Asia price to fall below US$9,550 per metric ton, its lowest point since 2021.

Analysts have suggested the persistent downturn is the signaling of a market bottom. This theory is further supported by a projected production reduction that will help absorb market oversupply.

×