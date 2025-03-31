Freeport Provides First-Quarter 2025 Operational Update

  • First-quarter 2025 copper and gold production approximated expectations
  • Timing of shipments in Indonesia impacted first-quarter 2025 gold sales
  • No material impact expected on annual consolidated sales guidance
  • Realized first quarter 2025 prices for copper reflect higher prices on U.S. sales

Freeport (NYSE: FCX) today provided an update on its first-quarter operating results.

First-quarter 2025 consolidated production from FCX's global mining operations approximated expectations. The timing of shipments from PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) resulted in the deferral of a portion of its first quarter production to future periods.

Following receipt of regulatory approvals on March 17, 2025, PTFI resumed concentrate export shipments from Indonesia which were temporarily restricted after December 2024. Additionally, PTFI continues to ramp-up production at its newly commissioned precious metals refinery (PMR).

FCX currently expects its consolidated copper sales for first-quarter 2025 to be in line with its January 2025 guidance of 850 million pounds and its gold sales for first quarter 2025 to be approximately 100 thousand ounces below its January 2025 guidance of 225 thousand ounces.

Consolidated unit net cash costs for first-quarter 2025 are currently estimated to average approximately 5% higher than the January 2025 guidance of $2.05 per pound of copper for the first quarter, principally reflecting the timing of gold shipments resulting in lower by-product credits.

FCX is reviewing its annual consolidated sales guidance in connection with its routine quarterly forecast updates and does not currently expect a material change to its 2025 annual guidance.

FCX's consolidated average realized price for copper for first-quarter 2025 is expected to approximate $4.40 per pound, compared with the London Metal Exchange (LME) average quarterly settlement price of $4.24 per pound. FCX expects its average copper selling price to be higher than the LME average because approximately one-third of its consolidated sales are based on U.S. Commodity Exchange Inc. (COMEX) prices.

FCX will release its first-quarter 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24, 2025, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international metals company with the objective of being foremost in copper. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at FCX.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements in which FCX discusses its potential future performance, operations and projects. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts, such as plans, projections or expectations relating to production and sales volumes; unit net cash costs; PTFI's remediation, commissioning, and ramp up of its new smelter and full production at the precious metals refinery; export licenses, export duties and export volumes, including PTFI's ability to continue exports of copper concentrate until full ramp-up is achieved at its new smelter in Indonesia; timing of shipments of inventoried production and the impact of copper and gold price changes. The words "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be," "potential" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

FCX cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause FCX's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, supply of and demand for, and prices of the commodities FCX produces, primarily copper and gold; PTFI's ability to export and sell or inventory copper concentrates through remediation and full ramp-up of its new smelter in Indonesia; changes in export duties; completion of remediation activities and achieving full ramp-up of the new smelter in Indonesia; full production at the PMR; production rates; timing of shipments; and other factors described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in FCX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which FCX's forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made, including for example commodity prices, which FCX cannot control, and production volumes and costs, some aspects of which FCX may not be able to control. Further, FCX may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. FCX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes.

The operational estimates in this press release are subject to further changes upon completion of FCX's normal quarterly closing process and procedures.

Financial Contact:
David P. Joint
(504) 582-4203

Media Contact:
Linda S. Hayes
(602) 366-7824

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Freeport-McMoRanFCXNYSE:FCXGold Investing
FCX
The Conversation (0)
[Video Enhanced} Prismo Metals raises money, targets 5,000 meter drill program in the heart of Arizona's Copper Belt

[Video Enhanced} Prismo Metals raises money, targets 5,000 meter drill program in the heart of Arizona's Copper Belt

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 13, 2024  Global Stocks News On June 11, 2024 Prismo Metals (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) updated the market with three significant announcements .

1. The company has received commitments for a $1.1 million private placement of units at a price of $0.17 per unit.

2. At its Hot Breccia Copper Project (Arizona ), a drilling permit is expected this month.  The upcoming exploration program will focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each .

3. At its Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico), there is a plan for a two-phase, 10-hole 3,600- meter drill program .

Prismo Metals is a base and precious metals company strategically positioned to benefit from the global transition to green energy (copper & silver) and the dedollarization of international currencies (gold).


Click Image To View Full Size

1. Non-Brokered Private Placement

Prismo received commitments for 6,500,000 units @ $0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,105,000 expected to be finalized on or around June 18, 2024.

