G FUEL and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. Pick Up Bonus Points and Introduce PAC-MAN Energy Drink

G FUEL POWER PELLET Will be Available as a Collector's Box at GFUEL.com

G FUEL, in partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., celebrates one of the most popular video game characters of all time at with G FUEL POWER PELLET inspired by PAC-MAN! This exciting new flavor is now available for pre-order as a Collector's Box at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

G FUEL POWER PELLET, inspired by PAC-MAN, is now available for pre-order as a light-up Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com!

Finding yourself stuck in endless mazes trying to escape a bunch of Ghosts is a test of endurance! Look for the new power-up that will give you the energy you need to turn the tables! Introducing the G FUEL POWER PELLET Collector's Box , inspired by the pellet-munching icon himself. PAC-MAN! G FUEL POWER PELLET is a deliciously sweet cherry lollipop flavor that will have you chasing off Ghosts in no time!

This full-art Collector's Box is covered in the signature PAC-MAN maze. Push on the arcade stick and watch the pellets dotting the maze light up! Each Collector's Box comes with a G FUEL POWER PELLET 40-serving Tub and an exclusive Shaker Cup modeled after PAC-MAN himself, complete with a mouth that opens and closes!

But look out behind you! Ahhh! A bunch of Ghosts! Here come INKY, PINKY, BLINKY, and CLYDE. What's that in front of them? It's the Ghost Gang Collector's Box , coming soon to GFUEL.com ! Fans can choose from one of four Remastered flavors, each with a unique design inspired by PAC-MAN's phantom pursuers. This box also comes with an exclusive Ghost Motion Shaker Cup that shows PAC-MAN before and after eating his POWER PELLET, depending on how you move the cup!

INKY - Crushed Tart Candy
PINKY - Cotton Candy, Watermelon, Vanilla
BLINKY - Strawberry Banana
CLYDE - Nectarine

"We're excited to partner with G FUEL once again, this time bringing our most iconic video game character PAC-MAN to their popular product line," said Susan Tran , Senior Director, Brand Development on PAC-MAN at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "Of course, the flavor had to be cherry – as always, the team at G FUEL have proven to be great partners in taking one of our key properties and creating a memorable and collectible new product for fans."

G FUEL POWER PELLET and Ghost Gang 40-serving Tubs are sugar free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"I have so many fond memories of playing PAC-MAN in the arcades, so it's been a thrill to celebrate the character's legacy and continued influence on the gaming landscape with G FUEL POWER PELLET," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan . "It's been great to work alongside our great partners at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc to add PAC-MAN to our iconic lineup of video game collabs."

Don't trap yourself in the corner with no escape from the Ghosts! Grab the new PAC-MAN-inspired G FUEL POWER PELLET Collector's Box now at GFUEL.com !

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides a zero-sugar, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the energy drink industry.

With over 300,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja , MoistCr1TiKaL , SSSniperWolf , Sentinels Esports , Logic , NoisyButters , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Summit1G , xQc , Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom ® , Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Crunchyroll, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN ® , GALAGA ® , TEKKEN ® , SOULCALIBUR ® , and ACE COMBAT ® , and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE ® . Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California . More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com .

Press Contact:
media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:
dluks@gfuel.com

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-fuel-and-bandai-namco-entertainment-america-inc-pick-up-bonus-points-and-introduce-pac-man-energy-drink-301719211.html

SOURCE G FUEL

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cantos Gaming, a New Developer of Real-time Strategy Games, Is Excited to Announce the Development of Its Newest Title, Coloniser

Cantos Gaming is based in Charlotte, North Carolina building on the experienced videogame talent in the Queen City, Triad Area, and greater Carolinas. At Cantos Gaming, our goal is to create games that are not only entertaining, but also feature new and innovative gameplay mechanics. With Coloniser, we believe we have achieved this balance and are looking forward to bringing this game to strategy game players around the world Summer of 2023.

In Coloniser, players take on the role of colonists seeking to start their own kingdoms and conquer new lands. The game features massive, open-world maps that offer a fresh spin on traditional RTS gameplay. Players will need to use all of their cunning and strategy to succeed in the world of Coloniser, where every decision has consequences and no two games are the same.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

JioGames partners with leading cloud gaming service provider Ubitus to introduce the 'Future of Gaming'

JioGames has collaborated with Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus) to showcase cloud gaming service in India . JioGamesCloud, India's own cloud gaming platform, stands to make console-quality like gaming easily accessible across devices. JioGamesCloud is currently available on Jio Set Top Box, smartphones (Android) and web browsers. Harnessing the power of Jio's massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the standards for gaming.

