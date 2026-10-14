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October 14, 2026
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced GAIP survey commences across the MS2 gold corridor
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30 March
Mount Hope Mining
Unlocking a high-grade gold system and district-scale opportunity in the southern Cobar Basin Keep Reading...
02 August
26.08.03 Diggers & Dealers 2026 Presentation
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced 26.08.03 Diggers & Dealers 2026 PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 July
MHM Jun26 Quarterly Report
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced MHM Jun26 Quarterly ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 July
Phase 1 Metallurgy 98% Gold Recovery at Mt Solitary
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Phase 1 Metallurgy 98% Gold Recovery at Mt SolitaryDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 July
Drill Contract Awarded for Mt Solitary Phase 3 Program
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Drill Contract Awarded for Mt Solitary Phase 3 ProgramDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 June
MHM appoints R.W. Corkery for EIS readiness
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced MHM appoints R.W. Corkery for EIS readinessDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Papua New Guinea Progress Update
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Papua New Guinea Progress UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Pan Global Expands Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Discovery at Cármenes Project, Spain: Drillholes Return 7.29g/t Au Over 9 Meters and 1.53g/t Au Over 38 Meters
Drilling at the Providencia target confirms a rapidly expanding new gold discovery with wide and high-grade intercepts from only 19 drillholes completed to date Gold mineralization remains open in multiple directions and at depth More than two-dozen highly prospective targets highlight extensive... Keep Reading...
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Red Metal Provides Farellon Mining Update
Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a mining update for the Farellon Project at its Carrizal Copper-Gold-Cobalt Property ("Carrizal" or the "Property") near Vallenar, Chile. The lessee and operator, Minera KMT SpA... Keep Reading...
13 October
Azzuro Secures A$3.06 Million Strategic Investment
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced Azzuro Secures A$3.06 Million Strategic InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 October
Cygnus Metals Limited: Kazakhstan regulatory approval received
Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5, TSXV:CYG, OTCQB:CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") provides the following update in relation to the proposed transaction under which Central Asia Metals PLC (AIM:CAML) ("CAML") will acquire 100% of the shares in Cygnus pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under... Keep Reading...
13 October
Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan
Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI,OTC:FNICF) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) ("Fathom", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has filed on SEDAR+ the independent technical report (the "Report" or "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of... Keep Reading...
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