Each Unit comes with a half-warrant.  Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share or Prismo for two years @ $0.25.

"We are pleased to welcome several new incoming shareholders who will be participating in the Private Placement ," stated Steve Robertson, President of Prismo Metals .

2. Hot Breccia Copper Project

The Hot Breccia property consists of 1,420 hectares, 227 contiguous mining claims located in the world class Arizona Copper Belt between several very well-understood world-class copper mines including Morenci, Ray and Resolution .

"At the Hot Breccia property, we're out in the desert and there's not a lot around except mines and mining towns," Alain Lambert, Prismo CEO told Guy Bennett, CEO of Global Stocks News (GSN). "The two towns in the area, Hayden (pop. 500) and Winkelman (pop. 290) are steeped in the history of Arizona mining. It's a mining friendly community with an experienced workforce."

" The anticipated exploration program at Hot Breccia will focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each , for a program total of 5,000 metres ," state Robertson in the June 11, 2024 press release. "We will soon be drilling a very exciting copper target, located in a favorable jurisdiction."

The Christmas project 4 kilometers north, is a model for Hot Breccia mineralization. It is associated with intermediate intrusive rocks into favorable sedimentary rocks. There are historic drill holes from 70's and early 80's on and near the property.

"The Christmas Mine started production before World War One and operated until 1982, with a small smelter on the property," Robertson told GSN. "It produced 25 million tonnes of 1.5% copper.  Christmas is a good indicator of the type of mineralization we are searching for at Hot Breccia."


Click Image To View Full Size

When investors hear "copper" they typically think "Chile" "Australia" or "Peru", but Arizona, USA is a major copper producer.

"If Arizona were a country, it would be the seventh largest producer of copper in the entire world," states the Arizona Mining Association .

There are 10 major copper mines in production in Arizona.  About 75% of US copper output comes from The Grand Canyon State.

According to the 2023 Fraser Institute Mining Survey , Arizona is the 7 th best mining jurisdiction on the global investment attractiveness index , which takes into account the impact of both policy factors and mineral endowment .

Chile, by contrast, ranks 60 th on the global investment attractiveness index.


Click Image To View Full Size

The Arizona Copper Belt has attracted some big mining companies.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) – a $70 billion global resource company headquartered in Arizona operates the Morenci Mine which employs 3,760 workers, with a direct economic impact to the state of $691 million .

The Morenci Mine is a porphyry copper deposit that has oxide, primary and secondary sulfide mineralization.

Prismo's project, Hot Breccia shows many features in common with the neighboring systems of Morenci , Ray and Resolution .

On March 4, 2024 Prismo announced that it is engaging Exploration Technologies from San Diego, California to apply xFlare, their Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized drill planning solution, to the Hot Breccia Project where a number of features suggests well mineralized Arizona-style Copper Porphyry lies at depth.

Prismo ran a ZTEM survey last year that identified a large conductive anomaly directly beneath the breccia outcrops.  Prismo expects xFlare's AI technology to zero in on where and at what depth to drill.

"ZTEM gives you a clear window into what's going on at depth," Robertson told GSN. "It's also an economic filter.  Small, mildly conductive zones are not going to show up. That's good for us. We're looking for big anomalies."


Click Image To View Full Size

3. At Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico), a plan for a two-phase, 10-hole 3,600- meter drill program .

The planned drill holes at Palos Verdes will be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp (TSXV: VZLA) concessions, adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession and will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth," states PRIZ in the June 11, 2024 PR.

The project is located in the historic Pánuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia.

The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein.  The mineralization is open in all directions and the currently planned drilling program is designed to follow it along strike and to depth.

" Immediately following closing of the Private Placement, we will mobilize our drilling crew at our Palos Verdes for our next phase of drilling," stated Craig Gibson, Prismo Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer, " These holes will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth."

The Company completed its third drill campaign last year with 2,923 meters drilled in 15 holes with high grade mineralization encountered in several holes.

Assays included hole PV-23-25 with 102 g/t gold , 3,100 g/t silver and 0.26% zinc over 0.5 meters, or 11,520 g/t silver equivalent.


Click Image To View Full Size

Prismo Metals recently gave a presentation at the Deutsche Goldmesse conference in Germany, hosted by Soar Financial Partners.