(PRNewsfoto/Ubitus K.K.)

Ubitus has been providing technology to top-tier gaming companies, and licensing famous and popular titles from game companies. Ubitus cloud gaming solution supports the partners to provide high-quality gameplay to gamers by eliminating the capacity and computing power limitations of the end devices. With Jio True 5G network, all previous generation's network limitations like high-latency and lags have also been removed. Gamers will be excited to play their favorite games by navigating through JioGamesCloud's intuitive user interface and its comprehensive game library on devices of their choice.

Wesley Kuo , Ubitus CEO, said: 'Ubitus is thrilled to showcase the power of Jio's advanced 5G network with latency and bandwidth demanding AAA cloud games. Jio's 5G and Cloud Game service should benefit the majority of Indian gamers to enjoy popular titles without upgrading their playing devices'.

" This gaming-led partnership between Ubitus and JioGames cloud gaming is set to provide Indian users access to a wonderful selection of games from Ubitus' diverse library and help them gain a truly immersive cloud gaming experience ", said Mr Kiran Thomas , Chief Executive Officer, Jio Platforms Limited . ( Extract from JioGamesCloud PR)

About JioGames
JioGames, being a part of Jio Platforms Limited, is on this ambitious journey to bring the world of gaming to all Indians. It's a one-stop hub that brings multiple stakeholders from the world of gaming together – the gamers, game publishers, spectators, and gaming communities. JioGames is present across multiple devices like smartphones, feature phones, home gaming via set-top box and it offers cloud gaming, livestreaming, esports opportunities and solutions and enables gaming powered by cloud technology. To start playing, download JioGames on android play store https://jiogames.page.link/pqcZ

About Jio Platforms Limited

Jio Platforms Limited ("Jio"), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited). The network is 5G ready with no legacy infrastructure and indigenous 5G stack. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 6G and beyond. Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life.

About JioGamesCloud
JioGamesCloud is Jio's own home-grown cloud gaming technology that will be an absolute game-changer for the gaming industry. Intensive graphic-heavy games earlier required expensive hardware requirements in the form of consoles and accessories but now they can be played directly on the JioGames app without any hardware strings attached. All powered by the cloud technology on Android smartphones, Jio Set-Top box and popular web browsers.

About Ubitus
Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers. With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

Contact Us
TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 ( Tokyo )
+886-2-2717-6123 ( Taipei )
Media contact: pr@ubitus.net
Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jiogames-partners-with-leading-cloud-gaming-service-provider-ubitus-to-introduce-the-future-of-gaming-301717390.html

SOURCE Ubitus K.K.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

David Luce Joins XSET as Chief Content Officer

Hollywood production veteran David Luce will build XSET's content studio

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming lifestyle organization, announced today that David Luce has joined their team as Chief Content Officer. Luce will create XSET's content studio, overseeing the development, production and distribution of premium video content for the organization's social platforms.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GameOn Fast Tracks Profitability in December

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces it achieved profitability for the first time in December. The milestone is fueled by a flurry of new deals and based on Adjusted Net Income.

(PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)

CEO Matt Bailey said: "We're thrilled with GameOn's cash flow in Q4. We've closed revenue-generating deals at a faster rate than projected, realizing profitability in December ahead of our 2023 target."

The company has accelerated growth in the back half of 2022. Milestones include:

  • Breaking even in October and seeing Adjusted Net Income of $74,778.42 in December.
  • Closing 11 new deals in 2022, including Karate Combat , YOOM (formerly Tetavi), and Gaming Society (in collaboration with the WNBA).
  • Partnering with Karate Combat to launch playable digital fighter NFTs and a fantasy game. The digital fighters are set to launch in Q1 with GameOn keeping 80% of revenue. KC37 saw a league-record 10M total viewers. Karate Combat has global distribution in 100+ countries and is partnered with CBS, Globo, Eurosport, BeIN, & ESPN.

Bailey added: "In an unpredictable market, management continues to find ways to thrive by optimizing resources, driving new sales, and exploiting non-dilutive revenue. Cash flow is king. We're thrilled to be profitable in December and expect to continue the upward trend in 2023."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey , Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Karate Combat, and Gaming Society.

