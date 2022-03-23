GamingInvesting News

In their latest round, FRVR has secured $76 million in funding that will be used to invest deeply in content for FRVR's games platform. FRVR has built a powerful and popular platform, with the company reaching over 1.5 billion players to date, with millions of active players per day on its platform that enables its games to run everywhere. FRVR plans to invest deeply in high-quality games for its platform to bring a ...

Brian Meidell, CEO at FRVR

FRVR plans to invest deeply in high-quality games for its platform to bring a whole new level of content to channels in and beyond the app stores. The company has spent the last year significantly expanding the team, building strong development and distribution partnerships, and bringing great games to the platform. The round combines debt financing with equity investment by Hiro Capital, alongside Accel and Makers Fund.

" FRVR is at an exciting phase where the strength of their team and distribution network combined with a whole new level of game content, will rapidly grow their player base,'' said Luke Alvarez , Founding Managing Partner at Hiro Capital. "With this funding we are confident that FRVR can bring world class content to a lot of new players."

" We're excited to bring the full power of our existing platform and partnerships together with world class games and game teams, and to bring deeper experiences to our many distribution channels ," said Brian Meidell , CEO at FRVR. " This round allows us to significantly raise the bar for the kind of games you can play across our many game channels, so people will be able to play great games anywhere they are already spending their time. "

About FRVR

FRVR * is a games platform company building an ecosystem to connect billions of players to captivating games. FRVR's mission is to democratize game distribution by making sure to deliver great games for everyone, everywhere, working alongside amazing developers and innovative partners. With FRVR, finding great games is never more than three clicks away. FRVR was founded by games industry veterans Chris Benjaminsen and Brian Meidell in 2017 and has grown from a small passion project into over 100 employees across 6 offices worldwide.

FRVR is Changing the Game, Forever.

* FRVR is a member of IAB US as well as a TCF Vendor Member of IAB Europe .

Hiro Capital: Investors in the Future

Hiro Capital is a London / Luxembourg technology Venture Capital fund which invests in UK, US, and European innovators in Games, IP, Metaverse Technology, Web 3.0, Esports, and Gamified Fitness. Hiro Capital generally invests at Seed through Series A and B stages. We invest both in front-end Content creators in Games, IP, Esports, and Digital Fitness and in deep tech Metaverse and Web 3.0 applications of Cloud, Mobile, Streaming, Creator Tools, Big Data, AI, Wearables, AR, and VR. - https://hiro.capital/

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

GROVER GAMING ACQUIRES NEXLEVEL GAMING

- Grover Gaming announced today that it has reached a deal to acquire the assets of NexLevel Gaming.

Grover Gaming develops software, game content, and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions, and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Washington, Ontario Canada, Louisiana, and Virginia.

Prior to this acquisition, NexLevel Gaming was poised to become one of the largest distributors of Electronic Instant Bingo in the State of Ohio .

The Ohio Attorney General's Office is in the process of licensing both manufacturers and distributors of Electronic Instant Bingo devices along with the charities, fraternals, and other nonprofit organizations that will use the devices in Ohio .

"We are very excited about the NexLevel team joining our Grover Gaming family," stated Garrett Blackwelder , President and Owner of Grover Gaming, "We have known the principals and most of the employees for quite some time and are thrilled to bring onboard such experienced sales, marketing, and customer service professionals. We believe that, when licensed, we will have a truly spectacular team to service the charities of Ohio ."

Grover Gaming was already licensed by the Ohio Attorney General's Office as a Bingo Supply Manufacturer and has applied for the separate Distributor license and the Electronic Instant Bingo endorsement to each of those licenses. Under the new law the Ohio Attorney General's Office cannot issue any of Electronic Instant Bingo licenses until April 1 st .

"We are in the process of onboarding these new team members right now and I really look forward to seeing this newly constituted team in action," said Jimmy Forrest , Vice President of Sales for Grover, " Ohio is a very important market for us and we are planning to duplicate the success we have had in other states such as Virginia and North Dakota ."

While acting as both a manufacturer and distributor in Ohio , Grover has previously stated that they will not be requiring any long-term commitments from the charities and fraternals in Ohio . "We will not be asking the charities to sign contracts," said Forrest, "We want to continue to earn their business by providing the best performing games in charitable gaming and giving world-class service."

Grover Gaming develops software, game content, and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions, and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota , Montana , Wyoming, Washington, Ontario Canada, Louisiana , and Virginia . Based in Greenville, NC, Grover Gaming has over 360 employees across nine states including a design studio in Wilmington, NC and a Software Development Center in Chicago, IL.

The company is also a 3-year Inc 5000 award recipient, recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States and was recently honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award . Glassdoor ranked Grover Gaming # 2 in its Best Places to Work list in 2022 among companies across the US with less than 1,000 employees.

PARSEC ANNOUNCES SUPPORT OF AWS FOR GAMES TO ACCELERATE GAME DEVELOPMENT IN THE CLOUD

Game creators can now deploy Parsec's low-latency, high-performance remote desktop solution anytime, anywhere through AWS for Games

Parsec today announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Now, creators can build, run, and grow their games on AWS remotely by leveraging Parsec's industry-leading streaming technology.

NFT Publisher Concept Art House Builds Out Leadership Team to Drive Continued Growth

Concept Art House (CAH), a leading content developer and publisher for some of the world's most recognizable NFTs and video game art, today announced the addition of seven executives as it continues to scale up and brace for growth following its $25 million Series A raise in October. Andrew Collins joins as Chief of Staff to the CEO, Mike Jimenez as Chief Technology Officer, Najeeb Kudiya as General Counsel, Gustavo Llamas as Vice President of Human Resources, Patrick Lu as Chief Business Officer, Misa Rahm as Vice President of Marketing, and Brent Stephenson as Senior Vice President of Product. All new members of the leadership team report into CEO James Zhang .

These senior hires follow Jennie Martinez joining as Chief Financial Officer and CAH plans to add to its headcount and strategic advisory board near-term.

Gen.G Esports and Sidiz Expands to a Multi-Year Partnership, Covering Korea, US and Vietnam

Gaming Chair Company to Activate Globally Around Gen.G's Teams, Including League of Legends, to Promote 'Game Changer,' Sidiz's First Gaming Chair Series

- Global esports organization Gen.G Esports (Gen.G) and FURSYS' chair brand Sidiz announced the renewal of a multi-year partnership and expansion of joint marketing activities from Korea to global markets.

Gamefam Closes $25M Series A Raise, Fueling Studio's Rapid Growth

Round led by Konvoy Ventures, Gamefam Becomes the First 100 Person Studio on Roblox Working with Native Creators to Bring Brands, New IP and Franchises Across the Metaverse

Gamefam, the leading game publisher and developer on Roblox, today announced a $25M Series A led by Konvoy Ventures, with participation from Play Ventures, Makers Fund, Bessemer Venture Partners and Galaxy Interactive. The raise has allowed the company to grow to a 100 plus person team of Gen Z digital creators and gaming industry veterans who are working together to develop popular games, authentic brand integrations and 360 degree franchises within the metaverse.

Arrow Gaming Expands Asian Patent Portfolio for iGaming

Patents Provide Assurances For Regulatory Compliance With Enhanced Player Experiences and Trust Levels

Arrow Gaming, a company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative technologies for the gaming industry, announced today that it has been awarded additional patents in Japan Macau The Philippines and South Korea . Arrow now holds a total 67 gaming-related patents issued in the United States and internationally, and has 22 patent applications pending.