"The Arizona Copper Belt is one of the most productive copper belts on the face of the planet," Robertson told the conference attendees in Frankfurt. "We're surrounded by world class deposits."

"One hundred kilometers to the east of our property, is Morenci which has a 75-billion-pound copper endowment," continued Robertson, "Forty kilometers to the north is Resolution which has 1.6 billion tons of 1.6% Copper. Morenci and Resolution are important to the thesis driving our exploration objectives at Hot Breccia."


Click Image To View Full Size

The global industrial shift towards renewable energy, electric vehicles, and the burgeoning AI sector has boosted copper's demand outlook.

"Copper is the most compelling trade I have ever seen in my 30-plus years of doing this," stated Carlyle chief strategy officer, Jeff Currie . The price of copper has risen 20% in 2024.  Currie expects it to reach $15,000 a ton in the next couple of years, about a 45% gain.

"S&P Global forecasts that copper demand will double, reaching 50 million metric tons by 2035," reports Euro News on May 15, 2024 . "The most significant demands are expected to emanate from the US, China, Europe, and India."

Prismo's Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona is designed meet future copper demand.

Disclaimer: Prismo Metals paid GSN CND $1,500 for the research, creation and dissemination of this content.

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Full Disclaimer

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources

Mining Licence Application For Advanced ‘Anthony’ Molybdenum Deposit

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR or the Company) confirms its intention to commence a formal application for a Mining Lease to advance development at the Company’s ‘Anthony’ Molybdenum (Mo) project in Central Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper and Alto Verde Copper Sign Definitive Agreement for Business Combination

Interra Copper and Alto Verde Copper Sign Definitive Agreement for Business Combination

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

March 10, 2023 TheNewswire - VANCOUVER, British Columbia Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX ) ( OTC:IMIMF ) ( FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated December 2, 2022, the Company has entered into a definitive business combination agreement dated March 8, 2023 (the " Definitive Agreement ") with Alto Verde Copper Inc. (" Alto Verde ") and 1000465623 Ontario Inc. (" Interra Subco "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Alto Verde (the " Transaction "). The Definitive Agreement replaces the letter of intent between the Company and Alto Verde with respect to the Transaction. The Company and Alto Verde are at arms' length.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Notes Unusual Trading Activity and the Development of its New Website

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Notes Unusual Trading Activity and the Development of its New Website

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR, "Walker Lane") announces that there has been unusual trading activity of its common shares that appeared to initiate on March 27, 2025 and appears to have occurred on each subsequent TSX-V trading day to current day. The recent stock trading activity does not reflect the health of our business or the recent significant value added assets to the property portfolio and adds to the previous undervaluation of the assets that were noted in a research report completed by Fundamental Research Corporation (see CMC Metals Ltd. press release - January 15, 2025). Management considers that some recent market transactions of its common shares could be an organized type of short selling tactic as we cannot determine any other explanation for the unusual downside trading activity.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Age Exploration Limited

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold and Antimony Project, NZ

New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at its Lammerlaw Project in New Zealand. The drill program is Phase 1 of a two-phase program to test nine high-priority targets identified through extensive geochemical surveys, geological mapping, and geophysical data interpretation.

Keep reading...Show less
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Fear Trade in Play — Make Sure You've Got Gold, Silver

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his thoughts on a wide array of hot topics, including gold's historic price rise, inflation and the ongoing tariff situation

In his view, it's more important than ever for investors to have hard assets in their portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on financial charts and a notebook.

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2025

Gold has continued to perform exceptionally well in 2025 and even broke through the AU$5,000 per ounce mark for the first time on April 1, when it reached a new all-time high of AU$5,034.

Markets have experienced significant volatility since the start of US President Donald Trump’s term. Tariff threats have created unease among US allies attempting to avoid a full-scale trade war with the world’s largest economy.

The rising gold price also coincides with increasing tensions in the Middle East, where attacks against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have intensified. These and other circumstances have prompted investors to seek the safe haven of gold, leading the yellow metal to repeatedly hit new record-high prices throughout the year.

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver

Rio Silver


Keep reading...Show less
New Murchison Gold Limited (ASX:NMG)

New Murchison Gold Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Base Metals Investing

Blackstone Unlocks High Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan

Battery Metals Investing

Secondary Trading Notice

Precious Metals Investing

Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

×