NON-GAAP                                                             FINANCIAL                                                                            MEASURES

This release contains references and takes into consideration non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Net Income. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue, minus business expenses less interest, tax, and discretionary one-time expenses. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. condensed consolidated interim financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company's performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, execution of business strategy, future performance and future growth, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of the Company and its related subsidiaries, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to the Company being able to capitalize on the acquired assets, the ability of acquired assets to maintain its value as presently contemplated, the synergies of the acquired assets with the Company's operations, and such other assumptions presented in the Company's disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gameon-fast-tracks-profitability-in-december-301718691.html

SOURCE GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/11/c7273.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithosphere to Launch Finesse P2E Game & NFT Collection on Tron Network

Lithosphere developer KaJ Labs will utilize TRON for the Finesse P2E game and the upcoming NFT collection from the game.

Lithosphere announced its play-to-earn (P2E) game series Finesse with two chapters, "Shadow Warriors" and "The Kingdom." The multi-player platformer features intense gameplay with mixed RPG elements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brelyon and Velocity Esports Partner to Bring Immersive Gaming Experiences to Nevada

Brelyon the MIT spin-off that's invented the first-ever, headset-free virtual display technology for gaming and enterprise applications, is partnering with Velocity Esports to bring Brelyon Ultra Reality™ to Velocity locations, the ultimate venues for gamers, from casual to competitive gamers and esports enthusiasts. The partnership kicks off with Velocity's location in Las Vegas, Nevada .

Brelyon (PRNewsfoto/Brelyon)

Immersive display technologies for gaming and esports enthusiasts have long faced bottlenecks around content compatibility and user experience. Brelyon has invented Ultra Reality™, a new category of ultra-immersive display technologies that makes it possible to game on a massive 120-inch plus curved display. Brelyon displays are backward-compatible with existing games and content.

"With Brelyon, Ultra Reality™ builds a bridge between content that gamers love and high-fidelity immersive experiences they covet," said Len Wanger , President of Velocity Esports. "We founded Velocity with a vision to create an entirely new kind of gaming and entertainment venue and platform — what we call a 360-degree gaming experience — that merges the in-venue and online gaming for users. We are constantly investing in adding new gaming innovations that better serve the Velocity community, and our partnership with Brelyon furthers our brand promise of delivering Great Games, Great Experience, Great Community."

Ultra Reality™ brings a larger-than-life esports and immersive gaming experience through a holodeck-like, panoramic experience.

"With Brelyon, a pristine image fills up the viewer's peripheral vision, creating an awe-inspiring experience that is perfect for large-format gaming, esports and entertainment," said Barmak Heshmat , CEO of Brelyon. "Velocity has a focus on creating a new kind of immersive gaming experience for users that centers around the concept that people love to play games and to do so socially, and that esports offers engaging experiences that transcend place. We share that vision and we're delighted to partner with Velocity to bring next-level entertainment experiences to Velocity gamers."

Expanding nationwide, Velocity locations feature state-of-the-art esports lounges with the latest technology and professional level gaming chairs, a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, and over 100 titles for esports and PC and console gaming. The Nevada location is located near the Las Vegas strip at Town Square Mall.

ABOUT BRELYON

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA , Brelyon is a technology pioneer in hardware and software technologies for headset-less immersive experiences. Helmed by a founding team of scientists and industry executives from MIT , UCF, DARPA and IMAX, Brelyon has developed the world's first no-headset display technology with monocular depth. Companies interested in joining Brelyon's early access partner program, please visit www.brelyon.com .

ABOUT VELOCITY ESPORTS

As a next generation gaming and entertainment company, Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games, premier esports lounges, bowling, social gaming, esports tournaments and other in person entertainment features. Whether competing in a tournament, having a fun night out with family and friends, or enjoying elevated casual dining, craft beverages and arcade games in person at one of our venues, our commitment is to deliver "Next Level Gaming, Next Level Fun" to our guests. Velocity Esports is your home for gaming for casual gamers, serious competitive gamers or esports enthusiasts. Velocity is the perfect destination for your next event or party. Our locations feature state-of-the-art esports lounges with the latest technology and professional level gaming chairs, a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. Our top priority is to consistently deliver on our brand promise – Great Games, Great Experience, Great Community . For more information online, please visit www.velocityesports.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brelyon-and-velocity-esports-partner-to-bring-immersive-gaming-experiences-to-nevada-301717447.html

SOURCE Brelyon

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

