FPX Nickel Joins Mining Association of Canada and Signs on to UN Global Compact, Demonstrating Industry Leadership in Sustainable and Responsible Project Development

FPX Nickel Joins Mining Association of Canada and Signs on to UN Global Compact, Demonstrating Industry Leadership in Sustainable and Responsible Project Development

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its participation in two leading sustainability initiatives in 2025, reinforcing our commitment to responsible mineral exploration and project development. These initiatives include the Company's new membership in the Mining Association of Canada (" MAC ") and associated commitment with MAC's Towards Sustainable Mining program for exploration-stage companies, and participation in the United Nations Global Compact.

"FPX's core values have long emphasized environmental stewardship, transparent engagement, and responsible resource development," commented Martin Turenne , FPX Nickel's President and CEO. "Our participation with these leading associations provides further validation of our commitment to best practices in our ongoing efforts to advance the Baptiste Nickel Project in the right way, and deliver value for stakeholders, Indigenous communities, and future generations."

Membership in the Mining Association of Canada

Earlier this year, FPX joined the Mining Association of Canada , a national organization recognized for its leadership in advancing sustainability in the mining sector. Through this membership, FPX has aligned itself with the Towards Sustainable Mining ( "TSM" ) initiative, a globally respected standard that commits FPX to manage key environmental and social risks.

FPX commits to implementing the TSM protocols, that provide guidance on responsible environmental practices, community engagement, safety, and ethical conduct during project development. This alignment represents a significant milestone for the Company as it continues to progress the Baptiste Nickel Project through advanced exploration and the environmental assessment phases.

Commitment to the United Nations Global Compact

As part of its 2025 ESG initiatives, FPX has also committed to the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative. By becoming a participant, FPX commits to aligning its operations and strategies with the United Nations Global Compact Ten Principles, which cover the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

This commitment enhances the Company's previous commitment to contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (" SDGs ") and to conduct business in a manner consistent with internationally recognized standards of responsible corporate citizenship.

A Continued Focus on Responsible Development

Together, these achievements reflect FPX's ongoing leadership in the junior mining space and its proactive approach to embracing industry-leading standards, as demonstrated in our inaugural Sustainability Report, published in 2024. Going forward, the Company will continue to provide regular updates on its ESG performance and further initiatives as part of its commitment to transparency and continuous improvement.

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high-grade product that does not require any intermediate smelting or complex refining.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders. In 2024, the Province of British Columbia identified the Baptiste Nickel Project as the first project to be included in the Province's new Critical Minerals Office ( "CMO" ) concierge service initiative, a provincial strategy action to enable the prioritization of critical minerals projects in B.C. The CMO initiative is providing an excellent structure to proactively identify and address issues and opportunities ahead of the Project's entry into the environmental assessment process.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2025/21/c9211.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelFPX:CATSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less

Exploring and developing the high-margin Baptiste nickel project in Canada

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB ") that was announced on December 2, 2024 . Since December 5, 2024 the Company has repurchased a total of 720,000 common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Company at an average price of $0.24 per share under the NCIB.

The repurchased shares represent progress toward the Company's ability to acquire up to an aggregate of 5,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, over the 12-month period ending December 5, 2025 . All shares repurchased under the NCIB have been cancelled.

Purchases under the NCIB continue to be executed through open market transactions on the TSX Venture Exchange, with the acquisition price determined by the prevailing market conditions at the time of each transaction. Cormark Securities Inc. is managing the NCIB on behalf of FPX.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/24/c8569.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 5,305,000 stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Share Compensation Plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.30 per share, with a five-year term and are fully vested on the grant date, July 10, 2025 .

