G Mining Ventures Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN,OTC:GMINF, OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted the Corporation's Notice of Intention to make a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase, for cancellation, up to an aggregate of 7,537,688 common shares of GMIN ("Common Shares"), representing approximately 2.54% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding Common Shares, being 296,306,236 Common Shares as of August 25, 2026. Purchases can me made at prevailing market prices during a 12-month period commencing on September 1st, 2026, and ending on the earlier of August 31, 2027, or the date on which the Corporation reaches the maximum purchases permitted under the NCIB.
GMIN believes that the establishment of the NCIB provides the Corporation with the flexibility to acquire Common Shares from time to time as an effective means of returning capital to shareholders in accordance with its corporate strategy.
Purchases under the NCIB will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX, other designated exchanges and/or alternative Canadian trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted by the applicable securities regulator, at the market price of the Common Shares at the time of the acquisition. The number of Common Shares that can be purchased pursuant to the NCIB is subject to a daily maximum of 188,191 Common Shares (*which is equal to 25% of the average daily trading volume of 752,765 Common Shares on the TSX for the full six calendar months ending July 31, 2026), subject to the Corporation's ability to make one block purchase of Common Shares per calendar week that exceeds such limits. All Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled after purchase. The Corporation intends to fund any purchases under the NCIB from its available working capital.
Outside of blackout periods, Common Shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on the discretion of GMIN's management, in compliance with the rules of the TSX and applicable securities laws.
Although GMIN has the present intention to acquire its Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB, GMIN will not be obligated to make any purchases and purchases may be suspended by GMIN at any time. Decisions regarding any future purchases will depend on certain factors, such as market conditions, share price and other opportunities to invest capital for growth. GMIN has not purchased any Common Shares under a NCIB within the past 12 months.
About G Mining Ventures Corp.
G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko Gold Project in Guyana — all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol "GMIN" and on the OCTQX under the symbol "GMINF".
Additional Information
For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gmin.gold or contact:
Jean-François Lemonde
Vice President, Investor Relations
514.299.4926
Jflemonde@gmin.gold
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to the Corporation's intentions regarding the NCIB, including to purchase Common Shares for cancellation and to fund purchases from available working capital, as well as the whole contents of the section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".
Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to the Corporation's financial position and available working capital, prevailing market conditions and share price, the Corporation's ability to execute on its corporate strategy, and those underlying the items listed in the section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will purchase any Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB, or that the Corporation will have sufficient working capital to fund purchases, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.
By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as several important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.