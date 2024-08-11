Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Galan Lithium

Company Update

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) wishes to provide the following Company update on its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project in Argentina.

HMW Project

With lithium inventories continuing to increase in the HMW Phase 1 ponds, currently at 3,200t LCE, the Company has further advanced its financing process. The Company is pleased to advise it has now shortlisted partners and financiers in order to conclude a definitive sales agreement and financing in the near term, inclusive of non-dilutive options. Galan notes its ability to export lithium chloride concentrate has enabled access to a broader range of options.

Importantly, new piping from the central northern part of the HMW project has now been connected, increasing pond flow by up to 50%. In addition, the latest batch of liners have arrived on site for the installation process for Pond 4 and Pond 5 earthworks are now 80% complete.

Furthermore, Galan is very pleased to advise that the permitting for HMW Phase 2 production continues to advance with strong provincial government support. The granting of these permits is another key milestone for Galan as it proceeds with the four stage development of its HMW and Candelas projects.

Corporate

The Company refers to the unsolicited, conditional, non-binding indicative proposal regarding a potential acquisition of Galan’s Argentinian lithium assets referred to in the Company’s ASX release on 6 August 2024. Galan advises that it will not proceed any further with the proposal.

The Board remains confident and enthused by the interest shown for the development of its 100% owned HMW and Candelas projects and looks forward to providing further updates on its world class lithium brine projects.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Galan Lithium
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Investor Meet Company Webinar


Jindalee Lithium

Results of Entitlement Issue

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ABN 52 064 121 133) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce the results of its non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) on the basis of one (1) New Share for every six (6) shares held at 5pm AWST on 15 July 2024 (Record Date), together with two (2) attaching options for every two (2) New Shares subscribed for (Attaching Options) to raise up to approximately $3.1 million (Entitlement Issue).

White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 13 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Gina Rinehart, executive chairman of Hancock Prospecting, stands in front of cherry blossom trees.

Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has become a formidable force in the global mining industry.

After taking the helm of her father’s iron ore mining firm Hancock Prospecting in 1993, Rinehart embarked upon a diversification strategy that has vastly expanded her resource empire. Today, Australia’s richest person has investments in many of the world’s most strategic commodities such as lithium, rare earths, copper, potash and natural gas.

One of those investments is Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF), which even in a low price environment for rare earths has managed to secure nearly AU$1.5 billion in debt financing and is, as of July 2024, confidently embarking on a AU$1.2 billion equity financing to advance its Nolans project in the Northern Territory. With a 10 percent equity stake, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting is Arafura's largest shareholder.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol.

Galan Lithium Addresses EnergyX's Offer for Argentina Assets

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,OTC Pink:GLNLF) has responded to a media report that it has received a takeover bid.

The company said on Tuesday (August 6) that Energy Exploration Technologies (EnergyX) has made "an unsolicited, confidential, conditional, non-binding indicative proposal" for its Argentina lithium assets.

EnergyX has proposed to pay US$50 million in cash for the assets, along with common shares that EnergyX values at US$50 million. Galan notes that EnergyX does not trade on any stock exchange.