The Company also granted an aggregate 750,000 restricted share units (the " RSUs ") to certain officers of the Company. The RSUs vest in three equal installments on the annual anniversaries of the grant date and each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value upon settlement.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/11/c5569.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Receives Multi-Year Area-Based Permit and Commences 2025 Drilling Activities at Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Receives Multi-Year Area-Based Permit and Commences 2025 Drilling Activities at Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has received a multi-year area-based (" MYAB ") permit from the government of British Columbia to support the renewal of drilling activities at the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in 2025.  This year's drilling program has commenced successfully, targeting the completion of geomechanical, hydrogeological, and condemnation holes to complement the Project dataset for the feasibility study and the Company's planned entry into the environmental assessment (" EA ") process in the second half of 2025.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 26 2025.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. Shareholders elected eight directors to the Company's Board, namely, Kim Baird , Peter M.D. Bradshaw , Anne Currie , James S. Gilbert , Peter J. Marshall , Andrew Osterloh , Robert B. Pease and Martin E. Turenne . The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company and approval of the Company's 10% rolling share compensation plan.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2025/27/c9286.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Completes Production Run of Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate to Support Discussions with Prospective EV Battery Supply Chain Partners

FPX Nickel Completes Production Run of Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate to Support Discussions with Prospective EV Battery Supply Chain Partners

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce successful production of additional battery-grade nickel sulphate from its Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "). Building on the success of previous testing campaigns, a production run was completed to produce larger quantities of nickel sulphate crystals. The nickel sulphate samples, which meet the strict target specifications for battery applications, will be provided to selected prospective downstream partners including pCAM producers, battery companies, and automakers pursuing supply security, traceable sourcing, and low carbon intensity production.

"The production of high-purity nickel sulphate further positions us to engage in strategic discussions with prospective downstream partners across the global EV supply chain," commented Martin Turenne , FPX Nickel's President and Director. "This milestone further demonstrates the strategic flexibility of the Baptiste awaruite concentrate and the technical maturity of the awaruite refining process."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

Download the PDF here.

Osisko Metals Announces Uplisting to Toronto Stock Exchange

Osisko Metals Announces Uplisting to Toronto Stock Exchange

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSX: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce that it will be uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") effective at market open on Friday, August 22, 2025. The common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") will continue to trade under its current stock symbol, "OM", following the uplisting from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to the TSX.

Following the uplisting to the TSX, the Common Shares will no longer trade on the TSXV and will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV, effective as of close of market on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Shareholders are not required to exchange their direct registration system advices or share certificates, or take any other action in connection with the TSX uplisting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Questcorp Mining Completes 25 Percent of Maiden Drilling Program at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

Questcorp Mining Completes 25 Percent of Maiden Drilling Program at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce they have completed 25% of the planned drilling program on its La Union Project in northwest Sonora, Mexico. This work is being carried out by property vendor and operator Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI).

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Reports Updates on Homeland Nickel

Noble Reports Updates on Homeland Nickel

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO TheNewswire - August 18, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to report that t he News Release issued today giving an Exploration and Corporate Update for Homeland Nickel in which Noble has a significant shareholding was issued today the contents of which are below. This all relates to the White House announcing immediate measures to be introduced to significantly increase the US production of lithium, nickel, copper, and rare earths, with an eye to increased production, the creation of jobs and, significantly, the reduction of US reliance on foreign nations.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of an A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("the Property"), located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 474 samples in total were collected on a flagged 800 m by 1 km grid centered on the 111 Zone, where grab samples returned from 10 ppb Au up to 68 gt Au last Fall (see Bold news release dated January 9, 2025).

Highlights from the survey include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Options and Warrants

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Approval by ANM of Final Exploration Report for Mineral Rights Leased from CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica District

Radisson Files Technical Report for O'Brien Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

Related News

Graphite Outlook: World Edition

platinum investing

NATO Defense Spending Pledge Puts Spotlight on Platinum Group Metals

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Options and Warrants

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Approval by ANM of Final Exploration Report for Mineral Rights Leased from CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica District

Precious Metals Investing

Radisson Files Technical Report for O'Brien Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

Battery Metals Investing

Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Options La Dama de Oro Gold Property

×